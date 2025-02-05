Efficiency and scalability are cornerstones of successful records retrieval operations—especially in large law firms and at legal services providers. Jens Erik Gould, Founder and CEO of Amalga Group, champions staff augmentation as a practical approach to overcoming challenges faced by in-house records retrieval teams. Rather than outsourcing services entirely, Amalga Group provides expert talent to enhance existing teams, thus offering flexibility and cost efficiency. Here are five key reasons why staff augmentation could be the perfect solution for your records retrieval department.

Cost Efficiency Without Compromising Quality

Maintaining an in-house records retrieval team is often costly. It requires investment in recruitment, training, and benefits, among other things. Jens Erik Gould emphasizes that staff augmentation offers a cost-effective solution. Amalga Group provides highly trained offshore professionals who specialize in U.S. records retrieval and who deliver the same or higher quality work at a lower cost compared to full-time hires.

Reduce HR Challenges

High turnover rates and the ongoing need to onboard new team members strain HR departments in legal services. Jens Erik Gould highlights how Amalga Group takes this burden off your plate. Their staff augmentation services offer pre-screened, experienced professionals who require minimal supervision. Amalga Group also ensures high retention rates, with over 90% continuity among the professionals they bring in. This in turn reduces disruption to your operations.

Address Backlogs and Improve Efficiency

Backlogs in records retrieval can slow down your operations and damage client relationships. Amalga Group has demonstrated proven results: a 71% reduction in backlogs for one client in under four months. By integrating skilled professionals into your organization, you can clear queues faster and maintain smooth workflows.

Increase Stability and Retention

Turnover in records retrieval departments can create significant challenges—from delays to increased costs for training new hires. Jens Erik Gould stresses that Amalga Group’s operational and HR support ensures team stability. By augmenting your staff with dedicated and well-supported professionals, you can maintain consistency and reliability in your department.

Expertise and Seamless Integration

As Jens Erik Gould notes, Amalga Group’s staff augmentation services provide not only skilled professionals but also those who are highly knowledgeable in niche areas like workers’ compensation and civil case records retrieval. Working in U.S. time zones and fluent in English, these hired professionals can align seamlessly with an organization’s existing team and processes, enhancing overall productivity.

Why Amalga Group Stands Out

Amalga Group’s methodology ensures rapid onboarding, reducing delays and maintaining operational momentum. By choosing staff augmentation, you’re not just filling roles—you’re partnering with experts who understand your needs and are committed to your success.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent in software engineering, legal services, accounting, and customer support. Previously, Gould spent over a decade as a business, politics, and energy reporter covering the U.S. and Latin America for esteemed media outlets like Bloomberg News, The New York Times, and TIME.