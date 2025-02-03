Quinbrook to Build Major Solar Power Project in East Midlands

Quinbrook plans to build a major solar power project in the East Midlands.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, a specialist global investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed for the energy transition, said on Monday that it has acquired the 350 MW solar PV project, Mallard Pass. The project, located on the Rutland-Lincolnshire border in the East Midlands, England, represents Quinbrook’s second nationally significant infrastructure project (“NSIP”) after Cleve Hill Solar, the UK’s first NSIP project, which is in the final stages of construction.

The construction of Mallard Pass is expected to begin in 2026 with the commencement of operations in 2028, and Quinbrook will leverage its experience from the comparably sized Cleve Hill project, which is due to start the generation of solar power this quarter, the company said in a statement.

Keith Gains, Managing Director and Regional Leader UK for Quinbrook, commented, “Renewable power projects of the scale of Cleve Hill and Mallard Pass help accelerate the UK’s energy transition and decarbonisation along with enhanced resilience of energy supply. Mallard Pass represents another value-add investment opportunity for Quinbrook in large scale solar. Quinbrook plans to leverage our extensive global experience in large-scale renewables development, construction and operations to bring high-quality solar technology and innovation to Mallard Pass including its demand-side capacity potential.”

Rosalind Smith-Maxwell, Director for Quinbrook, remarked, “Solar projects of this scale play an important role in the decarbonisation of the UK grid and our country’s energy security. The investment in Mallard Pass is another excellent example of Quinbrook’s focus on holistic and impactful investment in the infrastructure needed to advance the energy transition.”

What did Cleve Hill secure in 2022?

Quinbrook said that Cleve Hill was the first NSIP to secure a Contract for Difference (“CfD”) in July 2022 as part of the UK’s Allocation Round 4. Quinbrook made the announcement that Cleve Hill had secured the UK’s largest ever solar corporate PPA with Tesco in Nov, 2024.

Mallard Pass could support more than 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate upwards of GBP 124 million in local socio-economic contributions, Quinbrook added.

Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners (http://www.quinbrook.com) is a specialist investment manager focused exclusively on the infrastructure needed to drive the energy transition in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is led and managed by a senior team of power industry professionals who have collectively invested c. USD 5.6 billion of equity capital in 43.3 GW of energy infrastructure assets, representing a total transaction value of USD 48.3 billion. Quinbrook has completed a diverse range of direct investments in both utility and distributed scale onshore wind and solar power, battery storage, reserve peaking capacity, biomass, fugitive methane recovery, hydro, and flexible energy management solutions in the UK, US, and Australia. Quinbrook is currently developing and constructing some of the largest renewables and storage infrastructure projects in the UK, US, and Australia.