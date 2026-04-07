New Crypto Mutuum Finance Announces Updates With Phase 4 Progress

The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is currently seeing the emergence of several new platforms designed to modernize how digital assets are managed. Among these is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a protocol that focuses on non-custodial lending and borrowing. As of early 2026, the project has shared several technical updates as it moves through its development roadmap. These updates highlight the project’s shift from a conceptual design to a functional financial engine.
What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM)?
Mutuum Finance is building a decentralized hub where users can make their cryptocurrency productive. The main goal is to provide a safe and transparent environment for capital to move without the need for a central middleman. Unlike traditional banks, this protocol uses smart contracts to handle all transactions. This ensures that users always keep control of their private keys and assets.
The project is designed to solve common issues in the DeFi crypto space, such as inefficient use of capital and high barriers to entry. By creating a system that is open to everyone, Mutuum Finance aims to become a standard tool for both retail users and larger participants.
Dual Lending Markets and mtTokens
A core feature of the Mutuum Finance ecosystem is its dual lending model. This structure is designed to offer maximum flexibility for different types of users:
- Peer-to-Contract (P2C): This is the primary market for instant liquidity. In this model, lenders supply their assets to a shared liquidity pool. Instead of waiting for a direct match with a borrower, they interact directly with a smart contract.
- Peer-to-Peer (P2P): This market allows for direct agreements between users. It is ideal for those who want to negotiate their own interest rates or use unique assets as collateral that might not fit into a standard pool.
When a user supplies liquidity to the P2C pools, they receive mtTokens. These are interest-bearing receipts that represent their share of the pool. For example, a user who deposits ETH will receive mtETH. As borrowers pay interest back into the system, the value of these mtTokens grows. This allows lenders to earn a “real yield” based on actual platform usage rather than simple token inflation.
V1 Protocol Launch and Technical Hardening
The project recently reached a major milestone with the launch of its V1 protocol on the testnet. This version allows the team to stress-test the core mechanics of the system in a controlled environment. The V1 engine includes the initial liquidity pools, the debt-tracking system, and the automated liquidation bots.
These bots are a crucial part of the safety system. To protect the protocol from bad debt, Mutuum Finance uses a strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio, often set at 75%. This means that for every $100 of collateral provided, a user can borrow up to $75. If the value of the collateral drops, the liquidation bots step in to close the position and ensure that the lenders are always paid back.
Security Standards and Halborn Audit
In the world of next crypto projects, security is the most important factor for long-term success. Mutuum Finance has prioritized a “security-first” approach since its inception in 2025. The protocol has already completed a full manual code review by Halborn Security, a firm known for auditing some of the largest networks in the industry.
This manual audit is more detailed than a standard automated scan. It looks for complex logic flaws that could be exploited by attackers. In addition to the Halborn review, the MUTM token holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK. This score monitors the smart contracts for transparency and configuration errors, providing an extra layer of confidence for the community.
Future Roadmap
Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance has shared plans for significant scaling. One of the most anticipated updates is the integration of Layer-2 (L2) scaling solutions. By moving transactions to an L2 network, the protocol can offer much lower gas fees and faster processing times. This is essential for making the platform accessible to users with smaller balances who might be priced out by high Ethereum mainnet fees.
The project also plans to launch a native, over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset will be minted directly against interest-bearing mtTokens. This allows users to unlock spending power for real-world expenses without ever having to sell their original crypto holdings.
Presale Progress and Tokenomics
The MUTM token serves as the central utility for the entire ecosystem. It is used for governance, staking rewards, and the platform’s unique buy-and-distribute model. Under this model, a portion of the fees collected by the protocol is used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market. These tokens are then redistributed to the community, creating a sustainable loop of demand.
The project is currently in its community distribution phase. Some key details of the progress include:
- Total Supply: 4 Billion tokens.
- Presale Allocation: 45.5% (1.82 Billion tokens).
- Funding Milestone: Over $21 Million raised to date.
- Community Size: More than 20,000 individual holders.
The current price of the MUTM token in the distribution phase is $0.04, which is a 300% increase from its initial starting price of $0.01. With an official launch price confirmed at $0.06, the project is methodically moving toward its public debut. Participants can enter the project using various cryptocurrencies or through a secure card payment portal, which simplifies the process for those new to the space.
For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:
Website: https://www.mutuum.com
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance