EdTech Promised to Fix Education. This University Is Actually Doing It.

Over the past decade, the education technology industry attracted more than $20 billion in venture capital, with 2021 alone accounting for that total. AI tutors. Adaptive learning platforms. Gamified curricula. Personalized dashboards. The pitch was irresistible: technology would democratize education, eliminate geographic barriers, and scale access to quality learning for every student on Earth.

Here is what happened.

According to the OECD’s Education Policy Outlook 2024, the share of school principals reporting teacher shortages across OECD countries rose from 29 percent in 2015 to nearly 47 percent in 2022, the same window in which EdTech investment climbed from hundreds of millions to tens of billions annually. UNESCO’s 2024 Global Report on Teachers puts a finer point on it: teacher attrition rates nearly doubled in that same period. The world now faces a shortage of 44 million primary and secondary teachers by 2030.

No adaptive learning algorithm fixed that. The shortage was not solved. It accelerated.

The Wrong Problem, Solved Impressively

EdTech was built to scale content delivery. The teacher shortage is not a content-delivery problem. It is a human-capital problem, a crisis of preparation, retention, and professional development. You cannot personalize an algorithm to replace the judgment of a well-prepared teacher navigating a classroom of 30 students with diverse learning needs, home situations, and relationships to the material.

The students who most needed the promise of EdTech, those in under-resourced schools in rural Texas or rural India, also had the least reliable internet access, the least technology-equipped classrooms, and the least support for teachers. The digital divide did not disappear. It widened.

UNESCO makes clear that what drives the crisis is inadequate preparation, low professional status, and the absence of meaningful career development pathways. Teachers who feel underprepared burn out and leave. Those who leave create the vacancies that make every other problem worse.

No platform addresses that. Only better preparation does.

A Different Bet

While the EdTech industry was building platforms, International Teachers University (ITU) was building something else entirely: the world’s only graduate institution dedicated exclusively to teacher education. Not one program among many. Not a department within a broader university. The entire institutional mission.

ITU’s Master of Education is delivered 100 percent online across four specialization tracks: English Language and Literacy Instruction; Teaching Mathematics and Numeracy; Teaching in the Early Years and Primary Phase of Education; and Teaching Specialist Subjects. Each track is aligned with international benchmarks rather than any single country’s curriculum framework. Students move through the program in cohorts, learning alongside educators from the United States, the UAE, and India, building the kind of cross-cultural professional network that reflects how teaching now works.

The online delivery model is not a concession. It is a deliberate design choice grounded in a simple truth: the educators who need this preparation most cannot leave their classrooms to receive it. A working teacher in rural Texas, an educator at an international school in Abu Dhabi, and a teacher in Bangalore, all of them can access world-class graduate preparation through ITU without interrupting their careers or their students’ education.

Raising the Bar, Not Lowering It

Here is where ITU parts ways most sharply with the prevailing logic of education disruption. The dominant EdTech argument was essentially one of access through reduction: make it cheaper, faster, easier. ITU is making the opposite argument.

The curriculum is built around the real demands of the 21st-century classroom: AI integration in education, universal design for learning, cross-cultural pedagogy, and the learning science that most preparation programs have not yet caught up with. ITU admits only those who treat teaching as a lifelong vocation, not a career default.

The Real Disruption

EdTech venture capital fell 89 percent from its 2021 peak by 2024, according to HolonIQ. Byju’s, once valued at $22 billion, imploded. Chegg cratered as students migrated to ChatGPT. The pandemic-era boom turned out to be a sugar spike.

The teacher standing in front of a classroom is not a content bottleneck waiting to be bypassed. She is the intervention. And the most radical thing you can do for education — more radical than any platform, any algorithm, any AI tutor — is take her preparation seriously.

That is what ITU is doing. And in a world that still needs 44 million more teachers by 2030, it turns out that is exactly the disruption education needed.