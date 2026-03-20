Crypto Whales Shift Strategy, Accumulating This DeFi Altcoin Under 0.05 Alongside ETH

Whale behavior usually says more about market direction than social media excitement does. Large buyers rarely move based on hype alone. They tend to build positions where liquidity, timing, and future utility line up well enough to justify early accumulation. That is why ETH remains a core holding for many bigger players, and why smaller DeFi projects like Mutuum Finance are beginning to attract attention at the same time. When whales start pairing established exposure with earlier-stage utility plays, it often reflects a strategy built around both stability and asymmetric upside.

Why ETH Stays in the Whale Playbook

Ethereum still holds a central role in how many serious investors structure their crypto exposure. It has deep liquidity, major DeFi relevance, a strong builder ecosystem, and a long history of attracting capital during expansion phases. For whales, ETH often works as a foundational asset because it remains connected to activity across lending, staking, stablecoins, token launches, and broader on-chain infrastructure.

That makes ETH the kind of asset whales accumulate for positioning. It is liquid enough for larger allocations and embedded deeply enough into crypto markets to remain useful across multiple strategies. Yet large investors rarely stop there. Once core positions are established, attention often turns toward smaller assets with stronger percentage upside potential.

This is where Mutuum Finance is beginning to fit the picture. The token is still priced at $0.04, and that low entry point matters more when it is backed by visible product development rather than speculation alone.

Why Mutuum Finance Is Seeing Growing Demand

Mutuum Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol built around practical use cases. The protocol allows users to deposit assets, access liquidity against collateral, and interact with a DeFi credit system that is already live for testing on Sepolia. That matters because whales usually watch for projects that show execution before exchange launch.

The current presale structure adds to that interest. MUTM started at $0.01 and now sits at $0.04, reflecting 300% progression through the presale stages. The confirmed launch price is $0.06, which means current participants are still entering below listing level. More than $20.8 million has been raised so far, with over 19,000 holders already involved, giving the project a stronger demand profile than most early-stage altcoins.

Whales also tend to pay attention to how usable a protocol feels. Mutuum’s design is straightforward. Users supply assets and receive mtTokens that represent their deposits and accumulate yield. Borrowers use collateral to access liquidity without selling their holdings, while debt tokens track the loan position and accrued interest. Stability Factor acts as the primary safety metric across borrowing positions, and an automated liquidator bot helps keep the system balanced.

A DeFi Altcoin With Practical Expansion Potential

One of the reasons whale strategy may be shifting toward projects like Mutuum Finance is that DeFi utility can scale in several directions at once. Lending markets attract suppliers seeking yield. Borrowing tools attract users who want liquidity without exiting core holdings. Future features can then expand the same ecosystem instead of forcing the project to invent a new narrative every cycle.

Mutuum’s roadmap supports that broader view. The team is in Phase 3, which includes exchange preparation and finalized protocol components, while Phase 4 is expected to cover live launch, listings, token claims, bug bounty rollout, and multichain expansion. The project also plans to introduce a native overcollateralized stablecoin, which would add another layer of capital efficiency inside the ecosystem.

Security progress is another reason larger buyers may be paying attention. The lending and borrowing contracts have already undergone a Halborn audit, and the token has a CertiK scan around 90/100. Combined with a reported testnet liquidity figure above $290 million, those milestones help frame Mutuum as an active build rather than a passive presale.

ETH continues to serve as a high-conviction anchor for whale portfolios. Mutuum Finance is gaining traction because it offers something different: a cheaper entry, a clear DeFi use case, and room for repricing as the market starts rewarding working protocols more aggressively.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance