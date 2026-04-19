82.5 billion SHIB tokens left centralized exchanges in 24 hours this week, the largest single day outflow of the month. SHIB broke its descending supply trendline for the first time since October, and open interest climbed to 8.7 trillion tokens while spot volume jumped 81%. The next Shiba Inu always builds demand before the crowd shows up. Pepeto gathered more than $9.2 million while SHIB ground sideways, and a confirmed Binance listing separates it from every other meme contender.

82.5 Billion SHIB Exit Exchanges as Trendline Break Signals First Bullish Shift in Six Months

Approximately 82.5 billion SHIB left exchanges on April 17, the biggest daily outflow since the start of the month, according to CoinGlass. SHIB closed above its descending supply trendline for the first time since February, with futures volume rising 31% and spot volume surging 81%, as reported by The Crypto Basic. The next Shiba Inu conversation gains weight every time exchange reserves drop because reduced selling pressure combined with rising volume is the exact setup that preceded the 2021 SHIB breakout.

Where the SHIB Successor Search Points as Meme Coins Reset

Pepeto

The next Shiba Inu debate always circles back to tokens that combine meme energy with something SHIB never had at launch. But the key difference this time is that one presale already built the tools and gathered the capital before the breakout even started. Pepeto passed $9.2 million raised during conditions that drove most meme coins to cycle lows, and a confirmed Binance listing waits on the calendar.

The wave of exchange outflows across meme tokens has shifted attention toward presales backed by working tools rather than hype alone. The team built a full network that guards every holder from hidden costs and scam contracts. The risk scorer examines each token before a buyer commits so bad projects get flagged early, and the bridge moves assets across chains at zero cost so nobody bleeds value to reposition.

Everything on the network runs live today, and that is exactly why the next Shiba Inu label sticks to Pepeto when every other candidate is still building. Staking at 181% APY compounds every bag quietly in the background, and the confirmed Binance listing is the one event that separates a meme coin presale from a meme coin launch. SHIB reached $41 billion with zero tools behind it, and Pepeto carries the same viral energy with a working network the original Shiba Inu never attempted.

Because the network generates token demand through every transaction, analysts forecast 100x to 300x returns once Binance trading begins. That is why more than $9.2 million poured in while exchange outflows drained liquidity from every established meme coin. The entry at $0.0000001864 locks in permanently once the Binance listing opens, and the builder of Pepe, the coin that hit billions on meme energy alone, now leads a network with three live tools, 420 trillion tokens, and a SolidProof audit behind every contract, which is the rarest combination crypto produces in any cycle.

SHIB

SHIB trades at $0.0000060 per CoinMarketCap, down 93% from its $0.0000088 all time high. The 82.5 billion token outflow and a 237% burn spike on April 11 show accumulation forming, yet reaching $0.00001 from here delivers only about 60%. The next Shiba Inu needs the kind of distance that only a presale entry before a major listing can carry.

SOL

SOL sits at $85.93 per CoinGecko, holding $80 support with the Firedancer upgrade set for the second half of 2026. Standard Chartered targets $250, giving about 190% upside. Strong for a large cap, but a presale below one cent with a confirmed listing carries distance SOL cannot match at $49 billion.

Conclusion

The SHIB trendline break and 82.5 billion token outflow set the stage, and even though meme coins show life at the cycle bottom, the return that reshapes a portfolio is building in a presale the crowd has not found yet. Pepeto nears its Binance listing with a live network and more than $9.2 million gathered during the worst stretch this cycle produced.

The Pepe cofounder plus working tools plus a confirmed Binance listing is the combination that appears once per cycle, and the wallets filling the Pepeto official website presale understand what the listing delivers. Meme energy and real utility at the same time happens rarely, and once the listing fires, today’s entry becomes the story everyone wishes they had acted on. The next Shiba Inu is not coming later, it is filling right now.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the next Shiba Inu in 2026?

Pepeto shares the same meme coin energy as SHIB with a working network, 420 trillion tokens, and a confirmed Binance listing. Capital pouring past $9.2 million while fear dominated the market shows the next Shiba Inu may already be here.

How does the 82.5B SHIB exchange outflow affect the next Shiba Inu search?

Large SHIB outflows show whales accumulating at cycle lows, which signals a sector bottom. The next Shiba Inu benefits most when meme sentiment turns and a listing catalyst is already confirmed.

Where can buyers enter the Pepeto presale?

The Pepeto official website hosts the presale. The current entry price ends permanently once the Binance listing goes live.