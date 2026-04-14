Bitmine Immersion Technologies announced on April 13 that its Ethereum treasury has reached 4.87 million ETH worth $10.7 billion, with Chairman Tom Lee calling ETH “the wartime store of value” as ETH gained 17.4% since the Iran conflict began, outperforming gold and the S&P 500 by more than 1,800 basis points.

The Hyperliquid price prediction is building at the same time the ETH institutional thesis is solidifying. Both carry market caps that have already moved significantly, and the Pepeto presale with a confirmed Binance listing is the position neither can offer anymore.

Bitmine’s Tom Lee Calls ETH the Wartime Store of Value as Treasury Hits 4.87 Million Tokens and ETH Gains 17.4% Since Iran Conflict

According to CoinDesk, Bitmine Immersion Technologies now holds 4.87 million ETH worth $10.7 billion as the largest corporate Ethereum treasury, with Chairman Tom Lee noting ETH outperformed gold by 2,743 basis points since the Iran war began. Bloomberg reported that Bitmine has 3.33 million ETH staked generating $212 million in annualized revenue, with Lee citing Wall Street tokenizing on-chain and agentic AI as dual tailwinds. The ETH institutional conviction creates a constructive backdrop for DeFi-adjacent assets including HYPE heading into Q2.

Hyperliquid Price Prediction 2026: Why Both ETH and HYPE Have Ceilings Pepeto Does Not

Pepeto

Crypto markets can rally and reverse within minutes, and the traders who consistently end up on the wrong side are the ones relying on information that the market has already priced in by the time they see it. The founder who wrote the first lines of Pepe code before it went to billions built Pepeto’s exchange ecosystem for exactly that trader, and the PepetoAI risk scorer at the core of it evaluates every token’s complete on-chain risk picture through the Pepeto exchange before a dollar commits surfacing holder concentration, contract security, and on-chain signals in real time so every entry is built from data, not from a trending thread.

The zero fee swap engine executes every cross-chain trade without the per-transaction costs that compound against active positioning across hundreds of sessions, giving the Pepeto trader back the edge that fee drag silently removes over time. The Hyperliquid price prediction for 2026 ranges from $40 to $90, a genuine 2x to 3x from current levels.

ETH from $2,360 to its prior high is a 2.3x the Bitmine thesis makes credible. Both are real and worth holding. But Pepeto at $0.000000186 from the SolidProof-audited 420 trillion token supply is the math neither can replicate from their current caps.

The $8.8M in committed presale capital represents the wallets that saw live tools, a confirmed Binance listing, and a former Binance expert on the dev team and decided the presale-to-listing gap is the trade this bull run produces once, not twice. Every session before the Binance listing is one less session between entry and the outcome.

Hyperliquid

HYPE trades near $44.64, down 34% from its $59.30 all-time high, with Hyperliquid capturing 29.7% of TradFi perpetual swaps in Q1 and 97% of protocol fees going to buy back and burn HYPE. HyperEVM is live. Arthur Hayes targets $150 by August 2026. Support at $32, resistance at $43-$45. An $8-9 billion market cap means the 3x plays out over quarters of sustained volume, not in a single listing event.

Ethereum

ETH trades near $2,360, down 57% from its $5,090 all-time high, with Bitmine holding 4.04% of all ETH as “the wartime store of value” and the Glamsterdam upgrade targeting a 3x block gas limit increase by June. Support near $2,000, resistance near $2,500. The Bitmine thesis is credible, but a $265 billion market cap means the 2.3x to prior highs takes a full bull cycle.

The Bottom Line

The Hyperliquid price prediction is bullish and the ETH wartime thesis is compelling. Both are worth holding through 2026. But two outcomes are possible for any capital entering this market right now: it goes into assets that have already made their biggest moves and deliver multiples over quarters, or it goes into Pepeto before the Binance listing and targets the gap that HYPE and ETH stopped offering years ago. Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale closes the only position that does not require a year of patience to deliver.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the Hyperliquid price prediction look like for 2026?

HYPE near $44.64, down 34% from ATH. Analysts target $40-$90 with Arthur Hayes calling $150 by August. A $9B market cap means the 3x plays out over quarters.

How does the Bitmine ETH thesis affect the Hyperliquid price prediction?

Bitmine’s $10.7B ETH treasury signals institutional appetite for DeFi-adjacent assets, creating a constructive backdrop for HYPE in Q2.

Why is Pepeto better positioned than HYPE and ETH right now?

HYPE targets 3x over quarters. ETH targets 2.3x over a cycle. Pepeto targets the presale-to-Binance gap neither can offer. Visit the Pepeto official website.