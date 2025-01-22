Koni Stack Introduces ‘Football Rivals’ Mini-App on Telegram to Expand Web3 Gaming and Showcase Interoperability

Football Rivals Brings New Utility for NFL Rivals Digital Assets, Enhancing the Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem
Koni Stack, a leader in next-generation Web3 decentralized applications (dApps), has unveiled Football Rivals, a ground-breaking mini-app available on Telegram. The app leverages Koni Stack’s innovative mini app SDK and is now accessible worldwide.
Football Rivals integrates user-owned NFL Rivals digital player assets from the Mythos Chain, linking them to a new gaming experience that emphasizes interoperability. Players can engage in stats-based gameplay using their assets, competing in weekly challenges for the chance to earn MYTH rewards on the Mythos Chain. This user-friendly and accessible application brings blockchain gaming to millions of users globally.
By tapping into Telegram’s vast audience, Football Rivals is poised to introduce new players to the Mythos and Polkadot ecosystems. The collaboration between Koni Stack, Mythos, and Polkadot establishes a compelling use case for blockchain technology, demonstrating how digital assets can seamlessly transition between platforms.
Koni Stack, the team behind SubWallet, Polkadot’s leading wallet, focuses on simplifying the Web3 onboarding process. Through its developer-friendly SDK, Koni Stack enables the creation of seamless mini-apps with minimal coding, empowering billions of Telegram users to interact effortlessly with blockchain-powered experiences.
“We’re thrilled to enable millions of players to utilize their digital assets and collectibles to bring a new experience, Football Rivals, to millions of users on Telegram, leveraging Koni Stack’s mini app SDK,” said Hieu Dao, CEO of SubWallet and Koni Stack. “This effort not only demonstrates the scalability of Mythos and Polkadot but also opens up a new avenue for further application of blockchain technology, creating more fun, accessible ways for players to engage with Polkadot.”
“We’re excited to see Koni Stack release Football Rivals on Telegram,” said John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games. “By using the Mythos Chain’s robust ecosystem and Koni Stack’s mini-app SDK, this mini-app shows the power of Web3 and the ability for one group to build extended value for players through interoperability. The fact that Koni was able to build a new player experience, enabling interoperability and allowing players to use the NFL Rivals digital assets they earned and purchased in connection with another application, is what Web3 is all about, and Football Rivals makes this a reality!”
The launch of Football Rivals is expected to drive significant on-chain activity on the Mythos Chain, attracting millions of users to decentralized platforms. By combining Telegram’s global reach with Polkadot’s advanced scalability and interoperability, this app paves the way for a new wave of blockchain adoption.
For more details, visit t.me/footballrivalsgame.
About Koni Stack
Koni Stack accelerates next-gen Web3 dApp development, offering tools like dApp-as-a-service and mini app-as-a-service for seamless deployment. Developers can create cross-platform dApps with access to multiple networks or deploy Telegram mini-apps quickly with modular functionality.
About Mythical Games
Mythical Games is a trailblazer in blockchain gaming, recognized by Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021 and recently Forbes’ Best Startup Employers (2024). The company’s titles, including Blankos Block Party and NFL Rivals, are redefining digital economies by empowering players to own and trade their in-game assets.
contact:
Kate Ha
kate@koni.studio