Introduction

It is not always easy to comprehend the legal rights in the United Arab Emirates. The legal system of the country is an advanced amalgamation of civil law, Sharia based regulations and a dynamic system of federal and local laws that vary on the way they treat both nationals and expatriates. In such a setting, people and companies alike need the services of a lawyer who does not just provide them with technically correct but also experience-based advice. Dr. Hassan Mohsen Elhais is one of the most successful legal consultants in the UAE simply because he has devoted his lifetime to ensure that his clients realize their rights at the beginning of the day before their rights are infringed.

With more than nineteen years of experience as a lawyer and legal consultant, Dr. Elhais has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted legal professionals in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. His standing as a leading lawyer in the UAE is the result of consistent results, international recognition, and a practice philosophy centered on clarity, transparency, and strategic foresight. His work spans arbitration, banking law, commercial and company law, criminal law, family law, extradition, inheritance matters, labor law, and complex cross-border disputes.

Professional Background and Legal Practice in the UAE

Dr. Elhais began offering legal services in Dubai after relocating to the UAE in 2006, Since the beginning of his career in the UAE, he was willing to establish an ethical-based representation and legal thorough preparation. He has been able to rise through the ranks in the firm and is among the most recognizable legal consultants in the firm and is at the core of its reputation as being one of the best law firms in the UAE.

The scope of his legal practice is very extensive and therefore he is able to approach cases with a wide view of the interconnections between various fields of the law. Whether advising on civil and commercial disputes, representing clients in criminal matters, or handling sensitive family law cases, Dr. Elhais is known for delivering advice that is both legally sound and commercially or personally realistic.

Academic Qualifications and Legal Training

A key factor behind Dr. Elhais’s authority in the legal field is his strong academic foundation. He holds a Master’s Degree and a PhD in Law from Monofiya University, with a focus on civil law and multiple legal disciplines. In addition, he obtained a diploma in private law that included intensive training in Sharia law, philosophy of law, litigation procedures, commercial law, and civil law.

Dr. Elhais has also attended professional training courses to enhance his leadership and legal management skills and participated in the International Lawyers Training Programme at the Law Society of England and Wales and the UIA Training Course at the International Association of Lawyers in Lisbon. This lifelong learning is evidence of his desire to uphold the best legal standards.

Family Law and Cross-border Matters Expertise.

The clientele of Dr. Elhais is generally well-known as the most skilled family lawyers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, specifically expatriate and high-net-worth clients. The family law cases in the UAE are usually intricate in child custody, financial support, inheritance, and the interaction between the domestic law and the foreign legal systems. Dr. Elhais has a lot of experience in dealing with a divorce, cases involving child custody, relocation, and international family law cases in which more than one jurisdiction is involved.

He also has experience in preparing and signing post-nuptial contracts and divorce agreements, which are in line with the UAE law and Sharia where necessary. He has also assisted clients with marriage arrangements, inheritance cases involving both Muslims and non-Muslims, and disputes involving overseas clients with legal ties to the UAE. Due to his depth of knowledge, foreign lawyers frequently contact Dr. Elhais for guidance on UAE family law issues.

Dr. Elhais has provided expert opinions on UAE law before courts in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and other jurisdictions. He is also included on the recommended lists of several foreign embassies, including those of Australia, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom, when their nationals require legal assistance in the UAE. These embassies regularly seek his legal opinions in family law matters involving their citizens.

Strategic Advisory Work and Litigation.

In addition to family law, Dr. Elhais has a reputation of writing comprehensive statements of claim, legal memoranda and litigation strategies in civil, commercial and criminal litigation. His style is based on thorough preparation, foreseeing counterarguments, and making cases in a way that can be easily evaluated by courts. Clients and peers know that he can make complicated legal matters uncomplicated without any compromising on legal accuracy.

This strategic thinking has seen Dr. Elhais becomes a choice of lawyers to clients who have high stakes in disputes where a misinterpretation of the rights of law has dire consequences. His advisory practice is usually aimed at avoiding unnecessary development of disputes by clarifying the legal standing of the clients at the very beginning.

Scholarly Work and Press Publicity.

Dr. Elhais is also a prolific legal commentator and a lawyer as well as a lawyer. He has already written over three hundred articles in the local and international publications, making the UAE laws understandable and easy to grasp. He has been published on some of the most prominent sites and those reading The National and Khaleej Times have gained the advantage of practical solutions to complicated legal issues.

Published by Lexis Middle East, Dr. Elhais has had publications on commercial fraud, consumer protection, competition law, international crime, money laundering, fraud, theft and tax evasion. He is also the author of a chapter in the sixth edition of the International Comparative Legal Guides on Family Law published by Global Legal Group which provides practical information on cross-border family law issues.

He has also featured in radio and TV shows such as Dubai eye 103.8 and Al Aan TV among other shows, which has further strengthened his position as one of the voices of the law business in the UAE.

The Global Legal Arenas.

The influence of Dr. Elhais is far beyond the UAE. He has been an active participant of international legal conferences in Europe, Asia, and Africa since 2010. These are the International Family Law Conference, Cascais, Portugal, the Annual Family Law Conference, Cape town, the International Academy of Family Lawyers conference in Tokyo, and the World Link for Law conference in Copenhagen.

Dr. Elhais has also been a speaker or panelist at several of these events, where he has provided an insight into the cross-border legal issues, as well as practical realities of expatriates in the UAE.

Specialist appointments and Global Acclaim.

Because of his name as one of the most successful divorce and family lawyers in Dubai, foreign law firms frequently employ Dr. Elhais to serve as an expert witness on the UAE law, whether individually or as a co-expert. His professional opinions have been applied in the divorce cases, child abduction issues, the right to custody, and the recognition and enforcement of foreign judgment in the UAE.

Law firms and courts in various jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Canada, Switzerland, the United States, Australia, France and Singapore have sought his advice on matters related to law. These nominations highlight how much trust is vested in his knowledge of the UAE law and the international application of the law.

Profession Memberships and Credentials.

Dr. Elhais is a licensed legal consultant in the UAE who is a member of several high profile international legal bodies. These are the International Academy of Family Lawyers, International Bar Association, European Criminal Bar Association, and the American Bar Association among other professional associations. He is presently an elected co-chair of the Relocation of Children Committee of the International Academy of Family Lawyers.

The British Embassy in Dubai, the Australian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Canadian Embassy have also placed him on their lists of lawyers, and this has further established him as one of the most trusted legal advisors in the UAE.

Awards and Global Accolades

The work of Dr. Elhais has achieved him much recognition throughout the years. He has won a number of Legal Consultant of the Year awards with regional and international awarding agencies, as well as constant recognition with Chambers and Partners, Lexology Legal Influencers, and Mondaq Thought Leadership Awards. He is also a known Band 1 lawyer in Family and Matrimonial issues that deal with high-net-worth individuals in several years.

These awards are also an indication of a high degree of quality over time and they help to enhance his status as one of the most successful legal consultants currently practicing in the UAE.

The Law Excellence Pledge.

Dr. Hassan Mohsen Elhais is among the senior legal consultants in UAE. Through its offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the firm has remained able to offer high standard legal services in UAE with the expertise of Dr. Elhais,

In a legal environment where misunderstanding one’s rights can have lasting consequences, Dr. Hassan Mohsen Elhais remains a trusted authority. His experience, international recognition, and commitment to clarity make him one of the leading legal voices in the UAE for individuals and businesses seeking informed, strategic, and reliable legal guidance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Dr. Hassan Elhais considered a leading lawyer in the UAE?

Dr. Elhais has been considered as one of the top lawyers because of his vast practical experience, good academic qualifications, international reputation, and stable professional ratings. He is a Master and PhD lawyer, has been frequently engaged as a specialist on UAE law in foreign legal courts, and has won many regional and international prizes in recognition of his legal prowess. His skills of explaining intricate legal rights in a way that is easy to understand and using the law to its strategic advantage in practical cases.

What areas of law does Dr. Hassan Elhais specialize in?

Dr. Elhais practices in a broad spectrum of legal issues, such as family and matrimonial law, civil and commercial litigation, criminal law, banking and corporate law, arbitration, and inheritance and succession planning, extradition issues, and cross-border litigation. His multidisciplinary skills enable him to give holistic legal advice where two or more fields of law interact.

Does Dr. Hassan Elhais handle family law cases for expatriates in the UAE?

Yes, Dr. Elhais has a lot of experience on dealing with family law cases of expatriates in the UAE. He habitually counsels divorce, child custody, child relocation, child support, and inheritance of foreign nationals. He also helps in the cases where foreign court orders or agreements are required to be acknowledged or executed within the UAE law.

Can Dr. Hassan Elhais assist with international and cross-border legal matters?

Dr. Elhais regularly deals with cross-border and international legal issues. Foreign lawyers commonly engage him as a single or co-expert on UAE law in courts of jurisdiction including the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia and Europe. His practice encompasses giving expert opinions on the UAE family law, custody cases, enforcement of foreign judgments and child relocation cases.

What role does Dr. Hassan Elhais play in international legal organizations?

Dr. Elhais is an elected co-chair of the Relocation of Children Committee of the International Academy of Family Lawyers, a prestigious global organization reserved for leading family law specialists. He is also a member of several international legal bodies, including the International Bar Association, the European Criminal Bar Association, and the American Bar Association, reflecting his standing in the global legal community.

Has Dr. Hassan Elhais contributed to legal publications and media?

Dr. Elhais is a prolific legal writer and has over three hundred local and international publications. He has been published in Lexis Middle East and has also been covered in major newspapers including The National and Khaleej Times. The international press such as Bloomberg, Reuters, and the Associated Press have also requested his opinion on the UAE legal news, which only serves to make him a reliable source of legal opinion.

Why do foreign embassies and overseas lawyers recommend Dr. Hassan Elhais?

The overseas lawyers and foreign embassies refer to Dr. Elhais due to his profound knowledge of the UAE law, the capacity to give clear and dependable legal advice, and the experience in dealing with cases of foreign nationals. He has been recommended by several embassies such as the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, France, and Canada embassies as a legal consultant to their citizens in the UAE.

What distinguishes Dr. Hassan Elhais’s approach to legal advice?

Dr. Elhais is characterized by an open and customer-oriented attitude. He focuses more on making clients realize their legal rights and practical alternatives instead of giving empty promises. His counseling is based on the experience of cases, the thorough preparation of cases and ethical representation, where the client is able to make informed decisions.