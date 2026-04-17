Hyperliquid Price Prediction as Pepeto Targets Bigger Listing Gains

Four asset managers are racing to launch a HYPE ETF, and the hyperliquid price prediction jumped because Wall Street does not file paperwork for tokens it plans to ignore.

Bitwise updated its BHYP registration on April 10 with Grayscale, 21Shares, and VanEck close behind. While that ETF race plays out, a presale backed by a former Binance expert has collected over $8 million and carries a confirmed Binance listing that analysts say could deliver 100x, a return the hyperliquid price prediction would need years to match.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction Heats Up as Bitwise ETF Filing Signals Imminent Launch

Bitwise filed a second amendment to its spot HYPE ETF on April 10, adding FalconX, Flowdesk, Nonco, and Wintermute as trading partners under ticker BHYP with a 0.67% fee (CoinDesk).

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas flagged the update as a signal that a launch could arrive soon, and Grayscale submitted its GHYP filing on Nasdaq the same month while VanEck joined the queue (Bitcoinist). HYPE has gained roughly 200% over the past year and trades near $44, with the ETF race adding institutional demand that did not exist six months ago.

HYPE ETF Activity and the Presale Offering What Large Caps Cannot

Pepeto

Every cycle produces one presale that becomes the breakout the market remembers, and Pepeto is fast becoming the name capital is chasing. $8 million already sits in the presale, and early wallets locked tokens at $0.000000186 before the approaching Binance listing lifts valuations past what early entries cost. With large holders entering and everyday buyers stacking next to them, sitting out means buying at several times this cost once trading opens, which is why the hyperliquid price prediction crowd keeps studying this entry.

At its foundation, Pepeto is designed to hand everyday holders an edge. The cross chain bridge transfers assets between networks at zero cost, and the risk scorer checks every contract before a dollar enters so holders know what they own before they commit. Instead of following moves after they happen, Pepeto holders act with information that puts them ahead.

Pepeto compresses complicated token flows into plain signals, cutting through confusion and showing holders where money is moving, because that edge in a market this wild turns directly into bigger returns for anyone positioned. SolidProof verified every contract before the first dollar entered, and 182% APY staking pays holders to wait for listing instead of sitting idle.

A former Binance expert sits on the dev team building exchange tools that most presales never deliver, and the hyperliquid price prediction only makes the case clearer because HYPE at $43.61 needs an ETF approval just to see another 2x while Pepeto targets multiples from one listing. Every closed round pushes the next entry higher, building a gap between positioned wallets and those who arrive after candles begin. Hesitation has a price because the Binance listing opens whether a wallet joined or not, and the presale cost is erased when trading starts.

HYPE Price Prediction

HYPE trades near $43.61 after bouncing off $21 support earlier in 2026 and breaking above a falling wedge that held prices down for months (CoinGecko). Short term targets from Coinpedia place HYPE between $44 and $90 by year end, with the ETF catalyst providing the base for that move.

The platform processed over $3.64 trillion in total volume with revenue crossing $993 million, and those numbers explain why four firms are filing at once. The hyperliquid price prediction for a bull case reaches $105 by 2027, though the Fear and Greed Index at 11 shows extreme caution remains. Even if HYPE doubles to $88, that is a 100% gain from $44, while a presale at fractions of a cent offers multipliers that large caps cannot produce.

Conclusion

With ETF filings stacking up and volume records breaking, the hyperliquid price prediction has real fuel behind it for the first time in months. HYPE at $43.61 with 200% yearly gains is already performing well, making it a strong hold for wallets that want proven exchange exposure.

But the wallets entering Pepeto right now look past the ETF headlines because analysts project 100x from one listing event. HYPE was cheap before it gained 200% and the people who entered when nobody believed built real wealth, and the millions flowing into Pepeto during extreme fear tell those same wallets the setup is forming again. Entering the Pepeto official website now is how to join what the capital already confirmed before the presale price disappears permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the hyperliquid price prediction for 2026?

Analysts project HYPE between $43.61 and $90 by year end, with the hyperliquid price prediction depending on ETF approvals and whether trading volume sustains its record pace.

Why are so many firms filing for a HYPE ETF?

Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, and VanEck see institutional demand for regulated HYPE exposure, and the filings landing within weeks of each other confirm that Wall Street considers the token a serious long term asset.

Is Pepeto worth buying during extreme fear?

Pepeto has gathered over $8 million while the Fear and Greed Index sat at 11, so visiting the Pepeto official website shows the conviction capital that enters when others hesitate.