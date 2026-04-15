Is Life Surge For You? Here’s What You Need To Know

For many Christians, faith and finances have long occupied separate spaces, with Sunday in one corner, Monday in another. Life Surge is demonstrating it doesn’t have to be that way. The organization, which grounds its programming in a God-First Educational Approach to viewing wealth and stewardship, is sweeping cities across America challenging faith-driven individuals to “stop drifting” and “start leading.”

Individual city gatherings can draw more than 5,000 people. Before buying a ticket, most prospective attendees want answers to two things: What happens during the day, and what does it cost to be there? Common questions are answered at lifesurge.com/faq.

How Much Does Life Surge Cost?

Pricing varies by city and by how early a ticket is secured. Four positioning levels are available through LifeSurge.com. Standard tickets are generally priced around $97, Premier tickets around $197, VIP tickets around $297, and the Ultimate package — which includes front-row seating and additional event access — around $497. Promotional rates starting at $19, two-ticket options, and market-specific offers can bring the per-person cost down depending on location and timing. Current pricing for each city is listed on the event pages at LifeSurge.com.

Life Surge also offers a satisfaction guarantee. Per LifeSurge.com, the organization does not stop until attendees surge. Life Surge provides optional financial education beyond the one-day event, and participation in any additional services is entirely voluntary.

What One Day at Life Surge Actually Looks Like

A Life Surge event is built around a framework Life Surge Founder Joe Johnson calls the Four W’s of Kingdom impact: worship, wisdom, work, and wealth. Johnson described the framework and its fourth pillar directly. “When people come to Life Surge they’re going to experience what we call the Four W’s of Kingdom impact,” Johnson said. “They’re going to acquire wisdom from our speakers and the content.”

Johnson has addressed the weight that the wealth pillar carries in Christian contexts. “Most of our attendees would not consider worship, wisdom, or work controversial,” he said in the same interview, noting that wealth is where questions arise — though he framed it not as accumulation but as resources to be handled with intention.

Life Surge President Shawn Marcell echoes that sentiment. At a recent Sacramento Life Surge event with Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, he stated, “Life Surge exists to equip Christians for Kingdom impact in the marketplace, helping them steward their lives, work, and resources with eternal purpose,” said Marcell.

Who Takes the Stage At Life Surge Events?

Past speaker rosters have included business leader Ed Mylett, Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow, entrepreneur Nick Vujicic, comedian Jeff Foxworthy, author and entrepreneur Priscilla Shire, TV anchor and sports broadcaster Sage Steele, and Duck Dynasty personality Willie Robertson. Selecting those names involves a standard Johnson has discussed publicly. “We learned that they’re actually the same people backstage that they are onstage,” Johnson said. “That’s a very important factor for us. We want to be authentic to who we are. If we sense or smell that they are not authentic, we will not have them on our stage.”

Attendee accounts gathered at lifesurgereviews.com point to that distinction as meaningful in practice. Kathryn G. from Fort Mill, South Carolina, described her takeaway this way: “My biggest takeaway is never to forget Jesus and always put him in everything that I do. I would recommend Life Surge to those who want to learn more about wealth and want to understand and be impacted by Jesus in the business world because sometimes it’s so hard to bring Jesus into the workplace.”

Abraham P. put the core tension plainly: “Money and ministry is not divided. I can learn how to invest and make money so I can do a better ministry and fund the ministry well.”

What the Numbers Reveal About the Organization’s Direction

Beyond attendance figures, Life Surge tracks Kingdom impact through a separate set of metrics. During 2025, the organization recorded 25,541 decisions for Christ, funded 1.25 million YouVersion Bible downloads, and distributed more than 386,560 YouVersion digital Bibles. For 2026, Life Surge has set a public goal of 100,000 decisions for Christ.

Verified reviews on Trustpilot reflect the impact attendees describe, and the Life Surge YouTube channel features additional content from events, speakers, and student stories.

“The reality is that 98% of Christians across America are in the marketplace, but many times we don’t think about that as our mission field,” Life Surge President Shawn Marcell said in a Church Leaders interview. “That that is truly where God has called us to live out and preach the great commission. And so it was a desire to see people recognize that God has given you gifts, talents, abilities that he anoints for his purposes to go and make impact. But it’s also a source of where you get your revenue. If you understand and you have a vision for what God can do in and through you and through your resources, then you can make greater impact.”