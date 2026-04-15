Monad Price Prediction Jumps 34% as Pepeto Tops $9M Before Listing

MON jumped 34% in seven days while most altcoins were bleeding red. That kind of move against the trend catches the attention of every wallet scanning for the next breakout. Whale netflow hit a 90 day peak. This means the biggest wallets in crypto are loading MON at levels not seen since launch.

The monad price prediction is heating up. Wallets that understand cycles know the biggest returns come from entries that large caps cannot match. Additionally, Pepeto has pulled in over $9 million in presale. It was designed by the same mind that created the original Pepe coin and grew it to $11 billion.

Monad Price Prediction Gains Fuel as Franklin Templeton Expands RWA on Monad and Whale Buying Peaks

Franklin Templeton expanded its tokenized real world asset offerings onto the Monad network. This brought institutional grade products to one of the fastest chains in crypto, according to CoinMarketCap. That institutional signal landed while whale netflow reached a 90 day high. Large holders are loading MON at the strongest pace since the token launched, according to CoinGecko. MON also topped the Korean exchange Upbit’s greed index at 75, proving that retail and institutional capital are both chasing the same breakout. These catalysts give the monad price prediction real weight. However, MON at a $430 million cap still faces the challenge of turning attention into lasting price above its all time high.

What the MON Forecast and the Presale Setup Reveal Together

Pepeto: The Token Exchange Where the Builder Already Proved the Model

While BTC and ETH hold the top spots as the biggest holdings in the market, Pepeto is rising as one of the fastest funded presales of 2026. The project has pulled in over $9 million with tokens at $0.000000186. Moreover, SolidProof cleared every contract before the first buyer committed capital.

The creator behind Pepeto is the same mind who launched the original Pepe coin to $11 billion on a 420 trillion token supply with zero products. This time the build includes a cross chain bridge that transfers tokens between networks for free. It also includes a risk scorer that reviews every contract before money enters it. This helps wallets avoid the traps that cost retail buyers billions each year.

The bridge means capital moves between chains without losing value. The risk scorer means the next contract a wallet touches has already been flagged safe or dangerous. This gives holders protection that most platforms charge for and still fail to deliver. Unlike BTC at $75,000 and MON at $0.034, Pepeto sits at presale pricing. That pricing disappears when the Binance listing opens.

For presale holders, the listing is what converts this entry into 100x or more once trading begins. If that plays out, a $300 entry becomes $30,000 when the exchange candles print. The platform also offers 183% APY staking so tokens grow before the listing arrives. Considering the same creator took Pepe to $11 billion with zero utility, Pepeto with a working token exchange behind it makes that cap the starting line.

For anyone watching the monad price prediction and seeing the same setup that produced every early buyer success in crypto, Pepeto is where entering now means joining the group the listing will reward. Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and collected returns during recovery, and this presale is that exact moment.

Monad Price Prediction: MON Targets After the 34% Rally

MON trades at $0.034 today according to CoinMarketCap. It is up 34% on the week with a $430 million market cap. The all time high sits at $0.049. Analysts target the $0.041 to $0.048 zone if resistance at $0.037 breaks. The Monad network processes up to 10,000 transactions per second with near zero gas fees. This makes it one of the most capable chains in the market. The monad price prediction for the coming weeks centers on whether MON can hold above its key moving averages and push through the $0.037 level, according to CCN. Reaching the all time high from here is a 38% move. That is solid for a week but the kind of gain that a presale to listing event delivers before the first chart even loads.

Conclusion

The monad price prediction picked up speed after a 34% weekly rally and whale wallets loading at record pace. While MON may push from $0.034 toward $0.048 if the breakout holds, that 33% ceiling is what large caps offer for months of patience. Every cycle produces winners who entered during fear and made returns during recovery. The confirmed Binance listing on Pepeto is what separates the wallets that entered from everyone who reads about them afterward. The monad price prediction points to growth, but entering the Pepeto official website presale right now is joining the same setup that made every early crypto success story possible. The listing turns presale wallets into the winning side of this cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What is the monad price prediction for 2026?

MON holds $0.034 after a 34% rally with analysts targeting $0.041 to $0.048, and the monad price prediction depends on clearing $0.037 resistance.

Can Pepeto deliver bigger returns than MON?

The presale to listing gap on Pepeto produces in one event what MON at a $430 million cap may take months to deliver at its best forecast.

How does the Pepeto presale work?

The presale opens the same ground floor to every wallet before the Binance listing, and SolidProof verified every contract, so visit the Pepeto official website to enter the live round.