CertiK just opened its smart contract security tool to public beta with 88.6% accuracy on threat detection, confirming that crypto security infrastructure is maturing faster than most wallets realize. That kind of development changes what a new cryptocurrency needs to prove because the projects shipping audited, working products are the ones drawing verified capital.

BTC holds above $71,700 and ETH trades near $2,200 on recovery flows, yet Pepeto crossed $8.8 million in presale capital collected through the deepest fear of the cycle and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

New Cryptocurrency Projects Gain Credibility as CertiK Opens Security Tool to Public

CertiK launched a public beta for its smart contract vulnerability scanner, achieving 88.6% accuracy on automated threat detection according to crypto.news. The tool allows any wallet to audit token contracts before interacting, reducing the $3 billion lost to exploits across DeFi in 2025. Meanwhile BTC climbed above $71,700 and total market cap crossed $2.4 trillion after the ceasefire according to CoinMarketCap. This new cryptocurrency cycle rewards the projects that ship security first, and audited presales are drawing the heaviest flows.

Security First Projects and Presale Entries Leading the Search for Returns

Pepeto: Bridge Access and Contract Screening From the Cofounder Who Already Built Billions

Social sentiment turned negative for BTC and ETH during the broader decline according to Santiment data, yet capital kept flowing into entries with verified tools and defined catalysts. One new cryptocurrency capturing that capital is Pepeto, built not for temporary gains but for wealth that compounds across every cycle, which is why it keeps rising in every token ranking this quarter.

The project delivers value through clear systems. Staking rewards at 186% APY build positions ahead of the listing. A 420 trillion total supply keeps active trading and long term holding in balance.

Tools already run live. The cross chain bridge carries assets across networks at zero cost, preserving the full value of every transfer. The risk scorer screens each contract before execution, blocking the threats that cost wallets billions last year.

Capital kept arriving while charts showed nothing but red, and the presale total now stands above $8.8 million. At $0.000000186 the price sits at a tiny fraction of where listing models point, and the ground between that number and where trading starts is where the returns take root.

The presale ends permanently when the Binance listing opens and public trading begins. The cofounder carried the first Pepe token from nothing to $11 billion without a single product running, and the same 420 trillion supply sits behind this new cryptocurrency with working tools on top. Early holders of the original Pepe who followed whale signals all say they were uncertain at first and almost missed it, yet every one of them wishes they had committed far more. That same signal is flashing now with audited tools behind it, and following those wallets into Pepeto before the listing is the move.

BTC: Bitcoin Recovery Draws Institutional Attention

BTC trades near $71,700 after spot ETFs added $1.3 billion in March. Morgan Stanley launched its MSBT ETF. Resistance at $74,000, support at $68,000. Even $100,000 gives under 40%, important but limited compared to what a presale targeting a confirmed listing can produce.

SOL: Solana Ecosystem Grows but Price Waits for Catalyst

SOL trades near $83.31 with developer activity ranking first among L1 chains. Resistance at $85, support at $80. Even the $250 cycle high delivers about 90% from here, solid for an ecosystem play but measured compared to presale entries before listing events.

Conclusion:

This new cryptocurrency cycle rewards verified tools and defined catalysts. BTC and SOL are recovering, but their percentage returns from current levels pale against what presale pricing produces when a listing opens. Pepeto offers both, pairing bridge access with contract screening at a price that targets 100x.

More than $8.8 million raised during fear proves the smart money already calculated the outcome, and the early Pepe holders who followed whale movements wish they had invested far more because uncertainty almost cost them everything. That same whale signal flashes now at the Pepeto official website with audited tools behind it, and following those wallets before the listing is how this new cryptocurrency turns small entries into the kind of wealth that defines a cycle.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best new cryptocurrency to buy in 2026?

Pepeto leads with working tools, Pepe cofounder backing, and a Binance listing, making it the top new cryptocurrency for 100x potential before listing.

How does the CertiK public beta affect crypto security?

CertiK’s 88.6% accuracy tool helps wallets audit contracts before trading. Pepeto adds its own risk scorer as an extra layer of protection for every trade.

What is the easiest way to enter the Pepeto presale?

Every presale and staking detail is available at the Pepeto official website, with $8.8 million in capital already confirming verified demand.