Hyperliquid Price Prediction: Pepeto Climbs Past $9M as HYPE and ETH Test Key Levels

The hyperliquid price hit a 2026 high of $45 this month as trading volume crossed $3.64 trillion all time. ETH is holding above $2,300 after Schwab confirmed plans to offer spot crypto trading to 39 million clients.

Both tokens carry strong fundamentals. Meanwhile, a presale with a confirmed Binance listing is drawing capital from traders who see bigger returns in the gap between presale pricing and the first exchange candle. In fact, Pepeto with $9.2 million raised is filling faster than anything else this cycle.

Arthur Hayes Predicts $150 HYPE as CFTC Eyes Decentralized Exchanges

The hyperliquid price conversation took a new turn after Arthur Hayes, cofounder of BitMEX, projected a $150 target for HYPE by August. He cited the HIP-4 binary options launch as a volume catalyst, according to CoinMarketCap. CFTC Chair Mike Selig acknowledged the agency cannot currently regulate offshore decentralized exchanges like Hyperliquid.

This platform pulls volume from regulated US venues, according to Decrypt. That attention from whales and regulators proves HYPE has outgrown the early stage. However, for traders who want ground floor pricing the window on large caps closed long ago.

Hyperliquid Price and the Presales Drawing Smart Capital

Pepeto

While the hyperliquid price debate plays out between analysts, Pepeto keeps filling rounds at a pace that makes the argument feel small. The presale was built for traders who want an edge before the market catches up. Its cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains without friction, and its zero fee swap engine lets you trade across any chain without paying a fee.

The mind behind the original Pepe token built Pepeto on a 420 trillion token supply that SolidProof audited from top to bottom. In addition, a senior figure from Binance’s exchange infrastructure joined the build. This means the team has already shipped products that millions of wallets depend on.

Every tool in the ecosystem protects the trader from entry to exit. That kind of protection at presale stage is what separates projects that deliver 100x from ones that fade after listing. The presale has raised $9.2 million at $0.0000001865, and every dollar entering is locking a position before the Pepeto Binance listing turns presale pricing into open market trading.

The entry is still available, but the speed of this raise means the window could close without warning. Once that listing candle prints the presale price resets permanently.

Hyperliquid (HYPE)

The hyperliquid price sits at $40.82 in the top 15 by market cap, after climbing from a $7.56 launch in November 2024 to an all time high of $59.37 in September 2025. Revenue crossed $993 million, volume hit $3.64 trillion, and the buyback mechanism sends 97% of fees into continuous token purchases. Support at $40 has held through every correction this year. Resistance at $40.82 needs to break for the next leg. Even with the Hayes $150 target, HYPE at $40.82 needs a 3.3x to reach it. That is strong for a large cap but small compared to presale to listing math.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades at $2,300 with a market cap near $285 billion. It is ranked number 2 after recording 200.4 million transactions in Q1, the busiest quarter in its history. The token sits 52% below its all time high near $4,955 and has been range bound between $2,100 and $2,400 for six weeks while Schwab prepares to roll out spot trading for its retail clients. Standard Chartered projects ETH could reach $3,500 by year end. However, from a $285 billion base that represents roughly a 50% move, the kind of gain that rewards patience, not early positioning.

Conclusion

The hyperliquid price earned its place among the strongest performers of 2026 by pushing revenue past $993 million and pulling volume from every centralized exchange. ETH proved its value by posting a record 200 million transactions while Schwab prepares to open the gates to 39 million new accounts. But portfolio changing gains come from presale entries, not from waiting on large caps to grind toward old highs.

Pepeto raised $9.2 million because the same wallets that spotted HYPE at $7.56 before it ran to $59 are already buying here. They recognize the confirmed Binance listing, the working tools, and the SolidProof audit as the same signals they followed into every early winner. The presale is still open, but the listing is approaching and once that first candle prints the presale price is gone and so is the chance to be early.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the hyperliquid price prediction for 2026?

HYPE trades at $40.82 with Arthur Hayes projecting $150 by August if binary options trading launches on the protocol, while support at $40 and resistance near $40.82 define the current range.

What makes Pepeto a strong presale choice right now?

Pepeto offers working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, a team with Binance experience, and a confirmed listing, which is the combination that early buyers look for before a token hits the open market.

Is Pepeto still available before exchange listing?

The presale is still open with $9.2 million raised, but the Binance listing is approaching and the presale price disappears the moment public trading begins.