Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Whales Are Buying Pepeto Right Now and They Never Get It Wrong

BTC wallets holding more than 10,000 BTC recorded net inflows for only the second week of 2026, and the $80,000 call on Deribit just overtook the $60,000 put as the most popular options trade. Whales do not move like this without a reason.

The same smart money tracking early-stage entries is landing on Pepeto alongside Bitcoin, and the pepe coin price prediction is getting interesting because the developer who built the original Pepe and watched it multiply into billions built Pepeto next.

Bitcoin Wallets Holding 10,000+ BTC Record Net Inflows for Only Second Week in 2026 as $80K Call Takes Over Deribit

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin wallets holding more than 10,000 BTC recorded net inflows for only the second week of 2026, a rare whale buying signal that has historically preceded strong upward moves. Bloombergreported the $80,000 call has emerged as the most popular Deribit trade, overtaking the $60,000 put that dominated months of selling, as bullish sentiment flips for the first time since the bear market began. With BTC above $74,000 and whales confirming the move, the pepe coin price prediction and altcoin season are building at the same time.

Pepe Coin Price Prediction and the Whale Entry Smarter Money Is Already Taking

Pepeto

Unlike most projects that ask you to invest on a promise, Pepeto has a working exchange ecosystem available to every presale holder right now, and the same early entry signal that attracted the first big wallets into Pepe before it ran is visible in Pepeto today. At the core of Pepeto’s exchange is a suite of tools so every active trader operates with the intelligence that whale-level accounts have always had first.

The PepetoAI risk scorer reads every trade from entry to exit, tracking early-stage signals that whale wallets move on before the broader market notices through the Pepeto exchange. The cross-chain bridge connects every network in a single interface, so when the signal arrives the trade executes without friction, without bridge fees, and without switching apps. These tools run 24 hours a day, scanning for position risks and early-stage opportunities before they reach the mainstream feed.

That combination, early pricing and a confirmed Binance listing, is exactly the setup whale money reads ahead of the crowd. The pepe coin price prediction narrative is built around whether PEPE can recover to its mid-2024 levels. Pepeto does not need a recovery narrative. It has a listing event that closes the gap between presale pricing and public market pricing in a single session.

The developer who launched Pepe and watched it multiply into billions in market value built Pepeto next, and the whales who know that history are not waiting for confirmation this time. The presale is at $0.000000186 from the SolidProof-audited 420 trillion token supply, $8.8M is committed, the Binance listing is confirmed, and the window before the full market prices in what the whales already know is getting smaller by the day.

Pepe Coin

PEPE trades near $0.00000361, up 2.87% today as BTC pushes above $74,000. Whale wallets added 23 trillion PEPE tokens through the bear market despite a 79% drawdown from its $0.000017 all-time high of mid-2024. Support at $0.0000034, resistance at $0.0000037-$0.0000040. Analysts target $0.000025 in a 2026 bull case, a legitimate 7x from current levels, but the PEPE opportunity that made millionaires was in the first listing rally, not in a recovery from $0.00000361.

Bittensor

TAO trades near $255, down substantially from its cycle peak, with CoinCodex projecting a move toward $680 by year-end if Bittensor’s AI infrastructure expansion attracts institutional capital. The thesis is genuine, but a large cap foundation at $255 means the return profile reflects an established network rather than a new listing event.

Final Verdict

Every time BTC gets to this setup, the assets that carry the most are the ones with an early entry and a confirmed event ahead. PEPE made millionaires because the early holders were in before the first listing. Pepeto’s Binance listing is that event, and the whales who know how this works are already inside. Visit the Pepeto official website before the listing closes the gap on the entry price.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the pepe coin price prediction as BTC hits $74K?

PEPE trades at $0.00000361, up 2.87% today, down 79% from its $0.000017 ATH. Support $0.0000034, resistance $0.0000037. Bull case 2026 target $0.000025 if meme season fires.

PEPE or Pepeto: where do whales position right now?

PEPE’s biggest gains were in its initial listing rally. Pepeto’s Binance listing is that same event, built by the same developer who created PEPE.

What is the latest pepe coin price prediction as whales confirm sentiment?

BTC wallets holding 10k+ BTC recorded their second net inflow week of 2026. $80K calls are now the most popular Deribit trade. Visit the Pepeto official website.