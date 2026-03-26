The crypto market continues to witness rapid growth as meme coins capture attention across every exchange and community. PEPE jumped 18% with total volume above $4.5 billion, and the hunt for the next pepe coin is intensifying. But the real opportunity is not the token that already moved 18% yesterday. It is the one still at presale pricing with the same creator, real exchange tools, and a Binance listing approaching. Pepeto, with more than $8 million raised by the cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, is the successor because it carries the same DNA into a project with the infrastructure Pepe never had.

Next Pepe Coin as Meme Volume Crosses $4.5 Billion and Capital Rotates Into Early Entries

PEPE jumped 18% with meme volume above $4.52 billion, according to Cryptonews. BTC bounced above $71,000 on the Iran pause and Morgan Stanley filed the first bank BTC ETF with $5.5 trillion, according to CoinDesk. The frog coin successor will capture this wave from presale to listing while PEPE has already moved. Early positioning often defines long term outcomes, and the presale that lists into this rising market catches the full distance of the meme recovery.

Next Pepe Coin: Where the Same Cofounder Builds What PEPE Never Had

Pepeto

The next pepe coin shares DNA with the original but delivers what PEPE never could: real exchange tools. Pepeto is that project. The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took nothing to $7 billion is building a full exchange with a former Binance expert on the team, and SolidProof verified every contract. More than $8 million has flowed in at $0.000000186, and each stage fills faster as the Binance listing approaches.

PepetoSwap removes every fee so your money stays whole, and the risk scorer checks every contract before your funds go near dangerous tokens. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks at zero cost, and these three tools give Pepeto the exchange infrastructure that PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE never built.

Staking at 193% APY adds to positions while PEPE gains 18% and meme volume crosses $4.5 billion, and the same 420 trillion supply that Pepe used to reach $11 billion sits underneath a project with real tools. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions and wished they had bought more.

Pepeto is that second chance with better infrastructure and the same creator behind it. The people chasing PEPE after the 18% move instead of entering this presale will carry that decision through the cycle. Pepeto will not stay at this price. The listing will erase it. The wallets inside will make the money. The people who move now will have the positions the rest of the market spends this cycle wishing they had found during the fear phase.

PEPE Coin

PEPE trades at $0.0000034 after gaining 18%, according to Cryptonews. The original frog token proved community energy can move billions. But PEPE has zero utility and its $1.4 billion cap limits returns. The next pepe coin carries the same viral energy with exchange tools that create demand after launch instead of fading.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

SHIB trades at $0.000006 after bouncing 17%, according to CoinGecko. Shibarium keeps growing. But SHIB’s $3.5 billion cap and 585 trillion supply limit returns. Pepeto offers what SHIB’s size blocks because the presale to listing gap creates the real wealth.

Next Pepe Coin: The Cofounder Built $7 Billion Once and Is Building Something Better Now

The next pepe coin will be covered by every outlet after the Binance listing. The investors who entered Pepe early made millions, and Pepeto is that second chance with better tools and the same cofounder. The Pepeto official website is where those wallets are entering right now. The listing will close this window and the people who move will have the positions.

The entries on the official website of Pepeto while the frog coin discussion heats up are where this cycle’s biggest returns will be built.

FAQ

What is the next pepe coin in 2026?

Pepeto leads with the same cofounder who built Pepe to $7 billion, more than $8 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a Binance listing approaching.

How is the next pepe coin different from PEPE?

Pepeto has PepetoSwap, a risk scorer, and a cross chain bridge. The Pepeto official website shows the exchange tools PEPE never built.

Is Pepeto better than PEPE or SHIB for returns?

PEPE has zero utility and SHIB faces supply drag. Pepeto has the same cofounder with real exchange infrastructure approaching its Binance listing.