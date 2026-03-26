The crypto market has entered a careful phase, but the search for the next shiba inu is intensifying as meme volume crosses $4.5 billion. SHIB burned 172 million tokens in 24 hours, a 53,000% spike, but its 585 trillion supply means the burn removed 0.00003% of the total. The next shiba inu is the project that carries the same community energy into real exchange infrastructure that keeps demand growing after launch instead of fading. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is that project with a Binance listing approaching.

Next Shiba Inu as Whales Stack 270,000 BTC and Meme Volume Crosses $4.5 Billion

Whale wallets accumulated 270,000 BTC during extreme fear, according to Spoted Crypto. SHIB burned 172 million tokens but its 585 trillion supply barely noticed, according to 99Bitcoins. Meme volume crossed $4.5 billion with PEPE up 18%, according to Cryptonews. The successor will capture the whale buying and the meme recovery at the same time. Burns alone cannot move SHIB’s ocean of supply, but exchange infrastructure earns from every trade regardless of whether the market rises or falls.

Next Shiba Inu: Community Energy Plus Exchange Tools Creates What SHIB Never Had

Pepeto

The market has matured. Smart investors now focus on meme projects that blend community energy with real tools. Pepeto does exactly that. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these tools give Pepeto the utility that the next shiba inu needs to keep demand growing after launch.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while whales stack 270,000 BTC and SHIB burns tokens that barely dent the supply, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. SHIB delivered 25,000% on community alone with zero products, and Pepeto carries stronger community energy with exchange tools into a market with higher volume.

The people watching SHIB burn 172 million tokens from 585 trillion and expecting it to move the price will wish they had entered this presale instead. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more, and Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same cofounder. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB trades at $0.000006 with a $3.5 billion cap after burning 172 million tokens, according to 99Bitcoins. Shibarium adds utility. But SHIB’s 585 trillion supply means burns remove 0.00003% at a time. SHIB made its millionaires at fractions of a fraction of a cent, and the successor needs to be at that early stage.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

DOGE trades at $0.095 with X Money beta in April, according to CoinGecko. DOGE has cultural appeal. But DOGE peaked at $0.73 and sits 87% below with 5 billion new tokens yearly. Pepeto offers what DOGE’s $14.5 billion cap blocks.

Next Shiba Inu: SHIB Proved What Community Can Do and Pepeto Adds the Tools

SHIB proved community can move billions. But the next shiba inu adds exchange infrastructure that keeps demand growing. Pepeto has that infrastructure with the cofounder who proved $7 billion. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window and the people who move during this recovery will have the positions that matter.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto are where the next wave of meme coin success stories begins.

FAQ

What is the next shiba inu in 2026?

Pepeto leads with the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, more than $8 million raised, exchange tools, and a Binance listing approaching.

How is the next shiba inu different from SHIB?

Pepeto has PepetoSwap, a risk scorer, and a cross chain bridge. The Pepeto official website shows the tools SHIB never built.

Can Pepeto match SHIB’s 25,000% returns?

SHIB delivered 25,000% on community alone with zero products. Pepeto carries stronger viral energy into exchange infrastructure that creates demand after launch.