New Crypto Pepeto Targets 100x as ETH Posts Record Quarter While AVAX and SUI Trail Behind

A Shiba Inu holder who put in $8,000 during the 2020 presale watched that position grow past $5.7 billion at the peak, and that story is the benchmark every new crypto entry gets measured against. ETH just finished its busiest quarter with 200.4 million transactions in Q1 2026, and BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF launched to $155 million in first day inflows.

That confirms the cycle is live. Pepeto, the new crypto with a working trading layer and more than $9 million drawn before listing, is where that same ground floor position exists right now.

New Crypto Opportunities Open as ETH Logs a Record Quarter and BlackRock Moves In

Ethereum completed its busiest quarter in history with 200.4 million transactions in Q1 2026, more than double its 2023 lows according to CoinDesk. BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF launched with $155 million in first day inflows per CoinMarketCap. ETH trades near $2,350 while ETH/BTC sits at multi year lows. The record activity proves demand is real, but the price gap shows the market has not priced in what that demand means for every fresh entry still below its listing.

Fresh Token Launches and a Presale Trading Layer Built for This Exact Moment

Pepeto

Ethereum’s record quarter proves the infrastructure underneath crypto is growing faster than prices suggest, and that gap is where the sharpest entries hide. Pepeto operates as a fully built trading layer with a cross chain bridge transferring tokens without any fee and a risk scorer examining every contract before a buyer commits. The creator behind the original Pepe token engineered this infrastructure after seeing billions flow through coins with no products, which means the person who proved a token can reach massive valuations without utility is now backing one that already has it running.

The bridge handles transfers between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana without a fee, so every token that crosses arrives whole instead of losing a percentage to costs. The risk scorer scans smart contracts and flags anything that could drain a wallet, giving traders protection most fresh launches promise but never deliver. SolidProof completed a full audit on every contract, and that check is why large wallets trusted this presale enough to push the total past $9 million during extreme fear.

Staking at 182% APY lets each holder grow their position while the listing clock counts down, and the presale cost of $0.000000186 makes every staked token worth the math. Analysts project this new crypto past 100x from current levels because 420 trillion tokens, the same founder who carried PEPE past billions, and a trading layer with real products all sit at a price that disappears the moment listing opens, and being hours early to this entry is the difference between watching others celebrate and being the one who acted.

Avalanche (AVAX)

AVAX trades near $9.55 with its subnet design attracting gaming and institutional projects according to CoinGecko. The chain processed over 1 million daily transactions in March, but AVAX’s $5 billion cap and crowded Layer 1 competition keep price contained between $10 and $16 for most of 2026. Even reaching $25 from here would take months of sustained inflows, and that timeline makes the presale math impossible to ignore for anyone comparing entries.

Sui (SUI)

SUI trades near $0.96 after a strong 2025 run powered by gaming partnerships and rising TVL according to CoinMarketCap. The Move language chain reached $1.5 billion in locked value, but competition from Aptos and Solana keeps pressure on growth targets. SUI’s $3.8 billion cap leaves room for a 2x or 3x, but that return takes quarters to build while a presale below a listing delivers that gap in days.

Conclusion

For anyone comparing every new crypto entry this cycle, Pepeto stands above the field because the trading layer is live and the listing is confirmed. Ethereum’s record quarter proves the cycle is building, and one SHIB holder turned $8,000 into $5.7 billion by entering one day before the crowd arrived.

That timing gap separates being inside this presale from watching the listing from outside. More than $9 million drawn during fear and staking compounding daily create the conditions that turned early holders into legends. The Pepeto official website is where that timing gets claimed, and every hour of delay moves closer to the listing that locks this door permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does ETH’s record quarter affect the new crypto market?

The 200 million transaction quarter proves on chain demand is accelerating, and every new crypto positioned below a listing benefits from the capital that record activity attracts to the space.

What makes Pepeto a strong new crypto entry in April 2026?

Pepeto has a SolidProof audit, a working trading layer, and more than $9 million committed before listing, giving it the verified foundation most fresh launches never build.

Can early presale entries still deliver large returns?

Early SHIB holders turned $8,000 into billions, and the Pepeto official website shows a presale entry with confirmed Binance listing that carries the same kind of timing advantage.