Pebblebee Revolutionizes Personal Safety with New “Safe Haven” Initiative and “Halo” Device 

For more than 10 years, Pebblebee has been a brand best known for its rechargeable Bluetooth-based tracking devices, such as the Pebblebee Card and Clip. People use them to help locate their lost keys, luggage, wallets, and other personal items. Whether someone prefers Google’s Find My Device network or Apple’s Find My network, they can use a Pebblebee tracker in conjunction with either network to locate their lost item.

Pebblebee Introduces New Layer of Personal Safety Protection

On April 7th, 2026, Pebblebee announced the release of Safe Haven, the company’s latest personal safety initiative. It is an upgraded version of its original item-finding initiative by offering connected protection to enhance the user’s level of personal safety. Safe Haven is the digital infrastructure and command center that connects all your physical devices and software to your network of trusted contacts, known as the Safety Circle.

Meanwhile, Pebblebee’s first physical device built specifically for the Safe Haven system is Halo, a small keychain carabiner attachment offering immediate physical protection and live location sharing capabilities. Halo offers all kinds of unique features to help keep you safe and protected wherever you are. Thanks to the live location sharing feature, a selected group of trusted contacts will receive an “Alert Live” notification that you are in trouble. The device can send the alert to up to five trusted contacts at a time.

For instance, let’s say you’re out walking alone early in the morning when it is still dark outside. If you feel like you’re entering a threatening situation, you can activate a trigger on the device to set off an extremely loud siren, approximately 130 decibels. Not only that, but it illuminates stunning bright strobe lights to blind and scare away the threat. But if your emergency requires discretion, a silent alert option is available for discreet escalation.

The combination of the lights and the siren will capture nearby people’s attention so that they will come to your aid. As for your emergency contacts, they will receive a notification telling them of your exact location. All this makes Halo the ultimate personal safety device of the 21st century. It is a device that lives on your keychain 24/7 and activates by pulling the device apart to trigger the siren, 150-lumen flashing strobe lights, and Alert Live service.

“Safe Haven is our next chapter led by Halo: personal safety built on the same foundation of trust as our Locate products,” said Daniel Daoura, CEO & Founder, Pebblebee. “We’re expanding from protecting belongings to helping people feel more confident, more prepared, and more connected in everyday life.”

The Halo device is primarily a safety device, but it still retains the classic Pebblebee item location technology. Using the built-in “Locate” feature, you can continue to use Halo in conjunction with Apple Find My for iOS devices or Google Find Hub for Android devices to locate your missing keys or other items.

However, if you think your lost items are within your immediate environment, you can use the built-in LED flashlight to help you investigate dark locations for your items. All you have to do is push a button to activate the bright LED flashlight. If your lost item is around you, it will be easy to spot with this bright light shining down on your environment.

Other Notable Features

Pebblebee’s Halo comes with a rechargeable battery that can last for up to one year per charge. Unless you have to sound off the alarm and strobe lights on a daily basis, you should not have to recharge your battery any sooner than that. The Bluetooth range is up to 500 feet, which should be more than enough distance to find a lost item in your home or office area.

The Halo device includes a one-year limited warranty. That means if you have any problems with your device within the first year of purchasing it, the manufacturer will replace the device free of charge. The limited warranty should give you complete confidence in the value and integrity of the product and the brand it comes from.

You don’t need any experience using item trackers or personal safety devices. Every Halo device comes with a quick start guide to help you learn and understand the controls quickly. It is pretty self-explanatory, but the start guide will ensure you know how to use the device as soon as you take it out of its packaging.

Private and Affordable for the Average Consumer

Pebblebee designed the Halo device to offer privacy and affordability for the average consumer. The privacy-first approach to the Halo design ensures that each user’s location data is only shared during an Active Alert situation. And when it is shared, the data transmits with end-to-end encryption between the user’s device and their Safety Circle of emergency contacts. The encryption prevents unauthorized entities from accessing this precious location data.

U.S. consumers can find the Halo device for sale on Amazon.com starting on April 20th, 2026. The retail price will debut at $59.99, with the optional Alert Live subscription offered free for the first 12 months and then $24.99 a year after that. It is one of the most affordable and highly effective personal safety technological devices to be released in recent years.

About Pebblebee

Pebblebee was founded in 2013 in Seattle, Washington, USA, by Daniel Daoura a former military asset tracking engineer who worked for Boeing. The idea for creating the Pebblebee item tracking technology came in 2012 as a solution for finding the remote controls and keys that toddlers often hide around the house.

After a year of innovative research, design, and testing in a Seattle garage, the founders created a tracking technology to help people stay connected to their most precious everyday items, such as wallets, keys, and remote controls. Pebblebee has since grown into a company with many diverse and skilled employees from around the world. Many of whom come from notable companies, such as Hewlett-Packard, Apple, Google, and GE.