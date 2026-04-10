Polygon (POL) Targets $100M Stablecoin Expansion While AlphaPepe AI DEX Demo Drops This Week as Presale Sprints Toward $1M Milestone

Something is shifting at Polygon Labs. Facing a prolonged market downturn, the team is not retreating. According to a report from The Information, Polygon is in early talks to raise up to $100 million to launch a regulated stablecoin payments business, a deliberate pivot away from its Ethereum scaling identity toward something more commercially immediate. Compliant payments infrastructure. Real-world stablecoin rails. The pipe that institutional money needs to flow through as the tokenized RWA market quietly hits $27.65 billion while most of crypto bleeds sideways.

It is a bold strategic read. The stablecoin economy is growing at 133% year over year on BSC. Regulated infrastructure is where serious capital is flowing. Polygon wants to own that layer.

What makes the AlphaPepe story worth reading alongside it is simple. Polygon needs $100 million to begin building. AlphaPepe already has AlphaSwap live and the public AI DEX demo dropping this week. Over $800,000 raised. 7,500+ holders. Stage 11 gone. Stage 12 open at $0.01422. The $1M milestone is closing in fast.

The Infrastructure Race. One Project Still Raising, One Already Running.

Polygon’s funding story is not a bad one by any measure. A capital raise at the regulated stablecoin infrastructure layer is a genuinely constructive signal for on-chain adoption and POL holders with a long-term view have a real thesis to work with.

But the contrast sitting right beside it is worth noting. Polygon is pitching investors on what it plans to build. AlphaPepe already built it. AlphaSwap is a cross-chain AI-powered DEX with contract screening, whale tracking, and trend detection generating real trading fee revenue right now. The public demo is dropping this week, not as a proof of concept but as the first public demonstration of infrastructure that has already been running. That is a different kind of announcement from a roadmap promise.

POL is under price pressure despite the stablecoin news. That is the post-announcement compression that follows every launch-after-raise project without fail. AlphaPepe has not been listed anywhere. No exchange has touched it. The demo drops this week and the $1M milestone is the backdrop it lands against.

Demo Dropping This Week. $800K Raised. Stage 12 Closing.

Stage 11 Sold Out. Over $800,000 Raised. 7,500+ Holders. Stage 12 at $0.01422.

AlphaPepe is at $0.01422 in Stage 12 with over $800,000 raised from 7,500+ holders and 100 new wallets coming in daily. AlphaSwap is already live generating real cross-chain trading fee revenue before any exchange has listed the token. The developer behind it was a core member of the Shibarium team, Shiba Inu’s Layer 2 network, with over 500 million mainnet transactions in their track record. A 10/10 BlockSAFU audit was signed off before public capital was ever accepted. Tokens go straight to your wallet on purchase with no vesting schedule attached. Staking is available from day one at 85% APR. Buyers entering $1,000 or more can use code ALPHA30 for a 30% bonus on their token allocation.

At $0.01422 a $1,000 entry produces 70,323 tokens. Analysts targeting $1.50 at the Q2 DEX launch put that at around $105,485. At the $3.50 Tier 1 CEX projection the same allocation approaches $246,131. Polygon is still in talks. Still raising. Still planning. AlphaPepe has $800,000 already in, a live DEX, and a public demo arriving this week from a pre-listing price that no institution has had the chance to reprice yet. The entry cost moves every three days. Stage 12 will not wait.

Join the AlphaPepe presale before Stage 12 sells out.

FAQs

Why is Polygon targeting $100M for stablecoin expansion?

Polygon Labs is in early talks to raise up to $100M to build a regulated stablecoin payments business, pivoting toward compliant on-chain infrastructure as the tokenized RWA market grows and institutional demand for regulated payment rails accelerates.

What could a $1,000 Stage 12 entry be worth at Q2 launch?

At $0.01422 a $1,000 entry produces 70,323 tokens worth around $105,485 at $1.50 and $246,131 at the $3.50 Tier 1 projection.

Why does the AlphaPepe AI DEX demo dropping this week matter for the presale?

The public demo is the first timestamped proof that AlphaSwap works exactly as described, arriving as the presale crosses $800,000 raised and closes in on $1M. It is the kind of product confirmation that changes the conversation from trust to evidence, with Stage 12 as the entry that still exists at the pre-demonstration price.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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