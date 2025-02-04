ChainGPT and Binance Pay Join Forces on Rewards Giveaway to Elevate CGPT Adoption and Utility

ChainGPT, a pioneer in blockchain AI solutions is delighted to announce its collaboration with Binance Pay, a secure and seamless cryptocurrency payment solution designed by Binance,. Kickstarting on February 1, 2025 this collaboration integrates CGPT into Binance Pay, expanding its usability while offering Binance Pay users additional token utility through a seamless integration into Binance Pay’s payment infrastructure and new campaigns.

The partnership will explore impactful campaigns to strengthen CGPT’s adoption and utility. Firstly, the Red Packet Campaign which allows users to send and receive cryptocurrency gifts, known as “Red Packets,” through the Binance Pay feature. New holders of $CGPT are expected to join the ChainGPT ecosystem, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward widespread adoption.

Additionally, the C2C (Peer-to-Peer) Campaign, which allows users to earn up to 1,000 $CGPT, is an initiative designed to encourage users to send and receive crypto to friends and family. Through the Binance Pay C2C platform, users can transfer cryptocurrencies directly with one another instantly and without gas fees.

Commenting on this, Ilan Rakhmanov, Founder of ChainGPT and CEO of ChainGPT Software said, “Following the recent listing of CGPT on Binance, this partnership with Binance Pay is a natural next step in our journey to enhance the real-world utility of CGPT tokens. The overwhelming response to our listing has motivated us to deliver even greater value to our community. By leveraging Binance Pay’s innovative platform and extensive global reach, we are excited to launch campaigns that will drive adoption, empower users, and make seamless crypto payments a reality for millions worldwide.”

“We’re excited to welcome CGPT to Binance Pay, expanding the range of tokens available for seamless, instant, gas-free transactions. This collaboration strengthens Binance Pay’s position as a leading crypto payment solution, enabling more users to experience frictionless digital payments while driving greater adoption of cryptocurrencies in everyday use cases, ” said Jonathan Lim, Global Head of Binance Pay.

Through this collaboration, ChainGPT and its users stand to benefit from:

Integration with Binance Pay: CGPT has been enabled for both C2C peer-to-peer and B2C merchant payments, increasing transaction options within Binance Pay’s ecosystem.

Real-World Utility: Users can send and receive CGPT instantly and without gas fees, or use CGPT to pay at thousands of online and in-store merchants worldwide. Learn more here.

Enhanced User Experience: Binance Pay ensures instant, gas-free transactions, empowering users with a hassle-free payment journey.

As an established leader in crypto payments with a remarkable 226% year-on-year growth in active users, Binance Pay provides an additional avenue for CGPT transactions, expanding its accessibility to its growing community of over 40 million active users.

This collaboration is a pivotal step for ChainGPT in its mission to empower users and enhance token utility. By integrating with Binance Pay, ChainGPT is set to unlock unparalleled opportunities for global reach, user engagement, and real-world application of the CGPT token. For more information about the campaign, please visit: https://merchant.binance.com/en/how-to-accept/cgpt

About ChainGPT

Incepted in 2023, ChainGPT is a leading provider of AI-powered tools for the blockchain and Web3 industries. It emerged as a project to bridge the gap between blockchain technology and AI, creating innovative solutions for the Web3 ecosystem. Leveraging advanced AI techniques, ChainGPT enhances blockchain functionality with its tools and applications, including SDKs and APIs for automated smart contract generation, a Web3 AI chatbot, an NFT generator, and an IDO launchpad. With established partnerships and collaborations with industry leaders such as Google, Nvidia, and BNB Chain, ChainGPT continues to pioneer efficient and user-friendly AI solutions in the blockchain space.

As a relatively young but rapidly growing project, ChainGPT’s mission is to revolutionize the intersection of blockchain and AI, with a vision to unlock the potential of autonomous AI agents in Web3.

Learn more at: https://www.chaingpt.org/

General Resources:

Website | Crypto AI Hub | ChainGPT Labs | ChainGPT Pad | CryptoGuard

CGPT DAO | AI NFT Generator | Staking | Blog |

ChainGPT Community and Social Media:

Twitter | Pad Twitter | Telegram |TelegramBot| Discord | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | TikTok

About Binance Pay

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless, and secure user-to-user cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance App. Binance Pay allows users and merchants to send and receive crypto payments around the world without incurring gas fees for using crypto. The platform supports over 300 cryptocurrencies for peer-to-peer payments, over 90 cryptocurrencies for merchant payments and serves millions of users and thousands of merchants worldwide.

Disclaimer: Digital asset prices can be volatile. The value of your investment may go down or up and you may not get back the amount invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions and Binance is not liable for any losses you may incur. Please fund your wallet and perform your transactions cautiously. Not financial advice. For more information, see our Terms of Use Binance Pay Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Reference to a specific project or a crypto asset in this article in any way should not be construed as a recommendation of such third-party project by Binance, and Binance shall not be held responsible or liable for any issues originating from the third-party. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH – you are solely responsible for your investment decisions and your use of any crypto asset via Binance Pay is at your own risk.

