BTC ETFs just pulled $471 million in a single day. Additionally, the best crypto to buy in April 2026 debate reopened because that kind of institutional money does not arrive quietly.

An Iran ceasefire collapsed oil prices and triggered $427 million in forced selling across crypto, pushing BTC past $74,600. While ETH and SOL ride the recovery, a presale built by the founder who created the original Pepe coin has gathered more than $8 million. It carries a confirmed Binance listing that could deliver the multiplier large caps cannot.

Best Crypto to Buy in April 2026 as ETF Inflows Hit $471 Million and Shorts Get Wiped

Spot BTC ETFs recorded $471 million in net inflows on April 6 as ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran sent oil prices down. This triggered a short squeeze (CoinDesk).

BlackRock’s IBIT led with $181 million. Fidelity followed at $147 million, and Ark 21Shares added $118 million (Finance Magnates). The squeeze wiped out $427 million in short positions within 48 hours, pushing BTC past $74,600. Morgan Stanley also launched its MSBT ETF on April 8 with $34 million in day one inflows. This gives 16,000 advisors a new path into BTC.

Top April Tokens and the Presale Drawing Capital Faster Than Both

Pepeto

Every cycle produces one presale that separates early wallets from everyone else. Pepeto is proving to be the best crypto to buy in April 2026 for anyone chasing listing day returns. Capital crossed $8 million, and early wallets locked positions at $0.000000186 before the upcoming Binance listing moves the token price above. With large wallets loading and smaller buyers adding next to them, missing this window means paying multiples more once trading opens.

At its core, Pepeto is built to give everyday holders the same protection whales rely on. The risk scorer grades every contract before a dollar enters, and PepetoSwap opens zero cost trades so fees never eat into returns. Rather than reacting to prices that already moved, Pepeto holders enter with clarity. This keeps them ahead.

Pepeto compresses complex token data into plain signals that show where money is flowing. This matters because that edge in a market where prices swing 10% in hours decides whether a position grows or bleeds. Holders earn 182% APY through staking while they wait for listing day, and SolidProof has cleared every contract in the project.

The same founder who built Pepe to an $11 billion peak is running a project with real exchange tools Pepe never had. The best crypto to buy in April 2026 conversation keeps landing here because capital flowing in during extreme fear is the clearest proof of conviction. Each stage fills faster, every round lifts the cost, and large caps target 2x over months. In contrast, this presale targets 100x from one listing.

ETH

ETH trades near $2,325 after jumping 9% on the ceasefire news. It outperformed every major token that session (CoinGecko). The Glamsterdam upgrade planned for June should improve Layer 2 scaling.

ETH remains the backbone for DeFi and real world asset tokenization. However, doubling from $2,325 requires the total market cap to grow past $3 trillion, which means returns are measured in months rather than presale multiples.

SOL

SOL sits near $87.88 after gaining 9% on the same ceasefire bounce. Moreover, the network keeps attracting developers through staking programs and payment deals (CoinGecko).

A pending spot SOL ETF application could unlock regulated capital, and weekly DEX volume on Solana hit $87 billion by late March. SOL is a strong Layer 1 pick for the best crypto to buy in April 2026 discussion. However, the ceiling from $87.88 still sits in single digit multiples, which is why presale entries at fractions of a cent keep pulling wallets that want bigger math.

Conclusion:

With $471 million flooding into BTC ETFs and shorts getting wiped, the best crypto to buy in April 2026 search has a market moving with force. ETH and SOL are recovering well and remain strong picks for established networks. But wallets entering Pepeto right now see something large caps cannot offer, because analysts project 100x from one listing that turns presale entries into returns ETH and SOL need years to deliver.

The presale filling faster each stage during a Fear Index of 11 proves conviction is real. Entering now means joining what capital already confirmed. Visiting the Pepeto official website locks in the entry that disappears when the Binance listing opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy in April 2026?

Pepeto stands out with over $8 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing, and the best crypto to buy in April 2026 comes down to which entry offers the biggest distance to listing day returns.

How did the BTC ETF inflows affect the market?

The $471 million inflow on April 6 triggered a short squeeze that pushed BTC past $74,600 and lifted ETH and SOL, confirming institutional demand is real and growing fast.

Is Pepeto safe to invest in right now?

Pepeto has passed the SolidProof audit on every contract and was built by the same Pepe cofounder, so visiting the Pepeto official website shows why over $8 million in capital has already entered during extreme market fear.