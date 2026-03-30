Professional Aircon Service in KL & Petaling Jaya

Are you looking for reliable and affordable aircon service in Kuala Lumpur or Petaling Jaya? Whether it’s regular maintenance, urgent repairs, or full system servicing, our certified technicians are ready to help. We specialize in keeping your AC running efficiently, saving energy, and extending its lifespan.

✅ Our Aircon Service Includes

Routine Aircon Maintenance – Ensure your system runs smoothly and efficiently.

Aircon Chemical Cleaning – Remove dirt, bacteria, and dust for cleaner, healthier air.

AC Repair & Troubleshooting – Fix leaks, compressor issues, or unusual noises.

Installation Checks & System Optimization – Ensure your AC is performing at its best.

Filter Cleaning & Replacement – Improve cooling efficiency and indoor air quality.



🏠 Why Choose Our Aircon Service in KL & PJ?

Certified Technicians – Trained and experienced in all types of AC systems: split units, multi-splits, and cassette ACs.

Transparent Pricing – No hidden charges; all services come with a clear, upfront quote.

Fast & Reliable – Same-day service available for urgent AC problems.

Customer-Centric Approach – Friendly, professional support from consultation to post-service care.

Warranty on Work – We provide workmanship warranty plus guidance on manufacturer warranty.



⚡ Benefits of Regular Aircon Servicing

Lower electricity bills through optimized energy efficiency.

Prevent sudden breakdowns and costly repairs.

Improved cooling performance for every room.

Clean and healthy indoor air with reduced allergens.

Extend the lifespan of your aircon unit.



📍 Aircon Service Areas

We provide aircon servicing in:

Kuala Lumpur (KL) – all major areas

Petaling Jaya (PJ) – including residential and commercial properties

💰 Aircon Service Packages (KL & PJ)

Service Type Inclusions Estimated Price (RM) Notes Basic Aircon Service Filter cleaning, system check, cooling test 120 – 180 For single-room split units Chemical Cleaning Deep clean of indoor & outdoor units 180 – 250 Recommended every 6–12 months Repair & Maintenance Leak repair, compressor check, gas top-up 200 – 400 Depending on AC type and complexity Multi-Unit Service Maintenance for 2+ AC units 350 – 600 Cost-effective for apartments/offices

📞 Book Your Aircon Service Today

Keep your aircon running efficiently and your home or office cool. Contact us now for fast, professional aircon service in KL & Petaling Jaya:

Phone / WhatsApp: +60109568172

Book Online:

Aircon Service KL

Aircon Service pj