If you still regret missing a life changing entry last cycle, this is the moment to stop looking backward and start acting on what is forming right in front of the screen. BTC just held $75,000 after a 4% bounce, the CLARITY Act is heading to markup in Congress, and the market is sending every signal that the next wave of returns is closer than the crowd believes. Finding the top 3 cryptos to buy now means finding entries that carry the full distance before the move confirms. Pepeto has banked past $9 million toward a confirmed Binance listing, assembled by a seasoned Binance professional who built every tool before the listing opens.

Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now Gain Attention as CLARITY Act Heads to Congress and BTC Reclaims $75,000

The CLARITY Act, which aims to define clear crypto regulation in the United States, is heading to committee markup in late April, according to CoinDesk. Clearer rules attract the institutional capital that has been sitting on the sidelines, and analysts say this bill could unlock a new wave of money flowing into digital assets. BTC bounced past $75,000 this week on Iran peace signals and $1.1 billion in ETF inflows, according to Bloomberg. That combination of regulatory progress and recovering prices is exactly what drives the search for the top 3 cryptos to buy now before the next rally leg pushes prices out of reach.

Which Tokens Belong on the Top 3 Cryptos to Buy Now List This April

Pepeto: The Crypto Exchange That Gives Every Wallet the Same Floor

While BTC and ETH anchor the market as the strongest blue chip positions, Pepeto is standing out as one of the fastest filling presales of 2026. The project has banked past $9 million at a token price of $0.000000186, and SolidProof reviewed every contract before the presale opened to buyers.

The real value behind Pepeto is a full crypto exchange assembled by a seasoned Binance professional on the development team. PepetoSwap runs zero fee trading so every dollar goes directly into the position, and a cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks for free so capital reaches the best entry without losing value to transfer costs.

The swap protects the buyer’s capital on every trade, and the bridge connects different chains so wallets reach the right token before fees eat into the return, which means holders operate on a cost advantage that compounds across every move they make. Unlike ETH at $2,340 and ADA at $0.244, Pepeto remains at the ground level with pricing that disappears once the Binance listing opens.

For early buyers, the confirmed listing is where analysts see 100x or higher once trading starts. If that outcome takes shape, a $250 entry today becomes $25,000 when the exchange goes live. The platform offers 183% APY staking so tokens compound before the exchange opens. Considering the original Pepe coin reached $11 billion with the same 420 trillion supply and zero products, Pepeto with a working exchange only needs that same cap for 150x from the current price.

For anyone searching the top 3 cryptos to buy now and still carrying the regret of missing last cycle’s biggest winner, Pepeto is the clearest second chance among the top 3 cryptos to buy now. Last cycle made millionaires out of wallets that moved first, and this presale is that same moment forming again.

ETH: Ethereum Recovers but the Distance Is Limited

ETH trades at $2,340 today according to CoinMarketCap, recovering alongside BTC after the Iran peace signals pushed risk assets higher. Analysts target $3,000 to $3,500 by late 2026 if ETF inflows continue. From $2,340 that ceiling is 33% to 55% over months, strong for a blue chip but the kind of return that rewards patience, not portfolios looking for a real shift in one event.

ADA: Cardano Holds Ground but Faces a Long Road

ADA sits at $0.244 according to CoinMarketCap, up on the weekly rally but still 94% below its all time high of $3.10. The network continues building smart contract activity, and analysts see $0.40 to $0.60 as the 2026 range. From $0.244 that represents up to 130%, respectable but from a $9 billion cap the dollar return still cannot match what a presale listing delivers in one candle.

Conclusion

The top 3 cryptos to buy now depend on where the biggest distance between entry and outcome lives, and right now that distance is widest inside the Pepeto presale. While ETH and ADA offer steady growth from large caps, last cycle made millionaires out of the wallets that moved first, and Pepeto built by a Binance expert with a confirmed listing is how that same kind of return gets built again. The top 3 cryptos to buy now led right here, and the regret from missing the last cycle disappears the moment a wallet enters the Pepeto official website presale before the listing turns this entry into the returns the crowd will talk about for years.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQ

What are the top 3 cryptos to buy now in April 2026?

ETH, ADA, and Pepeto make the list, but Pepeto’s presale to listing gap makes it the strongest entry among the top 3 cryptos to buy now.

Why is Pepeto on the top 3 list over bigger coins?

The confirmed Binance listing creates a return window that ETH and ADA at their current caps cannot match, because presale pricing disappears once trading opens.

How can wallets enter the Pepeto presale?

The presale is live with over $9 million raised and every contract cleared by SolidProof, so visit the Pepeto official website to enter the current round.