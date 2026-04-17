The NFT market in April 2026 is a contraction story with one exception. Most of the top collections by market cap are in negative 30-day territory. Trading volume across Ethereum collections is a fraction of 2021-2022 peak levels. Several well-known platforms have shut down or pivoted away from NFTs. One collection is at all-time highs. This report covers who is up, who is down, and what the data shows about why.

All figures are sourced from public NFT collection rankings. Past performance does not guarantee future results. NFTs are speculative assets and values can fall as well as rise.

The Top Seven by Market Cap

CryptoPunks. Market cap: $577 million. 30-day change: down 9.2%. Still the most historically significant NFT collection, but in the same sustained correction affecting most Ethereum collections.

Bored Ape Yacht Club. Market cap: $106 million. 30-day change: down 6.1%. Floor has fallen more than 95% from its 2022 peak. Community sentiment has been negative for an extended period. The team’s recent activity has not reversed the trend.

Pudgy Penguins. Market cap: $74.5 million. 30-day change: down 0.1%. The best-performing Ethereum collection in the top seven right now. Physical retail expansion and mainstream brand partnerships have provided a floor of non-crypto demand.

Doginal Dogs. Market cap: $45 million. 30-day change: up 238.4%. The only collection in the top seven with positive 30-day performance. Floor at all-time highs in USD terms. Listed supply at 2.18% of total, meaning 97.82% of holders have not listed even at peak prices. Free starter dog available at doginaldogs.com.

Mutant Ape Yacht Club. Market cap: $38 million. 30-day change: down 10.3%. Has tracked BAYC downward through the correction.

Milady Maker. Market cap: $22 million. 30-day change: down 4.8%. Culturally active community but floor has corrected significantly from highs.

Azuki. Market cap: $19 million. 30-day change: down 1.5%. Has stabilized somewhat after a sharp correction following team controversy.

What Is Driving the Ethereum Correction

The Ethereum NFT correction is a combination of macro and structural factors. At the macro level, the 2021-2022 bull run brought speculative capital into NFTs that has since exited. Holders who bought at peak prices have been selling at losses for two-plus years. The speculative premium that inflated floors during that period has been wrung out gradually.

At the structural level, several Ethereum collections have struggled to demonstrate utility beyond the PFP format. The roadmap promises of 2021 largely went unfulfilled. Community members who stayed waiting for deliverables that never arrived have been progressively exiting.

Why Doginal Dogs Is Moving Differently

Three factors separate Doginal Dogs from the Ethereum correction. First, it launched in January 2024, two years after the peak. Its holder base did not form during the speculative bubble and does not carry the same disillusionment. Second, it is on a different chain with a different holder base. The tens of millions of Dogecoin holders represent a distinct population, and new buyers coming from that base are not Ethereum NFT collectors who have already been burned once.

Third, the listed supply of 2.18% creates a structural dynamic where any increase in buying pressure has an outsized effect on price. When 97.82% of holders are not listing, the floor is set by a small number of sellers. Modest demand increases can move prices significantly.

The daily broadcast on the Crypto Spaces Network has run for over 1,000 consecutive sessions. The events program has continued without interruption. The financial structure is zero-debt and self-funded. None of those things have changed based on market conditions.

What to Watch

NFT.NYC 2026 is on the Doginal Dogs events calendar. Specific programming has not been announced as of this writing but the team has activated at every prior NFT.NYC.

The 21Shares TDOG spot Dogecoin ETF launched on Nasdaq in January 2026. Increased institutional exposure to Dogecoin as an asset class has downstream implications for Dogecoin-native projects including Doginal Dogs, though the direction and magnitude of that effect is not predictable.

The Doginal Dogs marketplace is at market.doginaldogs.com.