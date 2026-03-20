Next Shiba Inu: JPMorgan Pushes Tokenized Dollars as Pepeto Nears Exchange Listings

Traditional finance is moving deeper into blockchain with banks focusing on regulated rails and tokenized money. JPMorgan’s latest move to extend its deposit token to public blockchain networks confirms that the institutional shift is accelerating. In fact, it is happening at a pace most retail traders have not fully processed yet.

While institutions build the pipes, retail traders are watching meme coins struggle and searching for the next shiba inu that could deliver real returns. Pepeto is that project. The presale has raised $8.1 million at $0.000000186 with three exchange products close to launch. In a market that moves this fast, people who hesitate for even a day miss the entries that change lives.

JPMorgan expands tokenized dollar to public blockchain

JPMorgan’s Kinexys unit is extending its deposit token beyond existing infrastructure. The new plans are to deploy natively on public, institutional grade blockchain networks. The bank has already begun deploying on a major Layer 2 network for institutional clients. Meanwhile, executives describe the move as a step toward faster and more secure money movement across asset classes.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin dropped to $70,000 on March 19 as geopolitical fears and inflation data triggered a broad sell off. Whale wallets added 4,200 BTC during the correction.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $72,483 on March 18. SHIB traded near $0.0000056 and DOGE held at $0.095 as the total crypto market cap contracted to $2.49 trillion.

Is the next shiba inu a meme coin or an exchange ecosystem?

Pepeto: Trading infrastructure ahead of exchange listings

Pepeto is built for the millions of traders who need a real exchange platform to swap, bridge, and trade meme coins across multiple chains.

PepetoSwap handles cross chain token swaps instantly. Pepeto Bridge moves your assets between blockchains without technical complexity. Moreover, Pepeto Exchange brings everything together as a complete trading platform.

All three products are close to ready for launch, and the SolidProof audited smart contract with over 4 billion tokens burned gives buyers the kind of verified security that the next shiba inu candidates simply cannot match.

The PEPE cofounder behind this project already proved he can capture global attention by building the original PEPE Coin to $7 billion, and now he is building the exchange infrastructure that the meme coin economy has never had.

With $8.1 million raised at $0.000000186 and staking at 197% APY locking supply, the conviction is real. People who hesitate even a few hours in a rising market miss the entries that turn into fortunes. Furthermore, the next shiba inu is not going to announce itself twice.

Shiba Inu continues to struggle for direction

SHIB sits near $0.0000056 and has fallen sharply since the start of the year. The Shiba Inu forecast calls for a rise of just 15%. This is not the kind of return that attracts serious crypto investors. SHIB’s position is uncomfortable and too volatile to act as a growth asset. As a result, this has pushed many investors to look toward Pepeto when building their portfolio. The next shiba inu will not come from the original SHIB at a massive market cap.

Dogecoin follows the same path as SHIB

DOGE trades near $0.095 and is down roughly 4% since the start of the year. Like most large altcoins, Dogecoin follows Bitcoin’s movements and struggles to generate independent momentum. Forecasts suggest DOGE could rise about 14% by year end, which is a flat performance. Without strong catalysts or utility expansion, DOGE remains bound to overall market direction. The next shiba inu will come from a project with real exchange products at presale pricing, not from established tokens that need billions just to move.

Conclusion

As institutions push deeper into blockchain and the market climbs higher, people who wait are the ones who miss everything. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with a PEPE cofounder and three exchange products approaching launch is the next shiba inu that could make millionaires before exchange listings end this window forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the next shiba inu for 2026? Pepeto with real exchange products and a PEPE cofounder at $0.000000186 before exchange listings.

How does Pepeto compare to SHIB? Unlike SHIB which relies on hype, Pepeto builds real exchange infrastructure for millions of traders.

Is now the right time to buy the next shiba inu? With the market rising and presale pricing ending soon, waiting even hours could mean missing the entry.