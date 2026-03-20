BlackRock just made staking mainstream with the launch of ETHB, its iShares Staked Ethereum Trust ETF, combining spot Ether exposure with monthly staking income. According to Bloomberg, Coinbase serves as custodian with validators including Figment and Galaxy Digital. The product joins BlackRock’s IBIT and ETHA, which together hold over $61 billion. This is structurally bullish for Ethereum. But here is the math problem: a 100x from ETH would require a $50 trillion market cap. That is why investors searching for the next shiba inu are looking elsewhere.

Pepeto: The Next Shiba Inu Applying Institutional Supply Logic at Presale Scale

BlackRock’s ETHB is built around a simple and proven principle: lock up supply, drive fresh demand, and price follows. That is the institutional playbook for a $500 billion asset. The same principle at presale scale is why Pepeto’s ecosystem matters: a similar supply compression dynamic applied to a token with a fraction of ETH’s market cap and none of its ceiling.

The 269x projection is the math of a low cap meme coin infrastructure platform launching into a market where products like ETHB are simultaneously expanding total crypto exposure and validating on chain utility as an asset class. PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange are all announced and close to being ready, handling the $45 billion meme coin sector’s trading needs in one unified ecosystem.

The PEPE cofounder who built PEPE to $7 billion directs the entire operation. The SolidProof audit confirms contract security. Over 4 billion tokens burned create permanent supply reduction. The 195% staking APY locks committed capital and further compresses circulating supply. While everyone debates whether the next shiba inu will come from the AI sector or the meme coin sector, Pepeto is quietly applying the same institutional playbook that BlackRock uses but at a scale where the price impact is exponentially larger.

Bitcoin Holds $70,000 as Institutions Keep Accumulating

Bitcoin traded at $70,000 following the FOMC selloff. According to CoinDesk, spot ETFs pulled in over $115 million in a single day, marking the third consecutive session of positive flows. BTC ranges between $65,000 and $75,000 with support at $65,900 and resistance at $72,600. Institutions are not blinking. But even a move to $100,000 delivers roughly 40% from here. Not the kind of return that creates the next shiba inu story for a modest entry.

Ethereum Faces Bearish Technical Pattern at $2,180

ETH’s derivatives market has hit a concerning milestone with the estimated leverage ratio surging to all time highs. Rising leverage and rising open interest together signal speculative excess, not organic spot demand. A bearish pattern on the daily chart suggests a potential 15% drop toward $1,800 if key support breaks. Bulls need a close above $2,200 to invalidate the pattern. Strong infrastructure, but capped upside for anyone seeking the next shiba inu.

The People Who Built Fortunes All Moved First

BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF is a landmark moment, but a 100x from here would require a market cap that does not exist yet. Pepeto at $0.000000186 does not need billions to move. The same supply compression principle BlackRock applies to ETH at institutional scale is already at work in Pepeto’s presale: over 4 billion tokens burned, $8.1 million raised, and confirmed exchange listings that close the current entry price for good. The people who found SHIB before anyone knew the name all share one trait: they moved before the crowd. The next shiba inu is being built right now, and the presale will not wait.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is the next shiba inu for 2026?

Pepeto at $0.000000186 applies the same supply compression logic as BlackRock’s ETH ETF at presale scale. The PEPE cofounder, three products, and $8.1 million raised position it as the strongest next shiba inu candidate.

How does BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF affect the search for the next shiba inu?

ETHB validates on chain utility but ETH needs a $50 trillion market cap for 100x. Pepeto applies the same supply locking at presale scale where the price impact is exponentially larger, making it the asymmetric entry.

Can Pepeto replicate what Shiba Inu did for early holders?

SHIB turned tiny wallets into fortunes from ground floor pricing. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the PEPE cofounder, three real products, and confirmed listings offers the same type of early entry that defined SHIB’s success.

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Sources: Bloomberg | CoinDesk