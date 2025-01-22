Topone Exchange Launches $TRUMP Futures with 1000x Leverage

Cryptocurrency exchange Topone officially announces the launch of the TRUMP/USDT perpetual futures contract, supporting up to 1000x leverage. This unprecedented leverage ratio sets a new benchmark for TRUMP futures trading, offering traders an exceptional opportunity to maximize potential returns with minimal investment while significantly enhancing market liquidity.

TRUMP Becomes a Top 3 Meme Coin in Just 3 Days

The TRUMP token, listed on the Topone platform, is closely associated with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. On January 18, 2025, Donald Trump unexpectedly announced the launch of his official meme coin, “$TRUMP”, via social media. This announcement triggered a massive reaction in the cryptocurrency market, with traders rushing to buy the token, driving its market value to skyrocket. TRUMP has quickly become one of the most closely watched crypto projects globally.

According to CoinMarketCap data on January 20, 2025, TRUMP’s price surged to $48.21 per token, reflecting a 38.62% increase in just one day. Its circulating market cap reached $9.487 billion, surpassing PEPE to officially secure its place as one of the top three meme coins. Remarkably, TRUMP achieved a market cap exceeding $9 billion within just three days of its launch.

Exchange’s Highest Leverage Multiplier, Endless Fun Trading Contracts on Topone

Against the backdrop of TRUMP’s market attention, Topone has launched TRUMP/USDT perpetual contracts with 1-1000x leverage, aiming to provide traders with more diverse options. This innovative initiative has not only attracted attention from high-frequency and professional traders but also opened up potential high-yield channels for regular users.

Topone is a professional cryptocurrency contract trading platform with a daily trading volume of approximately $5 billion. Topone is known for its high leverage multipliers, quick listing of trending coins, and high commission rates, and is highly favored by users. As of early 2025, Topone has expanded to over 100 countries and regions worldwide, reaching over 1 million users.

Topone supports contract trading for approximately 70 cryptocurrencies, offering both ultra-high and ultra-low leverage options, facilitating hedging trades and insurance trading modes. For regular retail traders, even small TRUMP price movements present significant opportunities.

Dual Protection through Licenses and Technology, Topone Safeguards User Asset Security

Topone’s establishment stems from a belief in “revolutionizing and innovating blockchain trading,” and with the backing of a top Asian consortium’s incubation, Topone has built a more solid foundation on its path of transformation and innovation. Topone focuses on contract trading, committed to creating a completely revolutionary and fair blockchain contract exchange.

Topone places high importance on user asset security, protecting it through both licensing and technology. On the licensing front, Topone has obtained the US MSB regulatory license, Australian Virtual Currency Operating License (AUSTRAC), and Lithuanian VASP cryptocurrency license, achieving compliant operations. Technically, Topone employs a multi-layered defense system, including physical security, network security, data encryption, and separation of hot and cold wallets, ensuring the exchange is protected against attacks and unauthorized access.

Currently, Topone’s matching speed ranks among the industry’s top, capable of high-frequency trading, making users more confident in contract trading. For trading pairs, it supports various contract trading pairs, both mainstream and niche, offering users free and flexible trading choices. For customer support, it provides 24/7 multilingual customer service with quick response to user issues. For user education, it offers trading tutorials, market analysis, news announcements, and other learning resources.

