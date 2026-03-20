Rain launches OpenClaw & AI SDK for independent prediction markets with a $5M grant program

Rain, the prediction market protocol built for AI agents, is permissionless, fully compatible with OpenClaw, and enables anyone to launch an independent prediction market platform, receive grants of up to $50K, and earn 0.5% of the trading volume they generate

Panama City, March 20, 2026 – Rain, the decentralized prediction markets protocol, announces the launch of its AI agent-ready SDK and a $5 million grant program to support developers and creators worldwide in building, launching, and monetizing their own independent prediction market platforms. Open to builders and creators globally, the initiative aims to accelerate the growth of decentralized prediction markets by giving builders access to the funding and infrastructure needed to launch new platforms on top of the Rain protocol.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang recently described OpenClaw as part of a broader shift in AI, from systems that answer questions to ones that can actually perform work. OpenClaw allows us to have a personal agent, much like Microsoft allowed us to have a personal computer. Rain is built precisely for this shift, exposing the full stack of prediction markets – creation, pricing, trading, liquidity, and resolution – as simple, composable primitives. With Rain, builders using OpenClaw agents can take a single prompt and generate a live prediction market without manual coding or centralized gatekeepers. This allows anyone with an idea to turn it into a functioning market product more quickly than traditional development would allow.

Prediction market platforms have dominated public discourse over the past few months and have quickly gained unprecedented popularity. Yet even as platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi pursue valuations approaching $20 billion and present themselves as part of a more open financial future, much of the ecosystem remains far more centralized than it appears. Most platforms offer APIs and SDKs that limit interaction to markets the platform itself created. This creates an environment where developers can build discovery, analytics, or trading tools around these markets, but they cannot create new ones independently.

As interest in prediction markets continues to grow, Rain is opening the system up to a wider group of builders. Developers and AI agents will have access not only to existing markets, but also to the infrastructure needed to create and launch their own applications and prediction markets directly on the protocol. The $5 million grant program will allocate $3 million directly to development building on the protocol, while the remaining $2 million will fund a daily rewards system designed to incentivize ongoing activity across the ecosystem. Rain is the first protocol in the industry that lets anyone create and launch fully functional prediction markets on any topic, in any language. Builders maintain full control over their product, branding, and regulatory strategy, while using Rain as the underlying technology layer.

The program also gives builders a direct path to participate in the category’s growth. Every builder earns a flat 0.5% share of the trading volume they generate. The commission is paid directly from Rain’s token allocation, creating a predictable revenue stream for builders who drive activity on the platform.

“In the past year, prediction markets have become one of the most talked about sectors in the market, and Rain is now changing how these platforms are built,” says Roy Shaham, CEO of Rain. “We designed our SDK specifically for OpenClaw and AI agents, allowing anyone to take an initial prompt to a fully live, functional platform. With a $5M pool that is nearly double the industry standard, we give creators the resources to move beyond just pulling data and actually launch their own platforms and create their own markets. By making it easy for anyone to bring their ideas to life with OpenClaw and Rain’s SDK, we are building a colorful ecosystem that pushes the boundaries of what prediction markets can become.”

About Rain:

Rain is a decentralized protocol that provides the infrastructure for anyone to build their own prediction market platforms or applications. Using the machine-readable Rain SDK, developers and AI agents can launch independent markets and niche apps. Rain features private, invitation-only markets, AMM, account abstraction, AI market and dispute resolution, cross-chain support, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.rain.one/