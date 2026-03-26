Boston, MA — March 25, 2026 — In an exciting surprise that has hippo lovers buzzing, Franklin Park Zoo has welcomed a brand-new pygmy hippopotamus calf!

The tiny baby girl, affectionately nicknamed Nefe, was born to the zoo’s beloved star, Cleopatra, early Wednesday morning.

Weighing in at just under 14 pounds, little Nefe is already stealing hearts. Zoo sources confirm that both mother and daughter are healthy, with Cleopatra doting on her newborn. Nefe is nursing strongly and beginning to explore her soft straw bedding.

Cleopatra: Franklin Park Zoo’s Famous Pygmy Hippo Mom

Cleopatra (Cleo for short) has been a cherished resident of Franklin Park Zoo for years and is one of the most popular animals in the entire Zoo New England system.

She first made headlines in 2020 when she gave birth to her son, Ptolemy, the first pygmy hippo born at the zoo in its history. Now, six years later, Cleo has done it again with Nefe, proving once more what an incredible mother she is.

Cleopatra is known for her calm, gentle personality and her shiny, dark skin that always looks like she’s just had a spa day. Visitors often catch her lounging in the pool or happily munching on leafy branches in the Tropical Forest exhibit.

Why the Zoo Keeps Pregnancies Secret

Franklin Park Zoo follows strict protocols when it comes to pygmy hippo pregnancies, choosing not to announce them in advance.

“Pygmy hippos are naturally solitary and very sensitive to stress,” explained an insider who wished to remain anonymous. “Public excitement and media attention during pregnancy can cause unnecessary pressure on the expectant mom. We wait until the calf is safely born, healthy, and past those critical first days before sharing the wonderful news.”

This approach ensures that both Cleopatra and Nefe get a quiet, peaceful start.

How the News Leaked

The adorable secret slipped out this morning when a blurry but unmistakable photo of tiny Nefe nestled against Cleopatra was sent around to friends and the word spread quickly.

The image, apparently taken by someone with limited behind-the-scenes access.

Despite the leak, zoo officials remain tight-lipped.

A Zoo New England spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the leaked photo and news reports and will share an official update when the time is right. The health and well-being of our animals always come first.”

Why Nefe Is So Special

Pygmy hippos are one of the rarest and most endangered animals in the world. Native to the swamps and forests of West Africa, fewer than 2,500 remain in the wild.

They are much smaller than their famous cousins, the common hippos. Adult pygmy hippos weigh only 400–600 pounds and have a charming, pig-like appearance, with webbed feet and a unique “blood sweat” secretion that acts as natural sunscreen.

Every birth is a huge win for conservation.

Nefe represents another successful contribution to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan, helping ensure the future of this remarkable species.

At Franklin Park Zoo, Nefe joins her big brother Ptolemy and her father Inocencio, forming a family of four — the largest pygmy hippo group the zoo has ever had.

Nefe’s Name and Public Debut

The newborn has been officially named Nefertiti, in honor of the powerful ancient Egyptian queen — continuing the royal theme that began with Cleopatra and Ptolemy. She’ll go by the sweet nickname Nefe.

For now, Nefertiti and Cleopatra are being kept behind the scenes so the newborn can grow stronger and bond with her mother.

Keepers say a special public debut event is already in the works for early April, when visitors will finally get to meet the tiny star.

Until then, the rest of the pygmy hippo family — Cleopatra, Inocencio, and Ptolemy — will continue their regular rotations in the Tropical Forest building.

Boston, get ready — Nefe is about to become the city’s next tiny celebrity!

This precious newborn is already bringing smiles to everyone lucky enough to know about her.

Stay tuned for the official announcement from Franklin Park Zoo. In the meantime, let’s all send good vibes to Cleopatra and her brand-new baby girl, Nefertiti (Nefe)!