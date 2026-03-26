Next Crypto to Explode: DeepSnitch AI’s Live Intelligence Platform and March 31 Deadline Fuel 100x Potential as ASTER Weakens, FET Nears Resistance, and CoinDCX Fraud Case Clears

With volatility increasing, investors are eyeing the next crypto to explode for massive gains. While ASTER faces selling pressure and FET nears resistance, DeepSnitch AI ($DSNT) emerges as a standout opportunity. Its live intelligence platform has fueled speculation of a potential 100x rally as its March 31 deadline approaches.

With the presale now in stage 8 at $0.04669 and over $2.5 million raised, DeepSnitch AI offers both utility and a clear path to early adoption. For traders seeking the next crypto to explode, this presale offers a rare chance to secure tokens before launch.

Indian court clears CoinDCX founders in impersonation fraud case

A Thane magistrate court has granted bail of a 50,000 rupee bond ($530) to CoinDCX co-founders Sumit Gupta and Niraj Khandelwal. The duo was questioned following a complaint involving 71 lakh Indian rupees ($75,000) lost to a fraudulent platform, coindcx.pro.

However, the court found the founders were victims of third-party impersonation. They were not present during the alleged meetings where the fraud occurred.

The informant admitted in court that the actual perpetrator, Rana, had repaid the stolen funds following an amicable settlement outside the court.

Hence, it was ruled that no prima facie case exists against them. CoinDCX, meanwhile, stressed that this incident underscores the rise of phishing scams targeting established financial brands in India.

DeepSnitch AI trends as the next crypto to explode with live market intelligence

With the presale closing on March 31, DeepSnitch AI is shaping up to be the next crypto to explode, and investors are taking notice. The rush is real as presale tokens are selling out fast, and missing this deadline could mean missing the breakout entirely.

DeepSnitch AI isn’t another project built on price speculation alone. Instead, it monetizes risk across the market, identifying scams and spotting opportunities before they become obvious to the crowd. Every insight feeds into a clean, clutter-free unified dashboard designed for traders who need answers now.

This utility doesn’t fade with the latest narrative. Whether the market is chasing AI, memes, or DeFi, the need to verify what’s real never goes away. That’s why $DSNT can attract demand even in a bear market.

As March 31 approaches, the presale window is closing fast. Once it ends, a seven-day claim period opens for tokens, bonuses, and staking rewards. The team has already secured a Uniswap listing, with additional exchange listings expected to follow.

For investors looking to get in before the breakout, right now is the time to act. $DSNT price is low at $0.04669, and bonuses are still available. But this window won’t stay open much longer.

https://youtu.be/E6RsfRzyfZU

ASTER slides under selling pressure with limited breakout potential

Aster has been facing selling pressure despite the broader market moving up. The token has fallen by 6% in the past month. It went from $0.708 on February 23 to $0.668 on March 25.

Trading volume increased during the decline, which usually indicates that sellers are more active than buyers in the short term.

ASTER has found support at $0.64, and resistance sits between $0.70 and $0.72. If it runs past $0.72, the uptrend could continue. However, given the current neutral trend, ASTER is unlikely to deliver an explosive move any time soon.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) rally faces resistance and potential pullback

FET has led the AI token rally as capital rotates into the AI sector. The token climbed 59% in the past month, rising from $0.158 on February 23 to $0.25 by March 25. The current rally is supported by whale accumulation, with big wallets increasing their holdings.

FET is facing immediate resistance at $0.28, a key rejection zone from previous rallies. It has found strong support at $0.23. If FET breaks past $0.28, its next target could be $0.30. However, indicators suggest it’s currently overbought. This could lead to a short-term correction or stalling before another move higher.

Conclusion

With ASTER weakening and FET facing resistance, DeepSnitch AI is clearly the next crypto to explode. The March 31 deadline is approaching fast, marking the close of early entry. Investors who act now can secure their position as many anticipate a major rally post-launch.

A $5,000 allocation secures 107,258 DSNT tokens. However, the total becomes 160,887 tokens with the 50% bonus code DSNTVIP50.

Don’t miss out on the presale. Visit the official website today and join the community on X and Telegram.

FAQs

What is the next crypto to explode?

DeepSnitch AI is well-positioned to be the next crypto to explode, as it’s an early project with adoption and major listing ahead. With the March 31 deadline approaching, early positioning could secure significant upside before public trading begins.

Why is DeepSnitch AI the next crypto to boom?

ASTER and FET have delivered significant upside, but their current market movements suggest they won’t see a major breakout soon. However, DeepSnitch AI is live with a launch date already set. With its utility driving demand, it could be the next crypto to boom.

How can I invest in the next 100x crypto?

DeepSnitch AI could be the next 100x crypto. Investors can participate in the presale and add $DSNT to their portfolios.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments carry risk, including total loss of capital.

All market analysis and token data are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice. Readers should conduct independent research and consult licensed advisors before investing.

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