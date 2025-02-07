LiDAR Sensors for Car: Enhancing the Safety and Intelligence of Modern Vehicles

Nowadays, safety is are top priority for cars. With the rapid development of technology, automakers are constantly seeking innovations to improve the intelligence and safety of vehicles. Among these innovations, LiDAR sensors for cars play a pivotal role. Volvo’s research shows that adding LiDAR to a vehicle can reduce serious accidents by up to 20% and improve crash prevention by 9%[1].

In this article, we’ll discuss how LiDAR sensors for cars enhance safety and convenience through features like electric tailgates and smart anti-collision doors.

Integrating LiDAR Sensors for Car and AR Technology

The electric tailgate, as one of the important features of modern automobiles, aims to provide a convenient and safe way to open the luggage compartment. Its main functional requirements include a user-friendly operation interface, precise position-sensing capability, and seamless integration with other vehicle systems. However, the existing solutions for electric tailgates still have some limitations. For instance, some systems rely on traditional button or remote control operations, lacking intuitiveness and interactivity. While other electric tailgates have adopted infrared or radar sensing, the reliability and accuracy of these sensing technologies are often challenged in complex environments, such as low-light scenarios, causing the electric tailgate to fail to function properly or resulting in misoperations.

1. Application of LiDAR Sensors for Cars and AR Projection

The limitations of traditional electric tailgates can be addressed by integrating LiDAR sensors for car and AR projection with visible light indicators.

LiDAR sensors for cars emit lasers and receive reflected signals to accurately measure the distance and position of objects. By combining these laser points with cursors in AR projections or visible light indicator modules, users can visually see the exact position for opening or closing the tailgate, thereby achieving precise positioning.

Moreover, the LiDAR sensors for cars can detect changes in distance characteristic values due to user movements. For instance, when a user approaches the vehicle to open the tailgate, LiDAR senses their footsteps and triggers the automatic opening function accordingly.

2. The Convenience of Electric Tailgate with LiDAR Sensors for Cars

When integrated into the vehicle’s overall system, LiDAR sensors for cars can communicate with the control module of the electric tailgate, enabling automatic opening and closing of the vehicle’s tailgate without physical contact. The success rate for a single opening exceeds 99%, significantly reducing cases of sensing failure and avoiding the embarrassment of repeated attempts to open the tailgate without success. This is particularly useful when users have items in their hands and are unable to easily open the tailgate or in low-light environments.

LiDAR Sensors for Cars in Smart Automatic Doors

1. The Popularity of Automatic Doors

Automatic doors, with the convenience and advanced features, are becoming an indispensable part of modern life. The market for smart automotive door systems is steadily expanding, having reached an estimated value of $2.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to surge to $5.4 billion by 2030[2]. These innovative doors significantly boost user convenience and come packed with additional functionalities that promote environmental conservation, energy efficiency, safety, and health management. Through the application of LiDAR technology, automatic doors can achieve vehicle door obstacle avoidance without manual intervention, greatly improving traffic efficiency and safety.

2. The Importance of Smart Automatic Door Anti-Collision

(1) Improve Driving Safety

Intelligent automatic doors, integrated with LiDAR sensors for cars, can monitor the environment around the door in real time, preventing collisions between the car door and surrounding objects or pedestrians, significantly enhancing driving safety. These systems can reduce traffic accidents caused by sudden car door openings, protecting the safety of passengers and pedestrians.

(2) Reduce Economic Losses

Collisions with car doors can lead to vehicle damage, potential legal disputes, and insurance claims. The application of intelligent automatic door anti-collision systems can effectively reduce the occurrence of such incidents, thereby minimizing economic losses.

(3) Enhance User Experience and Satisfaction

Intelligent automatic door systems enhance the user experience by offering more intelligent and personalized services. For instance, automatic doors can adjust the opening angle and speed automatically based on LiDAR sensor data, providing a more convenient and seamless entry and exit experience.

Top Benewake LiDAR Products

Benewake offers a variety of different affordable LiDAR sensors for cars. Every LiDAR product is carefully designed with safety and precision in mind.

1. TF-Luna

The TF-Luna is a compact single-point LiDAR sensor that delivers accurate distance measurements over a range of 0.2m to 8m. Despite its compact dimensions, the device delivers remarkable performance, with a resolution of 1cm and an accuracy of ±6cm.

The TF-Luna is incredibly lightweight and energy efficient, perfect for applications with strict size and power requirements. Despite its advanced features, this LiDAR sensor for cars offers cost-effective pricing, making it an excellent choice for those seeking high performance in LiDAR sensor costs without overspending.

2. TF-NOVA

TF-NOVA can maintain stable operation in both indoor and outdoor environments, even under bright sunlight. Its accurate measurement range of 0.1 to 7 meters makes it well-suited for smart automatic doors, allowing for discreet installation beneath the rearview mirror without compromising the vehicle’s appearance.

With a 14°×1° field of view, this small LiDAR sensor can create a protective zone of over 20 centimeters, effectively detecting obstacles around cars, including those with black or high-gloss finishes. Its high-frequency laser detection technology, operating at 500Hz, enables rapid response and detection of fast-moving objects, which significantly enhances obstacle avoidance capabilities and overall driving safety.

Conclusion

LiDAR sensors for cars are playing a pivotal role in modern automotive design by enhancing safety features and performance with their precise distance measurements. With advancing technology and decreasing costs, these sensors are set to be more widely integrated across various automotive applications. Benewake provides a range of LiDAR sensors that offer a balance between affordability and high detection sensitivity. Take a look at their products and find the perfect one for your automotive requirements.

