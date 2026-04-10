Arthur Hayes just called HYPE his only buy and set a $150 target for August 2026, and the hyperliquid price jumped past $39.64 on the back of that conviction while a new prediction markets upgrade draws more capital into the ecosystem. For many traders, the Hyperliquid Price Prediction Eyes $150 headline has sparked fresh interest and speculation. The top presale attracting wallets watching the HYPE rally is Pepeto, which collected more than $8 million before a confirmed Binance listing. This article covers what the rally means and why a presale built by the cofounder of the original Pepe coin is pulling capital that once chased large cap runs.

Hyperliquid Price Climbs After Hayes Endorsement and HIP 4 Prediction Markets Upgrade

The hyperliquid price gained fresh attention after BitMEX cofounder Arthur Hayes publicly named HYPE his single buy with a $150 target. According to CoinMarketCap, the HIP 4 proposal introducing prediction markets requires builders to stake 1,000,000 HYPE per slot, tying new product growth directly to token demand. CoinPedia reports HyperEVM fees hit an all time high and total volume crossed $3.64 trillion.

Presale Tokens and DEX Leaders Competing for Capital This Cycle

Pepeto: The Presale That Proves Its Value Before Trading Begins

Pepeto confirms its position as the strongest presale entry of 2026 by delivering results before the listing arrives. It serves as the backbone of a working meme coin economy. Pepeto arms holders with exchange grade tools to swap tokens at zero cost, move capital across blockchains through a feeless bridge, and spot opportunities that platforms focused on large caps miss entirely. While institutional money chases the HYPE rally, Pepeto holders execute trades on a live platform right now, gaining a speed advantage not available during previous presale cycles.

This ready to use approach positions Pepeto among the small number of hyperliquid price alternatives with finished products built to solve real trading problems instead of selling future promises. SolidProof completed a thorough review of every deployed contract, confirming the platform carries the security clearance serious capital expects. The presale brought in more than $8 million during a stretch when fear dominated sentiment, proving these wallets make calculated entries.

Holders staking before the exchange opens collect 186% APY while they wait. Analysts project 100x to 300x gains once trading begins on Binance, and at $0.000000186 per token the cofounder of the original Pepe coin delivers the ideal match of working products, timing, and reward for anyone entering before the listing removes this pricing forever.

HYPE Forecast: How Far Can Hyperliquid Run in 2026?

HYPE trades at $39.64 as of April 10 2026, down from its September 2025 all time high of $59.30 per CoinGecko. The token broke above falling wedge resistance in March and technical targets point to $44 next. CoinPedia projects $25 to $90 for 2026, while Cryptopolitan sees $58 by year end. Hayes remains the loudest bull at $150. Revenue crossed $993 million and volume hit $3.64 trillion, both records backing the hyperliquid price bull case. From $39.64 those targets offer 1.3x to 4x, solid for a top 10 token but a fraction of what a presale priced below a cent delivers before its first candle prints on the hyperliquid price tracker or any other exchange screen.

Conclusion

Last cycle made millionaires out of the wallets that moved first, and anyone still carrying that regret while watching the hyperliquid price climb is looking at the clearest second chance this market has offered. The HYPE token climbs because smart money recognized value before the crowd caught up, and the same pattern repeats inside Pepeto where more than $8 million confirms the direction before the listing arrives. Entering now through the Pepeto official website while the Binance listing approaches is how the regret from last cycle turns into the return of this one, because no other project combines a working exchange, verified contracts, and a confirmed listing at this price, and the moment trading opens this entry disappears permanently, taking with it the chance that could have changed everything.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is driving the hyperliquid price rally in April 2026?

Arthur Hayes set a $150 target and HIP 4 ties token demand to new prediction markets, while trading volume and fees both reached all time records.

Is Pepeto a better entry than HYPE right now?

Pepeto at presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing and working exchange tools offers the full distance HYPE already traveled. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.

Can HYPE reach $150 in 2026?

Hayes targets $150 by August and CoinPedia sees $90 as the high, but even at $90 that gives 2.4x from $37, far below what a presale at a fraction of a cent delivers once listing arrives.