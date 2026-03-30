New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $21M Raised as Phase 7 Accelerates

Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto protocol, is approaching the $21 million funding mark as its Phase 7 presale continues to progress. This stage reflects a period where both participation and allocation speed are increasing, with more users entering as the available supply narrows.

The project’s structured presale model has contributed to steady progression across phases. Rather than a single pricing event, the token has advanced through multiple stages, each with a defined allocation and price increase.

MUTM’s Structure and Growth

Mutuum Finance is currently priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. Since the first phase at $0.01, the token has increased by 300% through its staged pricing model. The official launch price is set at $0.06, marking the final step in the current presale cycle.

The project has raised over $20.9 million and attracted more than 19,100 participants. Out of the total 4 billion token supply, 45.5% has been allocated to the presale, equal to 1.82 billion tokens. Approximately 855 million tokens have already been distributed, indicating steady demand as the current phase progresses.

A 24 hour leaderboard is integrated into the platform, tracking participation activity in real time. Every 24 hours, the top depositor receives $500 in MUTM, providing visibility into ongoing engagement and highlighting larger contributions over shorter periods. Card payment support is also available, making the process more accessible for new participants.

Protocol Design and System Structure

Mutuum Finance is building a lending protocol designed to support different types of liquidity and borrowing interactions within a single system. Instead of relying on one model, the protocol separates its structure into two main components.

The Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model focuses on pooled liquidity for widely used assets such as USDT, ETH, WBTC, and LINK. These pools allow users to deposit funds into shared smart contracts, where liquidity is made instantly available to borrowers. Interest rates adjust dynamically based on pool utilization, creating a system that balances supply and demand while maintaining continuous activity.

The Peer-to-Peer (P2P) model, currently under development, introduces a more flexible layer where users can define lending terms directly. This includes parameters such as collateral type, duration, and borrowing conditions. This approach expands the range of use cases within the protocol and allows for more tailored financial interactions. Together, these models create a system that supports both predictable liquidity flows and customizable lending strategies.

V1 Protocol and Live Testnet Environment

A major development for the project is the activation of its V1 protocol, which has been deployed on the Sepolia testnet and announced by the official Mutuum Finance team on X. This stage allows users to interact with the system in a live environment, testing how different components function together.

Within V1, users can supply assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens, which represent their position and increase in value as interest is generated. For example, depositing 5,000 USDT into a pool would return 5,000 mtUSDT. If the pool generates a 10% return, the value of that position could grow to approximately 5,500 USDT over time.

Borrowing is managed through collateralized positions tracked by debt tokens. For instance, borrowing 2,900 USDT would generate 2,900 debt tokens, with the repayment amount gradually increasing as interest accrues.

Loan-to-Value ratios define borrowing limits. A user depositing $18,000 worth of ETH could borrow up to $13,500 at a 75% LTV. This allows users to access liquidity while maintaining exposure to their collateral.

The protocol also includes an automated liquidation bot that monitors collateral values using oracle price feeds. If a position approaches its risk threshold, the system can close it to maintain stability and protect liquidity providers.

Phase 7 Acceleration and Market Positioning

As Phase 7 continues to progress, Mutuum Finance is entering a stage where both participation and allocation speed are increasing. With more than $20.9 million raised and over 19,100 participants, the project reflects steady growth as it moves toward the final stages of its presale.

The combination of structured pricing, ongoing development, and a live V1 environment contributes to how the protocol is currently being positioned within the DeFi crypto sector. Features such as the 24 hour leaderboard, card payment support, and testnet accessibility provide visibility into both participation and system activity.

As the crypto market evolves in 2026, projects that combine infrastructure development with measurable engagement are becoming more prominent. Mutuum Finance is progressing within this segment, where both technical execution and user interaction continue to develop together.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance