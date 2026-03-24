Meet the Next-Gen Hydrostatic Pressure Testing Equipment Designed for USA Manufacturers

Manufacturers in the USA are becoming greatly dependent on this next-generation hydrostatic pressure test equipment– the Testron TT-HPS series. This series is mainly used for determining the resistance of internal pressure and short-term hydraulic burst that can maintain constant internal water pressure at a constant temperature.

Its high accuracy in any situation makes this Testron product highly reliable for US manufacturers. It is also a low-maintenance piece of equipment with a compact design, and it can provide accurate results no matter the sample size. So, let’s dive deep into what makes this equipment so important to manufacturers in the USA.

Technical Specifications of the TT-HPS Hydrostatic Pressure Testing Equipment in the USA

The Testron TT-HPS can be considered the most trusted hydrostatic pressure testing equipment in the USA. And the main reason for that can be explained with the help of its technical specifications. These specifications include:

The output can range between 100, 160, or 200 bar.

It has a capacity of 1 to 20 stations, with the possibility of extending to 30 stations on request.

It has a pressure resolution of 0.01 bar.

The timing range is extensive, between 0 – 10000 hours approximately.

The time resolution is only 1 second.

It has a timing mode of counter-up and counter-down.

The hydrostatic pressure pipe testing equipment also comes with the associated equipment:

Test tank

End closures

Laboratory saw.

These specifications show that the hydrostatic pressure tester has a high bar for accuracy in testing and can be effective for a wide range of time. Therefore, it is a reliable piece of machinery, trusted by US manufacturers for testing plastic pipes and fittings in PB, PP, PE, PEX, PVC, and so on.

Features of the Testron TT-HPS Hydrostatic Pressure Tester

To understand why the Testron TT-HPS is the most trusted hydrostatic pressure testing equipment in the USA, it is important to look at its robust features, including those of the tester itself, and also the software features.

The Tester Features

A modular pressure testing system that provides highly accurate results for every size of the sample it is connected to.

A self-developed solenoid valve that greatly raises its working life, and removes the need for further maintenance of the pipe testing machine .

. The valve provides an advantage of pressure testing on large PE plastic pipes and fittings.

The compact and modular design enables up to 20 independent pressure stations that can be connected over an area of 0.5 sq. meters.

One of the biggest advantages of the tester is that it is a low-energy-consuming system.

It has a high-pressure water hydraulic pump and a big capacity pressure reservoir that ensures maximum capacity at all times.

Software Features

An enhanced recovery function that includes functions such as specimen pre-treatment, real-time monitoring, test data storage, data power-off protection, as well as data recovery while power is on.

Software intelligence that allows it to distinguish between the size and the material of the specimen, providing a perfect pressure rising solution and algorithm.

A big expansion rate with the properties of rapid pressure rising and stability at constant pressure.

Protective measures from electric, mechanical parts, and software.

And from these features that have been mentioned, it can easily be said that this equipment makes Testron Group among the best Hydrostatic pressure testing equipment manufacturers. Robust features, reliable design, and effective safety measures are all focused on when the TT-HPS series equipment is designed.

Benefits of the Testron TT-HPS Hydrostatic Pressure Tester

Having discussed its specification and the plethora of effective features, it is time to finally look into the clear benefits that this Testron equipment offers:

It enables automated workflows.

The pressure tester is reliable due to its high accuracy levels and repeatability.

The hydrostatic pressure tester has a strong modularity for testing from 1 to 20 stations.

Testron’s Hydrostatic pressure testing equipment priceis also quite affordable compared to industry standards.

Additional Evidence of Preference Among US Manufacturers

Testron’s TT-HPS can be considered hydrostatic pressure testing equipment in the USA due to one additional and crucial reason. This reason can be attributed to the self-developed solenoid valves and long-lasting components that are compliant with international standards, such as:

All of which are standard test measures that ensure that the TT-HPS is reliable to its users and also a safe piece of machinery.

Final Verdict

Testron’s TT-HPS Hydraulic Pressure Tester is preferred by manufacturers in the USA due to all that it offers. Its specifications are well-rounded and beneficial for long-term usage. It is also supported by strong testing features as well as capable software features that improve its usability, as well as strengthening the potential for the security measures.