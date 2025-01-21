McAfee Wins AV-Comparatives Gold Awards for Best Real-World Protection 

McAfee has won AV-Comparatives Gold Awards for Best Real-World Protection and Best Performance Throughout 2024.

McAfee Wins AV-Comparatives Gold Awards.

These honors spotlight McAfee’s unmatched ability to deliver top-tier malware protection to consumers while improving PC performance.

McAfee was one of only six vendors to achieve top overall results in the 2024 Real-World Protection tests.

On Jan 6, 2025, McAfee launched an AI-powered scam detector.

The most comprehensive protection against text, email, and video scams.

McAfee, a global online protection leader, said on Monday that it has been recognized by AV-Comparatives with both the ‘Real-World Protection Gold Award’ and the ‘Best Overall Speed Gold Award.’. These honors spotlight McAfee’s unmatched ability to deliver top-tier malware protection to consumers while improving PC performance, as demonstrated in AV-Comparatives’ 2024 test results.

According to the report, McAfee was one of only six vendors to achieve top overall results in the 2024 Real-World Protection tests while also ranking as the vendor with the lowest impact on PC performance throughout 2024. This means that by replacing the protection that comes with your PC’s operating system, McAfee can improve the overall performance of a PC.

Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer, McAfee, while commenting about the award, said, “We are honored to receive both the Best Real-World Protection and the Best PC Performance awards. AV-Comparatives’ trusted analysis validates our success in developing technology that protects people while improving device performance. We are committed to giving consumers the education and tools they need to stay safe online while maintaining performance and ensuring that our protection evolves as quickly as the threat landscape.”

McAfee Launches AI-Powered Scam Detector.

On Jan 6, 2025, McAfee announced at CES the launch of the AI-powered McAfee Scam Detector, the most comprehensive protection against text, email, and video scams.

Steve Grobman, Chief Technology Officer, McAfee, said, “Scammers are getting smarter every day, using technology like artificial intelligence to make their tricks more convincing and harder to spot. They play on people’s emotions – like fear, urgency, or trust – to get what they want. That’s why we created McAfee Scam Detector, powered by AI. It warns you about scams before they can cause harm, helps you stay in control of your personal information, and helps you build the skills needed to outsmart scammers for good.”

McAfee explained that every day, scammers trick people with fake texts, emails, and videos, and the results can be devastating. Americans report receiving 14 scam messages daily, with 1 in 5 (19%) losing over $1,000 and 4 percent losing over $10,000 when they fall for one—and they spend 94 hours a year simply trying to figure out if the onslaught of messages they receive is real or fake.

