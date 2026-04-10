Polygon just activated the Giugliano hard fork on April 8 and burned 100 million POL tokens, yet the polygon price prediction keeps disappointing as the token sits near $0.086, down 91% from highs while processing more transactions than almost any chain alive.

The presale pulling capital from frustrated holders is Pepeto, which raised more than $8 million with a confirmed Binance listing approaching. This article covers where the polygon price prediction stands and why a former Binance expert leading a presale with finished products attracts the wallets POL keeps losing.

Polygon Price Prediction After Giugliano Hard Fork and 100 Million Token Burn

The polygon price prediction debate reignited after the Giugliano hard fork went live on April 8, improving finality and adding fee parameters directly in block headers. According to CoinReporter, the upgrade positions the network for its Gigagas roadmap targeting 100,000 transactions per second by year end. CoinPedia notes that 100 million POL tokens were burned in February 2026, yet the token trades below $0.10 with whale addresses between 100,000 and 10 million POL showing clear signs of quiet buying.

Layer 2 Tokens and Presale Entries After the POL Upgrade

Pepeto: The Presale That Delivers What Network Upgrades Alone Cannot

Pepeto emerges as the top polygon price prediction alternative for 2026 by providing what holders need before a listing begins. It operates as the foundational layer for meme token trading across chains. Pepeto equips buyers with tools to scan contracts through its risk scorer before committing capital, route funds across blockchains using a zero cost bridge so positions are never stuck, and execute swaps at rates platforms charging spreads cannot match. While POL holders wait for metrics to lift the token, Pepeto participants trade on a functioning platform today.

This ready to deploy model places Pepeto among the rare presale entries this cycle with working products that address the gap between strong technology and weak returns. SolidProof ran a complete audit on every contract powering the exchange, and the results give participants the verified foundation that institutional capital requires before allocating.

More than $8 million flowed in while the market was gripped by fear readings, confirming these entries are strategic and not emotional.

Early stakers earn 186% APY as the listing date approaches. Analysts project 100x to 300x returns once trading opens on Binance, and with each token priced at $0.000000186 while a former Binance expert directs the development, the exchange platform being assembled right now transforms presale wallets into the first beneficiaries of every trade flowing through the system after listing day.

Polygon Price Prediction: Can POL Recover From a 91% Drawdown?

POL trades at $0.086as of April 10 2026, down from its $1.29 high in March 2024 per CoinGecko. The network handled 1.4 billion transactions in 2025 and controls 46% of all stablecoin transfers across chains, yet the price refuses to reflect that activity. Changelly projects $0.086to $0.10 for April, while CoinPedia targets $0.76 by year end if Layer 2 adoption picks up.

Reclaiming $0.20 would be the first meaningful recovery signal. The POL outlook is one of the most frustrating in crypto right now: record network usage with a price that keeps falling. From $0.086, even the bullish $0.76 target delivers 8.4x, which sounds strong until placed next to a presale token still priced below one cent where the listing itself is the event that starts the returns.

Conclusion

Being hours early is the difference between life changing money and watching others celebrate, and the polygon price prediction gap between network strength and token weakness proves that buying technology alone is not enough. POL early holders who entered at a few cents turned small money into massive returns by moving before the crowd arrived, and every one of them wishes they held longer and bought more.

That same timing window sits open right now through the Pepeto official website, where the Binance listing is the moment presale holders collect what everyone else pays more for, and the distance between entering today and waiting one stage too long is the distance between securing the returns this cycle offers and carrying the regret of reading about them from the outside.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What does the polygon price prediction look like for 2026?

POL targets $0.086to $0.76 depending on Layer 2 adoption, but the token remains 91% below highs despite record network activity, making presale alternatives the stronger play.

Is Pepeto a better investment than POL right now?

Pepeto offers working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing at presale pricing, giving new capital the full distance POL already traveled. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.

Can Polygon reach $1 again?

Analysts see $1 as possible in a strong bull cycle by 2028, but from $0.086that requires an 11x move that presale tokens priced under a penny can deliver in a single listing event.