Bitcoin hit $74,189 on April 13 and Standard Chartered is pointing at $150,000 to $200,000 before 2026 ends. The bull run has shifted from “if” to “when,” and the question every serious investor asks is where the best entry still exists. BTC made the people who bought at $3,000 wealthy. ETH made the people who bought at $10 wealthy.

Early buyers captured the return in every large cap, and everyone who followed bought into a market cap that had already priced the gain in. Pepeto is in that early position right now.

Bitcoin Hits $74,189 as Analysts Target $80K Breakout and Standard Chartered Maintains $150K-$200K for 2026

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin traded at $74,189 on April 13, approaching the level that analysts say triggers a move to $80,000, with the $80K call now the most popular Deribit trade. Bloomberg reported Standard Chartered maintains a $150,000 to $200,000 target for 2026 and 21Shares sees $100,000 by end of June, with over $1.5 billion in net ETF inflows in the past month. The bull run is already in motion, and the only real question is which entry still carries the asymmetric return.

Bull Run 2026: Why Presale Entries Beat Large Caps Every Time

Pepeto

The only presale entry in this bull run with a live exchange ecosystem that every holder can use before the listing happens is Pepeto, and that fact puts it in a different category from every other presale competing for the same capital. The same developer who created Pepe before it turned early holders into millionaires built this exchange for the active trader who always gets the information too late, and the zero fee swap engine at the core of the Pepeto exchange changes that directly through the Pepeto exchange, executing every cross-chain trade without the cost that stacks against active positions across hundreds of sessions.

The PepetoAI risk scorer works alongside the swap engine, scoring every token’s full risk profile from holder concentration to contract security before a dollar commits, so entries are built from real on-chain data rather than trending threads. The math of this bull run is simple: BTC from $74,000 to $200,000 is a 2.7x. ETH from $2,360 to its prior all-time high is a 2.3x.

Real, investable, and worth holding. But the presale-to-Binance listing gap on Pepeto at $0.000000186 is the return the 2021 cycle produced for wallets that moved before the listing, not after. Standard Chartered’s $200,000 BTC target requires capital already inside the market. Pepeto’s listing requires one decision made before the listing opens.

The SolidProof audit is on record, the former Binance expert on the dev team built to listing standards from day one, and $8.8M committed means the whales who ran the numbers are already in. Every day the presale stays open is one less day between entry and the outcome.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper raised more than $32 million for a Layer-2 on Bitcoin using the Solana Virtual Machine, with analysts projecting a 3x repricing at listing to around $0.0425. The technology thesis is legitimate and the Bitcoin brand gives it a real narrative. But $30 million raised with no working product and a 3x projection is the return profile of a presale that has done its heavy lifting on hype. Compared to Pepeto’s live exchange tools and confirmed Binance listing, Bitcoin Hyper is a patient cycle hold, not a bull run entry.

Bitcoin

BTC trades near $74,000, down 44% from its $126,000 all-time high of October 2025, with Standard Chartered’s $150,000 to $200,000 analyst range making the bull case one of the most defensible macro positions in the market. A break above $75,000 targets $80,000, which held as support in November before the Q1 pullback. ETF inflows confirm institutional conviction, but a $1.4 trillion market cap means the 2.7x to $200,000 takes quarters of sustained inflows to deliver.

The Bottom Line

Bitcoin’s $200,000 analyst target is credible and worth holding. But the entry that paid the most in every prior bull run was not the large cap at $74,000. It was the presale that went from entry price to listing price before the bull run priced everything in. That entry is Pepeto right now. Visit the Pepeto official website before the Binance listing closes it.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Is Bitcoin Hyper bullish enough to choose over Pepeto this bull run?

Bitcoin Hyper projects a 3x at listing from $30M raised with no working product. Pepeto has live tools and a confirmed Binance listing.

What does the bull run mean for large cap Bitcoin holders?

Standard Chartered targets $150K-$200K for BTC a 2.7x from $74K. Real and worth holding. Pepeto targets the return BTC delivered in 2020 before institutional capital arrived.

Why is Pepeto the strongest bull run entry?

BTC delivers 2.7x over quarters. Bitcoin Hyper has no product. Pepeto has live tools and a confirmed Binance listing. Visit the Pepeto official website.