BingX Referral Code IMOIJ1 – Features and Benefit Updates for 2026

The BingX referral code IMOIJ1 immediately gives new users an edge, offering up to 7,700 USDT in bonuses and up to 50% off trading fees — benefits few crypto exchanges match in 2026. Whether you are a seasoned trader or stepping into digital assets for the first time, BingX has evolved from a modest derivatives platform into a top global exchange, with its referral program driving a steady influx of new users. This guide covers everything you need to know: how the referral system works, the rewards on offer, eligible countries, and strategies to maximize the value of your sign-up.
What Is a BingX Referral Code?
A BingX referral code is a unique alphanumeric string that connects a new user’s account to a referral source at the moment of sign-up. Unlike vague sign-up promotions that come and go, the referral code system on BingX is built directly into the account creation flow — making it simple to activate and immediate in its effect. When you enter a valid referral code during registration, the platform recognises the link and automatically queues your welcome bonuses, fee discounts, and any active promotional rewards. The process is transparent, permanent, and fully automated.
Understanding BingX Referral Code IMOIJ1 for New Users
For new traders, the referral code IMOIJ1 is more than a discount ticket — it is a full onboarding package. When activated, it unlocks three core benefits: a layered welcome bonus (reaching up to 7,700 USDT in reward vouchers based on trading milestones), reduced trading fees on both Spot and Futures markets, and early access to select platform promotions. Beginners benefit the most because the reduced fee structure lowers the cost of learning, and the bonus vouchers provide extra capital to experiment without excessive risk.
Step-by-Step Guide to Applying a BingX Referral Code
Follow these steps to activate your referral benefits:
- Visit the official BingX website (bingx.com) or download the BingX mobile app.
- Click ‘Sign Up’ and enter your email address or phone number.
- When prompted for a referral or invitation code, type IMOIJ1 exactly.
- Complete identity verification (KYC) as required by your region.
- Make your first deposit and begin trading to unlock progressive reward tiers.
- Check the ‘Rewards Centre’ in your dashboard to track bonus progress.
Pro tip: Do not skip the KYC step. Many bonus tiers are only released after identity verification is complete.
Key Benefits of Using a BingX Referral Code in 2026
Using a BingX referral code in 2026 is the single fastest way to upgrade your trading setup before you even place your first order. The platform’s crypto promotion suite has expanded significantly this year, covering everything from straightforward bonus perks to sophisticated VIP features that rival premium memberships on other exchanges. Whether you’re chasing aggressive Futures returns or cautiously exploring Spot markets, the benefits of entering a referral code at sign-up are hard to ignore — and even harder to replicate through any other channel.
Welcome Bonuses and Signup Rewards
The centerpiece of the IMOIJ1 referral package is the welcome bonus structure, which awards up to 7,700 USDT in reward vouchers. These are distributed in tiers: you claim progressively larger rewards as you complete specific actions such as making your first deposit, reaching a trading volume threshold, or holding assets in your account. The new user bonus is not a flat lump sum — it is structured to reward active engagement, which means the more you trade, the more you unlock.
Trading Fee Reductions with BingX Referral Code
One of the most financially impactful benefits of using a BingX referral code is the fee discount. Standard BingX trading fees sit at approximately 0.1% for Spot and 0.045% for Futures — already competitive in the industry. With the IMOIJ1 code, eligible users can access up to 50% off these rates, bringing Spot fees down to as low as 0.05% and Futures fees even lower. Over hundreds of trades, this discount compounds into meaningful savings that directly improve your net returns.
VIP Access and Exclusive Promotions
Beyond the initial bonus and fee discounts, the referral code IMOIJ1 unlocks a structured path to significantly lower trading costs and premium platform benefits as users progress through VIP tiers. The fee reductions alone can make a substantial difference, especially for active traders scaling their volume over time.
For Futures trading, standard users typically start at a fee level of 0.0200% maker / 0.0500% taker. However, by reaching higher VIP tiers, these costs can drop dramatically to as low as 0.0000% maker / 0.0250% taker, effectively eliminating maker fees and cutting taker fees in half.
Futures Fee Structure by VIP Level
|VIP Level
|Maker Fee
|Taker Fee
|Supreme VIP
|0.0000%
|0.0250%
|VIP 5
|0.0060%
|0.0300%
|VIP 4
|0.0080%
|0.0315%
|VIP 3
|0.0100%
|0.0350%
|VIP 2
|0.0120%
|0.0375%
|VIP 1
|0.0140%
|0.0400%
|Regular User
|0.0200%
|0.0500%
For Spot trading, the difference is even more noticeable. Regular users are charged 0.1000% for both maker and taker, while top-tier VIP users enjoy fees as low as 0.0050% maker / 0.0200% taker—a massive reduction that directly improves net trading profitability.
Spot Fee Structure by VIP Level
|VIP Level
|Maker Fee
|Taker Fee
|Supreme VIP
|0.0050%
|0.0200%
|VIP 5
|0.0100%
|0.0325%
|VIP 4
|0.0125%
|0.0375%
|VIP 3
|0.0150%
|0.0450%
|VIP 2
|0.0200%
|0.0500%
|VIP 1
|0.0350%
|0.0600%
|Regular User
|0.1000%
|0.1000%
As users climb these tiers using the referral code IMOIJ1, they not only reduce trading fees but also gain access to platform-exclusive advantages. These include priority entry into trading competitions, enhanced staking rewards, and early access to new token listings.
At higher VIP levels, additional operational benefits come into play—such as faster customer support response times and increased API rate limits. These features become especially valuable for high-frequency traders or those managing automated strategies, where execution speed and system reliability directly impact performance.
In short, IMOIJ1 is not just about a sign-up bonus—it’s a gateway to a progressively more efficient trading environment, where lower fees and better tools compound into long-term advantages.
Countries Applicable for a BingX Referral Code
The BingX referral code program is available in the vast majority of countries where the exchange operates, but geo-restricted regions do exist due to regulatory requirements. Understanding referral code eligibility by geography is essential before you begin the sign-up process, since entering a code in a restricted region may result in the bonus being withheld even if the account itself is approved.
BingX referral codes are generally supported in:
- Southeast Asia: Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore
- South Asia: India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
- Europe: Most EU member states, United Kingdom, Ukraine
- Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico
- Middle East & Africa: UAE, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa
- East Asia: South Korea, Japan (with restrictions), Taiwan
Note: The United States is currently restricted from full BingX access due to regulatory constraints. Always verify the latest availability on the official BingX website, as compliance updates can change eligibility.
Tips and Tricks to Maximize BingX Referral Code Rewards
Getting the referral code is just the beginning — maximizing BingX referral code rewards requires a strategic approach built around clearly defined milestones and limited-time opportunities. With the right execution, users can unlock a maximum bonus of up to 7,700 USDT, combining both standard rewards and exclusive invite-only campaigns.
Core Reward Structure (Up to 1,500+ USDT)
Sign-up bonus: Open an account to receive up to 30 USDT
Advanced KYC: Complete identity verification to unlock up to 500 USDT
First deposit: Deposit ≥ 50 USDT to receive up to 500 USDT
First trading volume: Trade ≥ 100 USDT (Spot + Futures) to earn up to 500 USDT
These foundational steps alone already provide over 1,500 USDT in rewards when completed fully.
Exclusive Invite-Only Rewards (Up to 6,200+ USDT)
2-Day Trading Challenge:
Trade for 2 consecutive days within 21 days of registration to receive a token voucher up to 4 USDT
→ Limited to 300 users per day, making early participation essential
Futures Trading Missions:
Complete Futures-related tasks to unlock token vouchers exceeding 6,200+ USDT
→ Higher-tier rewards are limited to 1,000 users per day, increasing competition for top rewards
How to Reach the Full 7,700 USDT Bonus
Complete all core milestones early: Secure the guaranteed 1,500+ USDT by finishing registration, KYC, deposit ≥ 50 USDT, and trading ≥ 100 USDT.
Prioritize Futures trading tasks: The 6,200+ USDT reward pool is the largest component of the total bonus.
Act fast on limited slots: Daily caps of 300 users and 1,000 users mean rewards are first-come, first-served.
Maintain consistent activity: The 2-day consecutive trading requirement ensures ongoing engagement and unlocks additional rewards.
Stack rewards efficiently: Trading activity can count toward both the 100 USDT requirement and Futures mission progress simultaneously.
Leverage referrals: Invite new users to earn commission on their trading fees, creating a long-term earning stream beyond the initial 7,700 USDT bonus
The BingX referral system is designed as a layered reward model. By combining fixed bonuses (1,500+ USDT) with high-value Futures incentives (6,200+ USDT) and time-limited challenges, users can realistically reach the maximum 7,700 USDT reward. The key is timing, consistency, and focusing on high-impact tasks — especially Futures trading — to unlock the full earning potential.
Comparing BingX Referral Code Benefits with Other Exchanges
The crypto referral program landscape is crowded in 2026, with Binance, OKX, and Bybit all offering competitive incentives. A trading reward face-off between these platforms reveals meaningful differences in structure, generosity, and usability — and BingX holds its own in several key categories. While Binance dominates in liquidity and brand recognition, and OKX leads in derivatives complexity, the BingX referral code comparison shows distinct advantages for users who prioritize onboarding value and fee savings.
|Feature
|BingX (IMOIJ1)
|Binance
|OKX
|Bybit
|Welcome Bonus
|Up to 7,700 USDT
|Up to 600 USDT
|Up to 10,000 USDT
|Up to 30,000 USDT
|Fee Discount
|Up to 50%
|Up to 20%
|Up to 50%
|Up to 50%
|VIP Access
|Referral-eligible
|Volume-based only
|Volume-based only
|Volume-based only
|Ease of Use
|Beginner-friendly
|Moderate
|Complex
|Moderate
|Referral Commission
|Up to 25%
|Up to 40%
|Up to 30%
|Up to 30%
Why BingX Referral Code Stands Out in 2026
BingX’s key competitive advantage in 2026 is its new trader friendly approach. While platforms like Bybit list higher headline bonus figures, those rewards are often gated behind trading volumes that beginners cannot realistically reach. BingX structures its reward tiers to be achievable at lower thresholds — making the best crypto referral program title a genuinely competitive claim. Add in the 50% fee discount (the highest among major exchanges), intuitive UI design, and multilingual support, and the BingX advantages for newer traders become clear.
Frequently Asked Questions About BingX Referral Code
New users often have questions before committing to a platform. This FAQ section addresses the most common referral code questions to ensure you have all the information needed to make a confident decision.
What is the BingX referral code for 2026?
The current active BingX referral code is IMOIJ1. Using this code at registration gives you a bonus of up to 7,700 USDT and up to 50% discount on trading fees.
Can I apply a referral code to an existing account?
No. Referral codes must be entered during the initial sign-up process. They cannot be retroactively applied to accounts that have already been created.
How long does the referral bonus last?
Welcome bonus vouchers typically have a validity window of 14 to 30 days after they are credited, depending on the promotion tier. Fee discounts remain active based on the terms of your account tier.
Is the 50% fee discount permanent?
The fee discount is applied based on account tier and trading volume. The initial discount from code IMOIJ1 may be a time-limited or tier-dependent benefit. Always check the Rewards Centre for current terms.
Are BingX referral bonuses taxable?
Tax treatment of crypto bonuses varies by country. Consult a local tax professional to understand your obligations before claiming large reward amounts.
What if I forget to enter the referral code during sign-up?
Unfortunately, missed referral codes cannot be added after account creation. If you have not yet registered, make sure to enter IMOIJ1 before completing your sign-up to secure the bonus of up to 7,700 USDT and up to 50% discount fees.
Conclusion
In a market where every basis point of fees and every dollar of starting capital matters, the BingX referral code IMOIJ1 is one of the most straightforward ways to start your crypto trading journey on the right foot. You get a welcome bonus of up to 7,700 USDT, up to 50% off trading fees, VIP-level access to exclusive promotions, and a platform built with new users in mind. Whether you are comparing exchanges for the first time or switching from a platform that no longer meets your needs, BingX delivers a rare combination of beginner accessibility and professional-grade tools.
The steps are simple: visit BingX, enter the referral code IMOIJ1 at sign-up, complete your KYC, make your first deposit, and start exploring everything the platform has to offer. The crypto trading rewards do not accrue on their own — they require you to take the first step.