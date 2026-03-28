Procedure For Availing Srivani Tickets at the Tirupati Airport

SRIVANI Trust Break Darshan tickets can be purchased at the SRIVANI Trust counter at the Tirupati airport located within the Arrivals Terminal of Tirupati Airport. This offline quota is exclusively for devotees arriving by air. Tickets issued at the airport are typically for the same day evening, 4 to 5 PM. Reporting for Darshan is usually at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex-I at Tirumala



Every day, 200 tickets are issued in Tirupati Airport on a first-come, first-served basis, and the counter opens at 715AM. The cost of the ticket is 10,500 per person, with a ticket fee of ₹500, and a donation amount of ₹10,000 to the Sri Venkateswara Alaya Nirmana Trust (SRIVANI Trust), which takes care of the construction and renovation of temples in remote areas across India.



Mandatory Requirements

Same Day Flight: You must present your same-day flight boarding pass and a valid government-issued ID (either an Aadhar Card or Passport).

Physical Presence: Every person in your group (except children under 12) must be physically present at the counter for biometric authentication and a photograph, and the tickets can’t be purchased on others’ behalf.

Payment Methods: The counter typically accepts UPI and domestic debit/credit cards; cash is often not accepted.

Do Not Exit the Airport: The counter is located in the Arrivals area. Once you exit the terminal, re-entry is generally not permitted to access the counter.

Arrive Early: Due to the limited quota, it is highly recommended to take the earliest possible flight to Tirupati.

Forms: Upon arrival, look for the TTD helpdesk to collect a registration form. One form per family (up to 9 members) is typically sufficient.

My Divine Trip offers a 1, 2 & 3 Day Tirupati package from Hyderabad by Flight at a competitive price, and guides pilgrims in availing Srivani Trust Donation Tickets at the Tirupati Airport, along with a private cab, and accommodation either at Star hotels in Tirupati or at TTD rooms at Tirumala, as per the customer’s choice. Read More about Srivani Tickets at Tirupati Airport

For booking of Srivani Tickets at the Airport, visit My Divine Trip.