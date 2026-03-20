Shiba Inu declined over 60% in 2025 despite launching Shibarium Layer 2 with DeFi capabilities, proving that even meme tokens with real utility tools cannot sustain their valuations when the hype expires and community enthusiasm shifts elsewhere. SHIB’s 60% decline despite Shibarium’s launch is the case study that every investor searching for the next dogecoin must understand.

The question every next dogecoin candidate must answer is simple: why will this project survive when attention shifts? Dogecoin depended on Elon Musk tweets that created massive spikes followed by devastating crashes. The next dogecoin needs permanent value that does not depend on one billionaire’s mood.

Why meme plus utility does not equal sustained value

SHIB had ShibaSwap. It had a Layer 2. It had one of the largest communities in crypto. And it still declined 60%. The pattern is clear: when hype fades, tokens without revenue generating products collapse regardless of what utility they claim to offer.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin dropped to $70,000 on March 19 as hot PPI data shook markets. SHIB traded near $0.0000056 and DOGE held around $0.095 as whale wallets added 4,200 BTC.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $72,483 on March 18. Ethereum fell to $2,193 while total market cap contracted to $2.49 trillion. The next dogecoin will emerge from this correction, not from tokens that already peaked.

The next dogecoin must generate value that survives attention shifts

Pepeto: Exchange infrastructure that earns regardless of hype cycles

Exchange infrastructure does not depend on social media hype to generate value. Every swap on PepetoSwap, every bridge on Pepeto Bridge, and every trade on Pepeto Exchange creates real utility regardless of which meme coin is trending this week.

Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1 million raised from the PEPE cofounder who built a $7 billion token creates the kind of exchange ecosystem where demand grows from trading activity, not from Elon Musk tweets that fade in hours.

The 269x potential from presale to a $0.00005 listing reflects an ecosystem that works in every market condition because traders trade during excitement and during fear, and every trade flows through Pepeto’s exchange products.

Staking at 196% APY compounds while you wait, over 4 billion tokens have been burned from the supply, and the SolidProof audit gives verified security. The next dogecoin will not be another token that depends on one person’s tweets. It will be the exchange ecosystem that Elon Musk fans and every other trader uses every single day.

SHIB declined 60% despite real utility launch

SHIB trades near $0.0000056 after its devastating decline. The meme plus utility formula failed to sustain valuation because attention shifted faster than utility could grow adoption. For anyone searching for the next dogecoin, SHIB’s trajectory is a warning that hype driven tokens do not survive bear markets.

Mutuum Finance faces similar attention dependency

Mutuum Finance positions DeFi lending as its utility differentiator. Like SHIB’s Shibarium, DeFi utility does not prevent attention decay in crowded markets. Exchange infrastructure from a $7 billion founder earns fees regardless of which DeFi protocol captures attention this month. The next dogecoin will be built on revenue, not on hope.

Final assessment

Dogecoin made its earliest buyers millionaires because Elon Musk tweeted about it, but those gains vanished for anyone who bought even one day late. The next dogecoin will not depend on one billionaire’s mood. Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1 million raised, a PEPE cofounder, SolidProof audit, and three exchange products approaching launch creates permanent value that does not disappear when the hype fades. Buy large, buy now, or spend the rest of the cycle telling everyone what you almost did.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

Does SHIB’s 60% decline predict the fate of other meme coins? Same hype dependent formula. Exchange fee revenue like Pepeto’s is attention independent.

Why does meme plus utility not sustain valuations? Attention shifts. SHIB proved it. Exchange products from a $7 billion founder earn regardless of hype cycles.

Which presale could be the next dogecoin? Pepeto with exchange fee revenue, a PEPE cofounder, and $8.1million raised at $0.000000186.