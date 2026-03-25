llc operating agreement florida

Hey, if you’re from a treaty country and you’re thinking about bringing your business or yourself to Florida, you’ve probably been digging into the E1 visa, E2 visa, L1A visa, and all the paperwork that comes with them. At the same time, you need a real Florida LLC so the consulate and the state take you seriously.

I’ve helped a bunch of guys just like you — some importing stuff through Miami port, others opening a small restaurant in Orlando or transferring from their family company back home. Here’s what actually happens on the ground right now, no sugarcoating.

E1 Visa – For People Doing Real Trade with the US

The E1 visa is for treaty traders. Your company has to be doing substantial, ongoing trade between your home country and the United States, and more than half of that trade has to be with the US. You or your family need to own at least 50% of the business.

Florida works great for this because of the ports and all the business with Latin America. A lot of my clients bring in goods, handle shipping, or sell services across borders.

The part that trips most people up is proving the trade is “substantial” — you need lots of transactions over time, not just one or two big shipments. That’s why a lot of them end up talking to an E1 visa lawyer or E1 visa attorney at a good E1 visa law firm. These guys know how to pull together the invoices, shipping papers, bank records, and a simple explanation that makes sense to the consulate officer.

E2 Visa – Putting Real Money into a Business Here

The E2 visa is the one I see most often with entrepreneurs. You invest a decent chunk of your own money into a real US business and come run it yourself. There’s no magic minimum number, but the consulate looks at whether the investment is big enough for the type of business and whether it’s actually “at risk” — spent on leases, equipment, inventory, renovations, that kind of thing.

In Florida, people are opening coffee shops, small hotels, consulting firms, car rentals, you name it. South Florida especially has a ton of these stories.

To be E2 visa qualified, you need to be from a treaty country, control the company (usually at least 50% ownership), and show the business isn’t just going to barely pay your bills — it should have a real chance to grow and maybe hire some people.

This is where an E2 visa lawyer or E2 visa attorney really helps. They check where your money came from, make sure the business plan looks honest, and put the package together so it doesn’t get sent back for more evidence.

E1 Visa vs E2 Visa – Quick Way to Decide

Plain and simple:

E1 visa if your main activity right now is buying and selling goods or services back and forth between your country and the US.

E2 visa if you’re bringing fresh capital to start or buy a business here and plan to be the one running it day to day.

Both let your spouse work and your kids go to school. You can keep renewing them as long as the business stays alive. A lot of people in Florida start with one and later look at green card options.

Moving from E1 or E2 Toward a Green Card

Neither the E1 visa nor the E2 visa is a direct green card, but plenty of my clients use them as a bridge. Some go the EB-5 route once they have more money and jobs to show. Others qualify for EB-1C if they’re running a bigger multinational setup. The trick is planning the steps so your extensions don’t mess up the permanent residency part.

L1A Visa – Bringing Yourself or a Manager from Your Overseas Company

If your company already operates in another country and you need to move an executive or manager to the Florida office, the L1A visa is often the straightest path.

L1A visa requirements boil down to this: you (or the person) must have worked for the foreign company at least one full year in the last three years as a manager or executive. The US company has to be connected — parent, subsidiary, branch, or affiliate.

This one can last up to seven years and gives a pretty clear L1A visa to green card road through the EB-1C category. A lot of family businesses use it when they open something in Miami or Tampa.

L1A Visa Interview Questions You’ll Probably Hear

Officers usually ask things like:

What exactly will you be doing every day in the US office?

How many people will report to you?

What was your job with the company back home?

Why does the US side need you specifically — can’t a local person do it?

Walk me through how the two companies are connected ownership-wise.

Bring real papers — organization charts, your old job description, payroll stuff, letters from the company. Practice answering with actual examples from your work, not canned lines.

B1 Visa, B2 Visa, and the Combined B1 B2 Visa

For short trips — going to meetings, trade shows, checking on your new LLC, or just visiting family and hitting the beaches — most people use the B1 B2 visa. B1 is for business stuff, B2 for tourism. You can usually stay up to six months, but you can’t take a regular job here.

Florida gets flooded with these visitors every year, especially around convention time in Orlando or winter in Miami.

Getting Your Florida LLC Set Up Right

Before most visa applications even go in, you need a Florida LLC. It’s cheap, quick, and makes your whole story look solid.

You file online with Sunbiz, pick an available name, and name a Florida registered agent. This is the person or service that gets official mail from the state or courts.

Can I be my own registered agent in Florida? Yeah, you can — as long as you (or someone connected to the LLC) has a real street address in Florida and can be reached during normal business hours. A lot of my clients do it themselves when they’re already here.

But if you’re still overseas or travel a lot, using a professional registered agent Florida service is usually smarter. They keep your personal address private and make sure nothing important gets missed. Services like floridaagents.net do the whole LLC formation plus a full year of registered agent help, which saves headaches for international owners.

And don’t skip the Florida LLC operating agreement. It’s not filed with the state, but it’s your internal rule book — who owns what percentage, how decisions get made, what happens if someone wants out. Get it done properly and it prevents fights down the road.

Why Most People Handle the LLC and Visa at the Same Time

When the consulate looks at your E2 or L1A papers, a clean Florida LLC with a registered agent and a real operating agreement makes everything stronger. It shows you’re not just dreaming — you’re actually doing business here.

If you’re at this point and ready to move, the smartest next step is talking to people who handle both sides. A lot of the guys I know use applyusavisas.com for the visa strategy and floridaagents.net for the company setup.

Florida is still one of the easier and nicer places to do this — good weather, lots of international folks, and business is pretty straightforward. I’ve seen plenty of families start with nothing more than an LLC and a short visit, and a couple years later they’re running real operations with their kids in local schools.

If any of this sounds like your situation, just reach out. I’m happy to point you toward the right first moves so you don’t spin your wheels or waste money.