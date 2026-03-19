A legal dispute has emerged surrounding four stages of the Marina Bay City Lombok master-planned development after a conditional acquisition agreement linked to a buyer entity was not completed.According to representatives connected to the project, Marina Bay Group continues to maintain control of the land and associated development rights after the transaction tied to the stages failed to settle.

The buyer entity involved in the agreement is reported to be Azure Waves Enterprises, a Caribbean-registered company associated with entrepreneur Jamie McIntyre, who had entered into a buyer agreement relating to four stages of the broader Marina Bay City development.

However, project representatives state that the transaction was structured under a Conditional Share Purchase Agreement (CSPA), meaning ownership could only transfer after the completion of specific settlement conditions.

Those conditions, according to individuals familiar with the agreement, were not fulfilled.

Conditional Share Purchase Agreement Tied to Four Stages of Marina Bay City

Sources familiar with the transaction confirm that the agreement related to the proposed acquisition of four development stages within the wider Marina Bay City masterplan.

Under the Conditional Share Purchase Agreement structure, ownership of the relevant development entities would only transfer once a number of contractual obligations were completed, including:

Settlement payments required under the agreement

Completion of financial commitments tied to the acquisition

Regulatory and compliance approvals

Execution of share transfers through Indonesian notarial processes

Until these steps are completed, legal ownership cannot change under Indonesian corporate law.

According to project representatives, the settlement conditions required under the agreement were not completed, preventing the transfer of ownership.

Transaction Reportedly Failed Due to Funding and Financial Planning Issues

Individuals involved in the project indicate that the buyer entity did not complete the financial settlement required to finalise the acquisition.

Sources close to the matter state that the transaction failed after the acquiring entity was unable to meet the funding obligations tied to the purchase of the development stages.

Industry insiders familiar with the dispute suggest the failure was linked to insufficient capital allocation and a lack of forward financial planning required to complete a development acquisition of this scale.

As a result, the conditional agreement remains unsettled, and ownership of the development entities has not transferred.

Marina Bay Group Retains Control of Development Land

Because the conditions of the Conditional Share Purchase Agreement were not fulfilled, Marina Bay Group remains the controlling shareholder of the relevant landholding entities connected to the development stages.

Legal advisors connected to the project confirm that:

No share transfer has been executed

Ownership structures remain unchanged

Control of the land remains with Marina Bay Group

Under Indonesian law, ownership of corporate entities can only change once a share transfer has been formally executed and registered through a notary and government processes.

Without completion of those steps, the original ownership structure remains legally valid.

Dispute Intensifies After Public Claims of Ownership

The situation escalated after public statements reportedly surfaced suggesting the acquiring entity had already secured full ownership of the development stages.

Project representatives state those claims were made prior to settlement of the Conditional Share Purchase Agreement, which they say conflicts with the contractual structure of the transaction.

As a result, legal proceedings have now been initiated to clarify ownership rights and enforce contractual obligations relating to the development stages.

Governance Measures Strengthened Following Dispute

Following the failed transaction, Marina Bay City representatives say governance procedures surrounding the development have been strengthened.

New compliance measures introduced include:

Enhanced due diligence on prospective development partners

Financial capability verification before entering acquisition agreements

Stricter oversight of branding and project marketing rights

Clearer governance frameworks for development stage ownership

The aim of these measures is to protect the long-term integrity of the Marina Bay City project and ensure that future development agreements are supported by partners with verified financial capacity.

Focus Shifts Toward Institutional Investment Partners

Project representatives say the experience has prompted a shift in strategy toward working with institutional-grade development partners and investors, rather than smaller private operators who may face funding limitations when participating in large-scale developments.

Large master-planned developments such as Marina Bay City require substantial financial capacity, forward capital planning, and staged funding commitments across multiple years.

As a result, Marina Bay Group has indicated that future agreements relating to development stages will involve more rigorous financial verification of partner balance sheets and capital reserves before entering into transactions.

This includes ensuring that partners have the financial capability required to complete acquisitions tied to major development stages.

Future Stages of Marina Bay City Lombok Continue to Progress

Despite the dispute relating to the four stages tied to the failed acquisition agreement, representatives confirm that the broader Marina Bay City Lombok development continues to progress as planned.

Project officials note that the four stages involved represent only a portion of the overall Marina Bay City masterplan, which includes multiple phases of residential, lifestyle, tourism, and infrastructure development across the coastal site.

Planning and development work across other sections of the project remain ongoing as the ownership dispute relating to the unsettled transaction proceeds through legal channels.

Long-Term Vision for Marina Bay City Lombok Remains Unchanged

Developers involved in the project say the long-term vision for Marina Bay City Lombok remains unchanged despite the current dispute.

The master-planned development is designed as a large-scale coastal destination combining residential villas, hospitality venues, beach clubs, retail areas, and tourism infrastructure.

Project representatives say the strengthened governance framework introduced following the failed acquisition will help ensure the project continues to attract credible long-term investors capable of delivering developments at scale.

Contact Details

Business: Marina Bay City

Contact Name: Marina Bay

Contact Email: info@marinabaycity.com

Website: https://marinabaycity.com/

Country: Indonesia