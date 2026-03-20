Ethereum Price News: Meme Coin Volume Jumps as Smart Money Moves to Pepeto

Meme coin activity has picked up in the new year with volumes bouncing back sharply. As a result, analysts are weighing price predictions for the biggest meme tokens. Trading volume doubled from about $70 million to over $140 million. Also, the number of coins created per day spiked to 34,000. The meme sector market cap rose 8% to $45.5 billion, and this reflects improving sentiment.

Amid this recovery, the ethereum price and meme coin discussions are everywhere. But the real story is Pepeto. While SHIB burns tokens and PEPE fights to hold support, Pepeto has raised $8.1 million at $0.000000186. Additionally, three exchange products are close to launch. The opportunity window is measured in hours, not weeks. Furthermore, investors who hesitate will watch this one from the sidelines.

Meme coin market rebounds as volume doubles in January

Meme coin trading volume doubled as of mid January. The number of graduated coins that transitioned from launchpads to exchanges nearly doubled as well. The market cap of the meme sector rose 8% over the same period. This reflects a clear shift in sentiment that benefits the ethereum price and every token connected to the ecosystem.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin dropped to $70,000 on March 19 as inflation fears and geopolitical tensions triggered a broad sell off across all risk assets including the ethereum price.

Fortune reported that the ethereum price was at $2,193 on March 19, down 5.2% as total market cap contracted to $2.49 trillion. Whale wallets quietly added 4,200 BTC during the correction.

Meme sentiment improves but smart money is going all in on Pepeto instead

Pepeto’s exchange ecosystem reshapes the crypto investment conversation

At the core of the Pepeto ecosystem is an exchange infrastructure that will reshape how millions of traders swap, bridge, and trade across chains. Additionally, access at presale pricing is exclusive to those who buy before exchange listings begin.

This infrastructure involves PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange working as one ecosystem, built by the PEPE cofounder who already created a coin worth $7 billion, with the smart contract audited by SolidProof and over 4 billion tokens burned. Staking at 196% APY locks supply while rewarding holders who commit early, and with $8.1 million raised at $0.000000186, every day closer to listings is a day closer to this window shutting forever.

Shiba Inu burn activity accelerates but price lags

There has been a surge in SHIB’s burn rate in recent times, with data showing massive daily token elimination in a bid to reduce circulating supply. Reducing supply creates scarcity, and scarcity could boost value. The SHIB price sits at $0.0000055 on March 19, down from earlier levels. The ethereum price recovery could eventually lift SHIB. However, the asset needs the entire meme sector to turn bullish first. Pepeto at $0.000000186 does not need external catalysts to move. Instead, it needs exchange listings, and those are approaching.

PEPE analysts assess future potential after breakout

PEPE rallied above a key support level, sparking short term interest. While the breakout improved sentiment, analysts remain divided on what the future holds. PEPE sits at $0.0000042 on March 19 after the broader correction dragged meme coins lower. Analysts see PEPE climbing above $0.0000060 once bullish conditions align. But the ethereum price alongside PEPE both need billions in fresh capital for meaningful moves. Meanwhile, Pepeto at presale pricing has the return math that creates millionaires.

The bottom line

While the Shiba Inu and PEPE price outlooks look decent as meme sentiment recovers, the ethereum price alongside every meme coin on the market cannot match the return math that Pepeto at $0.000000186 offers before exchange listings. Investors who miss this window will spend the rest of 2026 watching others celebrate gains they could have had. With $8.1 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, and three products close to launch, the presale is the only way in.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest ethereum price outlook? ETH sits at $2,193 under pressure. Pepeto at presale pricing offers far greater return potential.

Is Shiba Inu’s burn rate enough to drive the price? Burns help long term but Pepeto’s presale math offers immediate upside before listings.

Can PEPE outperform presale projects? PEPE needs billions to move. Pepeto at $0.000000186 has the math that creates millionaires.