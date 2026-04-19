Mastercard just replaced 42 character wallet addresses with verified usernames for self custody transfers, and Polygon was the first network they chose. That kind of institutional partnership confirms that the polygon price prediction for 2026 depends on real world adoption rather than speculation, and the building blocks keep arriving.

While POL grinds near its all time low, a different setup is forming at a stage where the returns are exponentially larger. Pepeto has raised over $9.2 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching and working exchange tools that solve the same cross chain problem Polygon’s AggLayer is trying to address.

Mastercard Launches Verified Username Transfers on Polygon

Mastercard replaced wallet addresses with verified usernames for self custody transfers, selecting Polygon as the launch network according to CoinDesk. The integration removes the biggest friction point that has stopped everyday users from sending crypto, because typing a human readable name instead of a 42 character string eliminates the fear of losing funds to a wrong address. Mastercard then launched its Crypto Partner Program to build the next phase of on chain payments according to CoinMarketCap. For the polygon price prediction, this partnership adds a layer of credibility that most Layer 2 networks still lack, but credibility and price recovery are two different timelines.

Polygon Price Prediction Breakdown: Where POL, Pepeto, and Digitap Stand

Pepeto

Betting on a project that already works is the fastest way to close the gap between buying in and collecting a return that changes a portfolio. That is exactly what Pepeto delivers, and it explains why over $9.2 million has entered this presale while fear dominates the market.

The zero fee swap engine removes the cost of every trade so capital goes into the position rather than disappearing into fees. The PepetoAI risk scorer adds protection by rating each position from entry to exit, giving retail traders the same intelligence that professional desks use to avoid bad entries.

The tools dig into contract data, track where large wallets cluster, and flag unusual activity before the crowd sees it. The architect behind the original Pepe token built the exchange system alongside a former Binance expert, and a SolidProof audit locks the contract before exchange trading begins.

The polygon price prediction shows POL fighting to hold $0.09, but Pepeto is filling rounds at a speed that signals conviction from wallets who understand the math. If the same traders who bought Pepeto at presale pricing hold through the Binance listing, the return from this entry is the kind that most polygon price prediction models cannot touch.

Digitap

Digitap positions itself as a rewards and engagement token, but the project lacks the exchange tools, confirmed listing, or audit that serious presale investors look for before committing capital. Without a clear path to exchange level demand, the risk of holding through launch outweighs the potential return for most wallets comparing options in the current market.

Polygon Price Prediction: Can POL Recover From All Time Lows?

POL trades at $0.09 per CoinGecko, sitting near its all time low and down 93% from its $1.29 peak in March 2024. The Giugliano hardfork activated on April 9 to reduce finality times, and the sPOL liquid staking token launched on April 14 according to CoinMarketCap. Polygon burned 100 million POL tokens in February 2026 and recorded 1.4 billion transactions in 2025. The fundamentals grow steadily, but the polygon price prediction from Changelly projects a range of just $0.078 to $0.088 for the year, which means even the bullish case delivers limited returns from current levels.

Conclusion

The polygon price prediction carries real weight because Mastercard chose Polygon first for verified username transfers, and the Giugliano hardfork pushes the network toward 100,000 transactions per second, both of which benefit the wider crypto ecosystem. But the gains that flip a portfolio come from presale entries, not from waiting on a token grinding through a slow recovery from its all time low.

Pepeto is the strongest presale choice of 2026 with $9.2 million raised, working exchange tools, and a confirmed Binance listing, and the same wallets that bought POL at its $0.00263 IEO price on Binance Launchpad in 2019 and watched it reach $2.92 in 2021 are the kind of traders entering Pepeto now because they spot these setups better than anyone.

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FAQs

What is the polygon price prediction for 2026?

The polygon price prediction from Changelly projects POL between $0.078 and $0.088 for 2026, while CoinPedia forecasts a wider range depending on whether the Gigagas roadmap milestones drive sustained adoption.

Why is the polygon price prediction bearish despite strong fundamentals?

POL sits 93% below its peak despite Mastercard integration and record transactions because the token’s inflationary supply and Layer 2 competition continue to suppress price recovery.

Is Pepeto a better investment than POL right now?

Pepeto offers presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing and working exchange tools, which gives it the kind of presale to listing return potential that the polygon price prediction at $0.09 cannot match.