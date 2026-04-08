MEET48 Announced as Diamond Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival

Hong Kong, 8th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to welcome MEET48 as a Diamond Sponsor.

MEET48 is a next-generation platform dedicated to the creation, promotion, and monetization of virtual idols within the rapidly evolving AI-Web3 entertainment space. The platform fuses cutting-edge artificial intelligence with blockchain-driven ownership models, enabling fans and creators alike to engage with virtual personalities in ways that were previously unimaginable. By positioning itself at the crossroads of entertainment, technology, and decentralized finance, MEET48 is redefining what it means to be a fan in the digital age. At its core, MEET48 is building an ecosystem where virtual idols are not just content — they are interactive, community-driven experiences. Fans can participate in idol development, own digital assets tied to their favorite personalities, and be part of a decentralized entertainment economy that puts ownership back in the hands of the community. Learn more: https://meet48.com

Securing the Diamond Sponsorship — the highest tier of support available at the festival — is a bold and strategic move for MEET48. It reflects the company’s ambition to stand alongside the most influential names in the global Web3 industry and to introduce its vision for AI-powered virtual entertainment to a massive, engaged audience of decision-makers, investors, and early adopters. As the lines between entertainment, technology, and finance continue to blur, MEET48’s presence at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 sends a clear message: the future of entertainment is decentralized, AI-driven, and community-owned.

Hong Kong Web3 Festival (“Web3 Festival”), co-hosted by Wanxiang Blockchain Labs and HashKey Group, is Asia’s premiere crypto conference since 2023. The previous editions brought together over 350 exhibitors and more than 1,200 speakers for in-depth discussions, attracted a cumulative total of 100,000 visitors, and saw over 400 diverse side events. It has solidified its status as a leading crypto event, influencing Hong Kong’s Web3 landscape and setting the standard for what a world-class blockchain conference can look like.

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to connect, learn and be inspired. The festival continues to grow in both scale and ambition, cementing its role as the definitive gathering point for the global Web3 community in Asia.

Web3 Festival 2026 has set the agenda for Web3 growth and innovation, focusing mainly on traditional finance and crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs. These themes reflect the most urgent and transformative conversations happening across the industry right now — from institutional adoption of digital assets to the tokenization of real-world assets and the deep integration of artificial intelligence into decentralized systems. The conference will convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain perspectives on today’s evolving Web3 landscape, making it an unmissable event for anyone serious about the future of the internet.

Featured speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Phil Kang, CEO, ZR Financial Group

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

Robert Lui, Deloitte China Hong Kong Digital Asset Leader; Member of Task Force on Promoting Web3 Development

DIAO Zhihai, Head of International Business of Wealth Management, CICC

Gavin Wang, Managing Partner & Chief Investment Officer, SNZ Holding & SNZ Capital

David Lee, Chairman, Global FinTech Institute

Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

This extraordinary lineup of speakers — spanning government, regulation, traditional finance, and the frontlines of blockchain innovation — underscores the festival’s unique ability to bring together every stakeholder shaping the Web3 world. From Hong Kong’s top financial policymakers to the builders behind some of the most influential protocols and institutions in crypto, the 2026 edition promises to be the most impactful yet.

Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: https://luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026