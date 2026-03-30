Drive369 DAO Announces $6 Million Strategic Round.

Strategic backing from leading digital asset and infrastructure investors positions Drive 369 DAO for its next phase of growth across decentralized AI, sovereign storage, and agent-based computing.

Drive369 DAO, the decentralized intelligence network building edge AI, sovereign storage, and agent mesh infrastructure, today announced the successful closing of a $6 million strategic funding round, marking a major milestone in the protocol’s expansion across AI-native infrastructure, decentralized compute, and data-sovereign network services.

This new capital will be used to accelerate the rollout of Node 369, expand protocol development, strengthen ecosystem partnerships, support go-to-market execution, and prepare Drive369 for broader market access initiatives, including an expanded OTC liquidity program and future exchange-readiness efforts.

Building the decentralized intelligence layer

Drive369 is building a decentralized infrastructure layer for AI-era applications, combining privacy-first storage, distributed compute, client-side intelligence, and agent coordination into one networked system. Its architecture is designed to support secure data movement, local AI execution, encrypted collaboration, and scalable participation across enterprises, institutions, creators, and governments.

At the core of the ecosystem is Drive369’s infrastructure stack for edge AI, sovereign storage, and decentralized agent orchestration. The protocol is focused on enabling users and organizations to run intelligence closer to the data, reduce dependency on centralized cloud systems, and unlock a more resilient model for digital infrastructure.

Node 369 marks the next protocol milestone

With the launch of Node 369, Drive369 is entering a new execution phase centered on product maturity, ecosystem onboarding, and network expansion. Node 369 is expected to deepen user access to the platform’s core capabilities, improve infrastructure coordination, and expand real-world use across storage, compute, collaboration, and AI-driven workflows.

This phase is also designed to strengthen the foundation for long-term ecosystem growth by improving scalability, operational readiness, and market integration.

Strategic capital for expansion and market readiness

The closing of this round reflects growing confidence in Drive369’s long-term positioning at the intersection of AI infrastructure, DePIN, decentralized storage, and community-governed compute networks.

In parallel with product expansion, Drive369 is also developing a broader liquidity and market access strategy. This includes an enlarged OTC pathway for strategic participants and ecosystem partners, intended to support orderly access, deepen institutional relationships, and align with long-term network development. Any broader market activity, listings, or trading access will remain subject to applicable legal, compliance, and exchange review processes.

Vision forward

Drive369’s broader mission is to build a decentralized intelligence network where compute, storage, identity, and AI agents can operate securely across a shared protocol layer. By combining decentralized infrastructure with product-grade usability, the project aims to help power the next generation of AI-native applications, sovereign digital systems, and community-owned intelligence networks.

About Drive369 DAO

Drive369 DAO is a decentralized infrastructure ecosystem focused on secure storage, edge AI, agent-based coordination, and scalable digital sovereignty. The protocol is designed to support a new generation of intelligent applications through privacy-preserving architecture, community-aligned participation, and modular infrastructure for compute, data, and collaboration.