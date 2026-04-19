Next Crypto to Explode? PEPE and DOGE Down 75% as Whales Position Early

Whale wallets confirmed simultaneous accumulation across PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB this week at a 75% drawdown from the November 2024 meme coin peak. The total meme market cap sits at $38 billion, a fraction of the $150 billion high. Every cycle that bottomed at these levels produced a breakout that turned early entries into wealth. The next Pepe coin will not announce itself, and Pepeto with more than $9.2 million raised during extreme fear and a confirmed Binance listing looks like the answer wallets are choosing before the crowd arrives.

Meme Coin Whales Accumulate PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB at 75% Cycle Drawdown

On chain trackers confirmed whale accumulation across all three major meme coins during the week of April 18, with DOGE seeing 500 million tokens absorbed and SHIB recording $12 million in whale purchases, according to SpotedCrypto. PEPE printed a bullish divergence while the meme sector sat at $38 billion total, as reported by CoinMarketCap. The next Pepe coin discussion heats up when whales load at cycle lows because the breakout that follows has repeated in 2021 and 2023.

Meme Tokens and the Presale Drawing the Biggest Attention Right Now

Pepeto

The hunt for the next Pepe coin always gets louder when the meme sector touches a bottom. But the signal worth watching is not which token bounces, it is which one keeps filling a presale while everything else drops. Pepeto raised more than $9.2 million during the deepest fear this market has seen, and a Binance listing sits directly ahead.

Meme coins carrying real marketplace tools have pulled buyers away from pure sentiment plays this month. The team built a complete marketplace that protects capital from entry to exit. The bridge sends tokens between chains at zero cost so holders never lose value on a transfer, and PepetoSwap runs every trade without charging a fee so profits stay where they belong.

All of it works right now, and that separates Pepeto from presales making claims they cannot prove. More than $9.2 million worth of holders entered during weeks where BTC dropped 20% and PEPE hit a cycle low, the kind of belief that only gathers around the next Pepe coin before the wider market catches on. Staking at 181% APY adds to every position while the presale stays open, and 420 trillion tokens mirror the supply that took the original Pepe coin to billions. Pepeto is the next Pepe coin for wallets that want the same cofounder, the same supply, and a working marketplace Pepe never built.

Because every swap on the marketplace generates fresh demand, analysts project Pepeto to deliver 100x to 300x from the Binance listing. That is why capital kept flowing while the meme sector contracted. The presale entry at $0.0000001864 disappears the instant listing day arrives, and the wallets that got in first will set the floor everyone else has to accept.

PEPE

PEPE trades at $0.0000037 per CoinMarketCap, down 86% from its $0.00002803 all time high. A Canary spot PEPE ETF is moving through SEC review, adding a layer to the next Pepe coin conversation, but from current levels a full return to peak gives roughly 6x. The original Pepe delivered thousands of percent to launch entries, and that kind of distance only exists in presale pricing now.

DOGE

DOGE sits at $0.095 per CoinGecko, below $0.10 after three billion tokens left Robinhood for self custody in mid April. Whale absorption hit 500 million DOGE in two weeks, but from $0.095 even $0.20 gives about 100%. The strongest meme coin contender needs more distance between entry and outcome than a $14 billion market cap token can produce.

Conclusion

The meme sector bottomed at 75% below its peak, and even though whales load PEPE and DOGE at cycle lows, the return everyone remembers comes from a different kind of entry. Pepeto heads into the Binance listing carrying a live marketplace and $9.2 million in community conviction built during panic. Anyone who carries the regret of missing a major meme coin move before knows what this setup looks like, and the confirmed listing makes Pepeto the clearest second chance this cycle will offer. Entering the Pepeto official website presale now is acting on the signal that made early Pepe holders rich, and this time the next Pepe coin has a marketplace Pepe never had. Missing this means watching another group celebrate while the entry that was clear right now becomes the one that got away.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the next Pepe coin in 2026?

Pepeto shares the same cofounder and 420 trillion token supply as the original Pepe coin, with a working marketplace and more than $9.2 million raised. The confirmed Binance listing adds the catalyst Pepe never had at this stage.

How does whale meme accumulation affect the next Pepe coin search?

Whales loading PEPE, DOGE, and SHIB at 75% drawdown shows large wallets see a meme sector bottom. The next Pepe coin benefits most when it carries a listing catalyst.

Is Pepeto worth buying before the Binance listing?

More than $9.2 million in presale capital during extreme fear confirms what smart wallets see ahead. The Pepeto official website shows full details on the listing timeline and live tools.