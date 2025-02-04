Neiro and Big Red Forge Transformative Partnership to Revolutionize Harness Racing and Web3 Philanthropy

Neiro and Big Red are proud to announce a strategic partnership that merges the dynamic world of harness racing with the transformative power of Web3 technology. This groundbreaking collaboration aims to redefine how blockchain innovation drives charitable giving, ensuring that every stride on the racetrack fuels impactful contributions like never before.

Harness Racing Meets Blockchain for Philanthropy

As part of this initiative, multiple horses will be added to the Neiro portfolio of racehorses, with Neiro securing ownership stakes in each asset. The latest portfolio of horses owned between Big Red and Neiro can be viewed on https://thebigredcrypto.com/neiro.html.

On a quarterly basis, the profits generated from assets where Neiro holds ownership stakes will be donated to charities selected by the Neiro Foundation. This model creates a sustainable framework for harnessing real-world asset profits to drive philanthropic initiatives, demonstrating Web3’s ability to power real-world impact.

Big Red: A Comprehensive Web3 Ecosystem

Big Red is more than just a racing initiative; it is a full-scale Web3 ecosystem that seamlessly integrates real-world assets (RWA), decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and blockchain gaming. Through its Big Red $TD token, a strong NFT community, and the tokenization of harness racing assets, Big Red is setting a new standard for blockchain-powered sports ownership and engagement.

One of Big Red’s key strengths is its ability to form strategic partnerships with projects across different blockchains, reinforcing its role as a leader in cross-chain collaboration. By leveraging the combined expertise of blockchain developers, sports industry professionals, and crypto investors, Big Red is establishing itself as the go-to platform for decentralized sports ownership.

Big Red’s presence is expanding rapidly within the Web3 ecosystem, with a focus on delivering tangible value through real-world horse racing, tokenized ownership models, and revenue-generating assets. As part of its long-term vision, the project is actively developing a robust DeFi infrastructure, NFT integrations, and immersive experiences that connect traditional racing with the next generation of blockchain participants.

Big Red’s Upcoming DApp on Avalanche

Big Red will be releasing its DApp on the Avalanche blockchain, set to launch in March 2025. This highly anticipated platform will enhance real-world asset tokenization, revenue tracking, and decentralized ownership models, allowing users to engage with the Big Red racing ecosystem like never before.

The Avalanche (AVAX) blockchain, a U.S.-based blockchain company, provides the ideal foundation for Big Red, which is also a U.S.-based LLC and a licensed stable. The integration of Big Red’s operations with AVAX ensures regulatory compliance, high-speed transactions, and an efficient Web3-powered infrastructure, solidifying Big Red’s position as a leading force in blockchain-based sports ownership.

Neiro’s First Racing Asset Debut

Marking a significant milestone for Neiro, Wednesday, November 5th, 2025, will see the debut of one of Neiro’s first owned assets in a competitive race. Neiro’s first acquisition, a 25% stake in Beantown Babe, will race at Yonkers Raceway under the training of Travis Alexander**—the leading trainer in harness racing and the trainer of all **Big Red and Neiro-owned horses. This race symbolizes the beginning of Neiro’s active presence in the harness racing industry, demonstrating how blockchain-powered ownership models can integrate seamlessly with real-world sports assets.

Breaking Blockchain Barriers: Ethereum & Avalanche Collaboration

This partnership marks a pivotal moment in Web3 interoperability, as Neiro on Ethereum and Big Red on Avalanche unite to push the boundaries of blockchain adoption. By seamlessly bridging two of the most influential

By merging Ethereum’s extensive DeFi reach with Avalanche’s high-performance blockchain, Neiro and Big Red are setting a new precedent for cross-chain cooperation in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and charitable giving.

Web3 Transparency & Real-Time Community Engagement

To enhance community engagement, a dedicated Neiro section has been introduced on Big Red’s website, offering live tracking of earnings, distributions, and newly acquired assets. Additionally, as Big Red’s DApp launches in March, Neiro-backed horses will be fully integrated, providing users with real-time updates and insights into this pioneering initiative.

Big Red’s DApp ecosystem is built to provide unprecedented transparency, accessibility, and engagement for token holders and racing enthusiasts. The platform will feature real-time tracking of horse performance, profit distribution, and NFT-based rewards, allowing users to interact directly with the racing and DeFi components of the Big Red ecosystem.

A Partnership Backed by Industry Visionaries

Neiro’s commitment to philanthropy is reinforced by strong backing from Web3 leaders, including Justin Sun, a vocal advocate for this initiative. His vision for integrating blockchain into real-world applications aligns seamlessly with this effort. *(See Justin Sun’s endorsement of Neiro:https://x.com/justinsuntron/status/1832095814824645033.

Additionally, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has engaged with Neiro, further validating its position as an emerging force in the blockchain space. *(See Vitalik Buterin’s interactions with Neiro: https://x.com/VitalikButerin/status/1824034740627800121.

Final Thoughts

This partnership between Neiro and Big Red is not just about harness racing—it is about reshaping blockchain’s role in philanthropy, advancing cross-chain innovation, and building a future where Web3 and real-world assets seamlessly converge.

As both projects continue to expand, their collaborative efforts will set the stage for Web3-powered philanthropy and sports engagement, proving that blockchain has the power to drive real-world impact on a global scale.

With Big Red’s unmatched ability to forge partnerships across multiple chains, this collaboration with Neiro further highlights the platform’s growing influence in the Web3 ecosystem. By integrating tokenized sports assets with decentralized philanthropy, Big Red and Neiro are paving the way for sustainable blockchain-powered initiatives that extend far beyond the racing track.

