How to Pick a Driving School in Canada (A Complete Guide )

Learning to drive is a significant milestone, whether you’re a teen eager to get behind the wheel or an adult looking to gain independence. However, choosing the right driving school can be a challenging decision. With so many options available across Canada, finding a school that offers professional instruction, prioritizes safety, and provides good value for your investment is essential.



A good driving school helps you pass your road test and teaches life-saving driving habits and defensive driving techniques. Moreover, certified driving schools offer benefits like reduced insurance costs, shorter wait times for your G2 or G license (in Ontario), and even high school credits in some provinces.



In this guide, we’ll walk you through the key factors to consider when choosing a driving school, helping you make an informed decision that ensures a safe and successful learning experience.

Is Driving School Worth It?



Benefits of Attending a Certified Driving School

Enrolling in a certified driving school comes with several advantages:

Better Driving Skills & Safety – Professional instructors teach proper driving techniques, defensive driving, and road awareness.

Access to Dual-Controlled Vehicles – Most driving schools have cars equipped with dual controls, ensuring safety during lessons.

Insurance Discounts – Many insurance providers offer a 10% to 20% discount on premiums for students who complete a certified driver’s ed course.

Accelerated Licensing Process – In some provinces, attending a driving school allows you to get your license faster. For example, in Ontario, you can take your G2 test in eight months instead of 12 .

High School Credits – British Columbia offers two high school credits for students who complete a Graduated Licensing Program (GLP) course.

How Much Does Driving School Cost in Canada?



The cost of driving school varies by province but generally ranges between $600 and $1,400 for a complete course, including:

In-Car Lessons – Typically 10 to 20 hours of hands-on driving experience with an instructor.

Classroom or Online Learning – Covers road rules, traffic laws, and defensive driving techniques.

Mock Road Tests – Helps students prepare for their actual driving exam.

Ways to Reduce the Cost of Driving School

Insurance Discounts – Many provinces offer up to 20% off car insurance for driving school graduates. Payment Plans – Some schools allow installment payments instead of upfront costs. Group Discounts – Schools sometimes partner with auto dealerships and offer discounts on car purchases.

5 Key Factors to Consider When Choosing a Driving School

1. Check the School’s Certifications

Not all driving schools are created equal. To access insurance discounts and licensing benefits, ensure your chosen school is certified by your province’s transportation authority.



Each province has an official database where you can verify a school’s certification status:



British Columbia – ICBC Approved Driver Training Schools

Alberta – Alberta Transportation Registry

Saskatchewan – SGI Approved Driver Education

Manitoba – MPI Driver Education Program

Ontario – MTO-Approved Driving Schools

Quebec – SAAQ Certified Driving Schools

Atlantic Canada & Territories – Contact your provincial transportation department



If a school isn’t listed, it won’t qualify you for insurance discounts or accelerated licensing. Avoid unlicensed schools at all costs.

2. Research the School’s Reputation

A school’s reputation speaks volumes about its quality of instruction. Here’s how to evaluate credibility:

✅ Check Online Reviews – Read Google, Yelp, and Facebook reviews. Consistent five-star reviews across multiple platforms indicate reliability.

✅ Look for Media Coverage – Schools featured in safe driving articles or local news tend to be more reputable.

✅ Check the Better Business Bureau (BBB) – If a school has complaints or bad ratings, it’s a red flag.

Be wary of schools with thousands of perfect reviews—they may be incentivized or fake. Look for genuine, detailed testimonials from former students.

3. Evaluate the Curriculum and Teaching Methods

A quality driving school should go beyond teaching basic road rules and focus on defensive driving skills that can save lives.

When comparing schools, ask:

Do they teach defensive driving techniques? (evasive maneuvers, emergency braking, hazard awareness)

Do they offer mock road tests? (simulating actual exam conditions helps reduce test anxiety)

How do they prepare students for different weather conditions? (winter driving is crucial in Canada)

4. Consider Digital Features and Online Learning Options

Modern driving schools offer digital platforms for booking lessons, tracking progress, and accessing study materials.

Look for features like:

🚗 Online Booking & Scheduling – Convenient lesson rescheduling via an app.

📖 Virtual Classroom Learning – Complete theory lessons at your own pace.

📍 GPS-Enabled Learning Tools – Some schools track driving performance and offer feedback through digital apps.

Digital-enabled schools provide greater flexibility and convenience compared to traditional in-person programs.

5. Get to Know Your Driving Instructor

Your driving instructor plays a huge role in your learning experience. Before committing, ask:

Are they licensed and background-checked?

Do they have positive student reviews?

Do they have a dual-brake vehicle for safety?



Some schools randomly assign instructors, but others (like Kruzee in Ontario) allow students to choose their instructor based on ratings and experience.

Spending 10–20 hours with an instructor means their teaching style and personality should match your learning needs.

Comparing Driving Schools in Canada

Feature Local Schools National Schools Online Driving Schools Cost Lower Moderate Varies Flexibility High Medium Very High Instructor Choice More personalized Randomized Limited Digital Learning Rare Somewhat available Always available

How to Spot Red Flags When Choosing a Driving School



🚨 Avoid schools that:

❌ Lack of proper certification

❌ Have hidden fees or unclear pricing

❌ Have inconsistent reviews across platforms

❌ Offer outdated cars or unsafe vehicles

❌ Lack of structured lesson plans

Why Safety Should Be Your #1 Priority



A good driving school teaches more than just passing the test—it equips you with life-saving defensive driving skills.



Key safety topics to look for:

✔️ Winter driving techniques

✔️ Emergency braking & accident avoidance

✔️ Highway & city driving strategies

Prioritizing safety in your driving education ensures lifelong confidence behind the wheel.

Final Tips for Choosing the Best Driving School

✅ Verify certification through your province

✅ Compare online reviews and ratings

✅ Ask about the curriculum and teaching approach

✅ Look for digital-friendly schools with online learning

✅ Get details about your assigned instructor

Why Choose REET Driving School Canada?

REET Driving School in Saint-Laurent is known for delivering top-quality driving education with a focus on safety and confidence. Our experienced instructors provide personalized training, ensuring that every student gains the skills needed to drive responsibly. Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your driving techniques, we make the learning process smooth and stress-free.

In Île-Perrot REET Driving School stands out as the best choice for new and experienced drivers. Our structured programs are designed to cater to individual learning needs, combining theory with hands-on practice. With a strong emphasis on real-road experience, we help you become a skilled and confident driver.

Driving lessons in LaSalle have never been better than at REET Driving School. Our professional instructors are dedicated to providing high-quality training tailored to all skill levels. Whether you’re preparing for a driving test or simply looking to improve your driving abilities, we ensure a comprehensive learning experience that prioritizes safety and confidence on the road.



At REET Driving School Canada, we provide:



🚘 Certified & Experienced Instructors – Patient, licensed professionals

📅 Flexible Scheduling – Book lessons online at your convenience

🛑 Safety-Focused Training – Defensive driving & real-world practice

🏆 High Test Pass Rate – Helping students succeed on the first attempt

📢 Ready to Start Driving? Contact REET Driving School today and take the first step toward becoming a safe, confident driver! 🚗💨